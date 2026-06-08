Sun Siyam Iru Veli expands reef restoration efforts with new coral planting programme

To mark World Environment Day on 5 June 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has officially launched its coral-planting initiative, strengthening the resort’s long-term commitment to marine conservation and reef restoration in the Maldives. Introduced as part of the resort’s Ocean Week celebrations, this activity invites guests to play an active role in protecting and preserving the underwater ecosystems that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli has established designated coral propagation and planting areas within its lagoon following the renewal of its coral planting licence. These are locations where guests can also snorkel with the resort’s Sun Diving team to witness the growth of the corals planted. The initiative focuses on creating new habitats for marine life while supporting the natural regeneration of coral communities surrounding the island. Beyond conservation, the experience offers guests a meaningful connection to the ocean, allowing them to contribute directly to the reef’s future health through the island’s Adopt a Coral programme.

The coral planting launch formed the culmination of Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with a programme of experiences designed to celebrate and raise awareness of the marine environment. Throughout the week, guests were invited to explore the Maldives’ underwater world through educational and hands-on activities.

A dedicated Marine Night introduced guests to the rich biodiversity found within Maldivian waters, offering insights into the species encountered during snorkelling and diving adventures. From colourful reef fish, sea anemones, and nurse sharks inhabiting the resort’s house reef to the majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays found beyond the atoll, the session highlighted the importance of protecting these ecosystems.

Guests and team members also came together for a reef and lagoon clean-up initiative, helping to remove debris from surrounding marine environments while promoting responsible ocean conservation. As the Maldives enters a seasonal monsoon transition, the initiative serves as a timely reminder of the importance of constantly caring for reefs and lagoons that surround us.

Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli coincided with several globally recognised environmental observances, including World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Oceans Day, reflecting the resort’s broader commitment to sustainability through the Sun Siyam Cares programme.

“The Maldives is inseparable from the health of its oceans, which is why protecting and restoring our marine ecosystems remains a key priority for us,” said Chaminda Upul Kumara, Group Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam. “Through initiatives such as coral planting, we aim to give guests the opportunity to engage directly with conservation efforts and leave a positive impact on the destination they are visiting. Every coral planted contributes to the resilience of our reefs and helps preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the Maldives for future generations.”

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, sustainability is woven into the guest experience through a growing range of conservation initiatives, with the coral planting programme marking another important step. For those looking to experience the Maldives while contributing to its preservation, this programme offers a meaningful way to leave a positive impact beneath the waves.

Discover the initiatives helping to protect natural environments and support local communities across Sun Siyam by visiting the Sun Siyam Cares website.