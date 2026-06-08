Action
Sun Siyam Iru Veli expands reef restoration efforts with new coral planting programme
To mark World Environment Day on 5 June 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has officially launched its coral-planting initiative, strengthening the resort’s long-term commitment to marine conservation and reef restoration in the Maldives. Introduced as part of the resort’s Ocean Week celebrations, this activity invites guests to play an active role in protecting and preserving the underwater ecosystems that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has established designated coral propagation and planting areas within its lagoon following the renewal of its coral planting licence. These are locations where guests can also snorkel with the resort’s Sun Diving team to witness the growth of the corals planted. The initiative focuses on creating new habitats for marine life while supporting the natural regeneration of coral communities surrounding the island. Beyond conservation, the experience offers guests a meaningful connection to the ocean, allowing them to contribute directly to the reef’s future health through the island’s Adopt a Coral programme.
The coral planting launch formed the culmination of Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with a programme of experiences designed to celebrate and raise awareness of the marine environment. Throughout the week, guests were invited to explore the Maldives’ underwater world through educational and hands-on activities.
A dedicated Marine Night introduced guests to the rich biodiversity found within Maldivian waters, offering insights into the species encountered during snorkelling and diving adventures. From colourful reef fish, sea anemones, and nurse sharks inhabiting the resort’s house reef to the majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays found beyond the atoll, the session highlighted the importance of protecting these ecosystems.
Guests and team members also came together for a reef and lagoon clean-up initiative, helping to remove debris from surrounding marine environments while promoting responsible ocean conservation. As the Maldives enters a seasonal monsoon transition, the initiative serves as a timely reminder of the importance of constantly caring for reefs and lagoons that surround us.
Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli coincided with several globally recognised environmental observances, including World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Oceans Day, reflecting the resort’s broader commitment to sustainability through the Sun Siyam Cares programme.
“The Maldives is inseparable from the health of its oceans, which is why protecting and restoring our marine ecosystems remains a key priority for us,” said Chaminda Upul Kumara, Group Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam. “Through initiatives such as coral planting, we aim to give guests the opportunity to engage directly with conservation efforts and leave a positive impact on the destination they are visiting. Every coral planted contributes to the resilience of our reefs and helps preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the Maldives for future generations.”
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, sustainability is woven into the guest experience through a growing range of conservation initiatives, with the coral planting programme marking another important step. For those looking to experience the Maldives while contributing to its preservation, this programme offers a meaningful way to leave a positive impact beneath the waves.
Discover the initiatives helping to protect natural environments and support local communities across Sun Siyam by visiting the Sun Siyam Cares website.
Excursions
Anantara Maldives celebrates 10,000 coral milestone with Dr Oriana Migliaccio
The coral-ringed islands of the Maldives have long been associated with celebration. As Anantara Hotels & Resorts marks 25 years of locally rooted experiences, Dr Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives, is also marking a milestone of her own by overseeing the planting of the 10,000th baby coral.
With a PhD in Life and Biomolecular Sciences and a lifelong dedication to the sea, Oriana has found herself in the setting she had long hoped her studies would lead to: immersed in nature from sunrise to sunset, and often long after, when she guides guests through the otherworldly beauty of night-time dives. For travellers who arrive in the Maldives seeking luxury, time with Oriana often shifts the focus. Her enthusiasm and sense of purpose draw in guests of all ages, from families to spa devotees, inviting them to discover the living soul of the reef.
Oriana’s journey began in Naples, where beachcombing with her mother and grandmother first sparked her fascination with the ocean. As she listened to stories of a Mediterranean once rich with seahorses and sponges, she became determined to understand the reasons behind their disappearance. Years later, during her Open Water certification in the Red Sea, that early curiosity developed into a clear sense of purpose. Taking her first breath underwater, she descended into a world of coral polyps, weightless among creatures she had previously only read about. When a Napoleon wrasse drifted past, calmly observing her, she knew she had found her calling.
“Pursuing a PhD was never just about academia. It was about gaining the tools to become a voice for the ocean and dedicating my life to protecting what first inspired me as a child.”
For Oriana, becoming a voice for a force as powerful, little understood, and vulnerable to human impact as the ocean begins with education. One of her proudest achievements is the creation of the ‘Reef Hero’ PADI speciality, a course that teaches divers the fundamentals of coral conservation. Under her mentorship, guests often experience a change in perspective, moving from passive observers to active protectors.
“You can literally see the moment when curiosity turns into care. When a guest realises that their actions — how they dive, what they touch — can protect an ecosystem, they stop being just visitors and become guardians.”
Life on pristine islands can shield travellers from the realities of pollution, a contrast that is not always shared by local communities. In her workshops, Oriana helps bridge that gap by showing guests how abandoned ghost nets, among the most recognisable symbols of environmental harm, can be transformed into bracelets. By turning these marine threats into keepsakes, she creates opportunities for conversations about responsibility, renewal, and the impact of individual choices.
Her work is part of a wider network of Anantara sustainability champions whose efforts span the globe. Together, they contribute to Anantara’s HARP initiative, or Holistic Approach to Reef Protection. Since 2017, Oriana has personally overseen the growth of more than 10,000 corals. Guests often check in on their adopted corals through underwater camera streams, but it is the return visits years later that resonate most, when they see their once-small coral saplings transformed into thriving clusters.
Children find this work especially meaningful, as they begin to see themselves as future custodians of the sea. Through Oriana’s ‘Marine Biology for Kids’ sessions, young guests learn to view the water as mother ocean, a living presence that shapes their world and deserves their care. Their questions often stay with her. One child once asked, “If the ocean is alive, can it feel when we hurt it?” For Oriana, such questions show how naturally children combine science with empathy, offering a perspective from which adults can also learn.
“Their curiosity gives me hope, because they see the ocean not as a resource, but as a living entity worth protecting simply because it exists and is alive. That mindset is exactly what the future needs.”
In a nation where rising seas and warming waters remain constant concerns, preserving biodiversity offers a sense of agency. For visitors and local communities alike, taking part in restoration work becomes a way to respond to environmental changes that can otherwise feel overwhelming in scale and speed, grounding their efforts in something hopeful and tangible.
“In the Maldives, sustainability is not optional; it is survival. My vision is to leave behind a lagoon that is healthier, more resilient, and more alive than the one we found.”
Action
Le Méridien Maldives unveils new after-dark experiences centred on stargazing
Beneath some of the clearest skies in the Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new stargazing programme designed to transform the island after dark into a world of wonder, discovery, and quiet connection. Located at 5° north of the equator, the resort offers a rare vantage point where constellations from both hemispheres unfold beneath expansive Maldivian skies, revealing a striking perspective of the cosmos above the Indian Ocean.
Developed in collaboration with Space Cat, a local specialist in astronomy experiences, the programme is guided by a resident astronomer, combining scientific insight, storytelling, and immersive observation to create moments that feel both enriching and memorable. Rooted in Le Méridien’s spirit of discovery and creative exploration, the initiative encourages a slower, more mindful connection with the natural world through a different lens.
The stargazing programme unfolds throughout the day and into the evening, blending astronomy, sustainability, dining, and family experiences into the rhythm of island life. By day, solar observation sessions reveal the complexity of our nearest star through specialised telescope, exploring solar dynamics, the life cycle of sunspots, and their profound influence on Earth. Guests are invited to capture a photograph of the sun as a lasting memory of the discovery.
As the sky softens into evening, the island reveals a different atmosphere. Guided beach stargazing sessions combine telescope observation with celestial storytelling, tracing constellations across the night sky and transforming the shoreline into an open-air observatory. For couples and curious explorers alike, Celestial Dining pairs refined cuisine with the quiet beauty of the cosmos, while Moonlight Table and Sip Under the Moon bring full moon evenings to life through beachfront dining and cocktail beneath the moonlit sky.
Bespoke astro-portrait sessions capture moments framed by stars and the island’s natural beauty. For guests wishing to explore further, curated astronomy masterclasses unfold throughout the stay, offering immersive introductions to stargazing, astro-portrait, and astro-photography guided by the resident astronomer.
Families are equally welcomed into the world of astronomy through dedicated experiences at The Family Kids Hub. Weekly Space Day programmes combine art and craft, interactive workshops, and playful learning designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Young explorers aged 6 to 15 can join dedicated stargazing evenings featuring guided telescope discoveries and hands-on activities created to inspire fascination with the universe.
Beyond observation, the programme embraces environmental awareness through dedicated dark sky conservation presentations exploring the effects of light pollution on marine life, the natural environment, and the preservation of natural night skies. Reflecting the resort’s broader sustainability approach, these sessions encourage a deeper appreciation of darkness as an essential part of both the ecosystem and the guest experience.
Set across Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 beach and overwater villas, including spacious two-bedroom retreats designed for families and groups. For greater privacy and space, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa offers a secluded island haven with direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, a private pool, and jacuzzi, creating an effortless setting for shared moments by the sea. Framed by a 360-degree lagoon and a vibrant house reef, the resort unfolds through sunlit moments designed to awaken the senses. Six distinctive restaurants and bars, an overwater Explore Spa, a padel court, and one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic greenhouses further shape a lifestyle rooted in flavour, wellbeing, and mindful island living.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples, families, and explorers alike to savour the good life through experiences shaped by curiosity, creativity, and the beauty of sea, sand, and sky.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book until 15 June 2026, for stays until 20 December 2026, with a minimum of four consecutive nights. For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
Action
Eri Maldives marks global marine awareness days with immersive ocean experiences
With a full calendar of ocean awareness moments running from June through to mid-July, Eri Maldives, a resort in the North Malé Atoll, is where marine stewardship isn’t a seasonal campaign, it’s baked into the everyday.
For anyone covering upcoming marine awareness days, Eri has activations tied to each for a full month of ocean-focused programming, running from 1 June through to mid-July:
- Reef Awareness Day (1 June): Eri’s Reef Guardians Experience takes guests on morning and afternoon snorkelling safaris across some of the atoll’s most pristine coral, with conservation briefings focused on coral life and a complimentary Marine Life Quiz at the Sip&Dip bar in the evening.
- World Oceans Day (8 June): Guided snorkelling safaris and marine ecosystem adventures, continuing the resort’s thread of ocean education and wonder throughout the month.
- World Sea Turtle Day (16 June): A Turtley Awesome afternoon programme, with the headline activation being a Turtle Search Snorkel (14:15–16:30), opening with an educational briefing on turtle behaviour, ecology and conservation.
- Shark Awareness Day (14 July): Beyond the Myth invites guests on a complimentary Shark Trivia at Sip&Dip (20:30–21:30, plus an after-dark Night Snorkel and Night Dive with sharks for those who want to go further (18:00–20:00, reservations needed at an additional cost)
- PADI Women’s Dive Day (from 18 July): Aspiring dive learners can join a women-only breathwork and free dive introduction session in the morning (09:00–10:30, cheageable), followed by a sunset gathering at Sip&Dip (18:00–19:30, complimentary).
Meet the 14 resident turtles of Eri
The resort is also home to a thriving turtle community, with 14 individually identified turtles, each logged by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns.
There’s Miss Torti, recognised by her saw-like shell margins and split rear scutes; Hank, whose right hind flipper never fully developed; and Farfalle, whose spotted shell reads like a constellation map. One of the newest addition to the records is Otto, Eri’s first-ever green sea turtle sighting, and a quietly significant milestone for the reef’s biodiversity story.
Several turtles have been named by guests themselves, and the invitation remains open: any guest who spots an undocumented turtle is welcome to name it.
Meet the full turtle family here. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
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