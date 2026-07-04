InterContinental Maldives elevates active luxury with new padel court

There are surfers who follow a game plan. And then there’s Mason Ho. A blend of style icon, surfing heritage and technical standout, Ho has built a career doing things his own way, usually at full speed, often upside down and regularly pushing the limits of performance across challenging reef breaks and unconventional equipment.

This is exactly why the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy feels like a natural fit.

For Ho, part of the appeal lies in the opportunity to surf through different eras of the sport – an event where adaptability matters as much as performance, where board choice can shape a heat, and where surfers are recognised not only for power but for style, flow and reading the moment.

From unlikely barrels to impossible lines, few surfers in the modern era have built a career on instinct in quite the same way. Whether riding single fins, twins, thrusters or something less conventional, Ho approaches surfing less as a fixed discipline and more as an open-ended exploration, a quality that continues to define his style and his impact on the sport.

“I try to approach it like I’m living in another time,” says Ho. “If it’s single fin day, I think about guys like Michael Peterson, my dad and Uncle D. Then when it’s twin fin day, I start thinking about MR and all the stories my dad used to tell me. That’s what makes this event so unique. You get to step into different eras of surfing throughout the week.”

Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation-only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three iconic board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the clean, high-performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.

“Mason brings a completely unique energy to this event,” says Mark Winson, Event Director. “You genuinely never know what he’s going to do next – whether it’s on a wave, on a board, or in the channel between heats. But underneath all of that personality is one of the most naturally gifted surfers on the planet.”

Ho, who returns for his second Surfing Champions Trophy appearance, said the experience of competing in the event once before has only increased his anticipation for 2026.

“Last time I didn’t really know what to expect,” he says. “This year I’ve got a slight clue, which makes me even more excited to come back healthy. The waves have been super fun the last few years, the resort is amazing and there’s always a really cool crew around. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Mason joins Kai Lenny as the first two athletes announced for this year’s event. The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.

Where Champs Come to Surf

First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past names include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. After Bourez’s dramatic 2025 win, complete with a comeback from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, this edition has plenty to live up to. With Kai Lenny and Mason Ho now confirmed, it is already shaping up to be beautifully unpredictable.

The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa

Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts. Serious surfing, very unserious tan lines.

To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy and enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.