You & Me Maldives unveils curated Premium All Inclusive programme

You & Me Maldives, the adults-only luxury retreat under The Cocoon Collection, has announced the launch of its new Premium All Inclusive experience, aimed at enhancing island stays through a more seamless and comprehensive offering in the Indian Ocean.

The Premium All Inclusive experience is designed to begin from the point of arrival. Guests receive complimentary access to The Cocoon Collection Lounge at the seaplane terminal at Velana International Airport, where services are provided to ensure a smooth transition before the journey to the resort.

On arrival at the island, guests are welcomed in their villas with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and a selection of canapés. The Premium All Inclusive plan includes unlimited premium beverages by the glass, featuring a curated range of wines, signature cocktails, top-shelf spirits, international beers and non-alcoholic options. The in-villa minibar is replenished daily with soft drinks, international beers, red and white wines, as well as assorted snacks. For stays of five nights or more, guests also receive two bottles of premium liquor from a selected list, provided once during the stay.

The experience further includes a range of activities. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are offered one sunset cruise and one snorkelling excursion per stay, while those staying seven nights or more are entitled to a catamaran cruise. Unlimited use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports, including canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, is also included, subject to weather conditions.

Dining forms a central part of the Premium All Inclusive concept. Guests can enjoy three themed dining evenings, including a seafood barbecue under the stars featuring prawns, lobster and oysters. For stays of five nights or more, guests may also take part in a complimentary group cooking class, with a choice between ethnic or Italian cuisine, led by the resort’s culinary team.

Wellness offerings are also incorporated into the programme, with guests able to participate in up to three complimentary sunrise yoga sessions per stay, subject to availability.

The introduction of the Premium All Inclusive experience reflects the resort’s focus on personalised service and carefully curated stays. The offering is positioned to appeal to couples seeking relaxation, romance or activity-led experiences within an adults-only island setting.