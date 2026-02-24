News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi sets new nenchmark with 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, unveils its 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept to reflect its elevated positioning. The redefined package now offers seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, expanded signature culinary inclusions, a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, reimagined specialty restaurants, exclusive airport lounge privileges and an intensified focus on intuitive, personalised butler service, setting a more sophisticated benchmark for contemporary island indulgence.
An Elevated Culinary Excellence Across 15 Venues
At the heart of the experience is seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, spanning refined beachfront grills, contemporary Asian cuisines, authentic Indian specialities, Italian and French restaurants, relaxed family friendly spaces and elegant adult only settings. The diversity ensures a cohesive yet varied gastronomic journey throughout each stay.
The experience is further distinguished by a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, including reds, whites, rosés and sparkling selections sourced from renowned vineyards. Each restaurant presents a bespoke wine list tailored to its culinary identity, while sommelier led tastings and refined cheese pairings add depth for guests seeking a more immersive epicurean experience.
Signature Venues Reimagined
Several of the resort’s hallmark restaurants have been thoughtfully enhanced to reflect the refined direction of the Luxury Collection.
The Trio, the resort’s Italian specialty restaurant, has evolved into a sophisticated lifestyle destination celebrating La Dolce Vita. Set above shimmering waters on elegant over water patios, the space combines contemporary minimalism with warm Mediterranean character. A striking oval shaped wood fired pizza oven anchors the modern bar, while vibrant yellow accents and lush tropical foliage introduce refined energy. Live artistic performances elevate the atmosphere, transforming each evening into a celebration of Italian heritage. As part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests enjoy curated signature dishes paired with a dedicated Italian wine selection.
Equally transformed, Flavours now embodies a sanctuary of French art de vivre suspended above turquoise waters. The reimagined space blends refined bistrot inspired elements with the relaxed sophistication of a Mediterranean terrace. A central outdoor bar encourages interactive mixology, while layered terraces offer intimate dining framed by uninterrupted ocean views. The culinary direction embraces authentic French fine dining, where the Chef’s savoir faire is expressed through elevated interpretations of classic dishes. Within the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests experience bespoke Chef and Sommelier pairings featuring exceptional French vintages.
Bamboo presents a refined interpretation of Southeast Asian cuisine within an open air beachfront setting. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, the menu revisits regional classics through the Chef’s contemporary lens, balancing authenticity with creativity. Organic textures and subtle cultural references create a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere in harmony with the island surroundings. For guests enjoying the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, a bespoke menu and curated wine selection further enhance the immersive dining experience.
At Islander’s Grill, the flavours of the Maldives take centre stage in an elegant beachfront setting. Freshly grilled seafood, aromatic local curries and vibrant ceviche celebrate the richness of the Indian Ocean, while guests may select Maldivian lobster directly from the flowing pond for immediate preparation tailored to their preference. Tables set directly on the sand create a romantic backdrop, complemented by curated wine pairings and exclusive dining benefits as part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around.
For those seeking a more intimate culinary encounter, Teppanyaki delivers a live tasting experience centred around the Chef’s artistry, offering a bespoke approach to Japanese dining. As an exclusive venue not included in meal plans, Teppanyaki allows for a truly bespoke approach to every meal.
Effortless Island Living
A defining highlight within the resort’s Signature Experiences, the Sun Siyam Beach Club introduces a vibrant and contemporary dimension to island living. Set against uninterrupted ocean views, the beachfront space blends refined lounge seating with effortless elegance, creating a setting that evolves naturally throughout the day.
From relaxed sunlit afternoons to golden hour gatherings, curated DJ sessions elevate the atmosphere with a confident yet sophisticated energy. Signature cocktails, premium spirits and elevated light fare are served in a seamless flow, positioning the Beach Club as both a stylish social hub and an essential expression of the resort’s enhanced island experience.
Waters Edge, the 24-hour access venue, ensures the island’s pleasures are always within reach. Premium spirits, aperitifs, digestifs, and international beers are thoughtfully curated for connoisseurs, while health-conscious guests can enjoy freshly prepared vegetable and fruit beverages, alongside plant-based bliss vegan-inspired menus available in all restaurants. La Cremeria, the resort’s homemade ice cream venue, adds a sweet indulgence with beachside terrace service, included in the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around offer.
A Seamless Journey from Arrival to Departure
The elevated experience begins even before guests reach the island. At Velana International Airport in Malé, exclusive seaplane lounge access offers a refined prelude to the stay, where a dedicated chef prepares curated light fare alongside premium refreshments. A complimentary 10-minute shoulder massage further enhances the sense of calm, ensuring a seamless transition from travel to island sanctuary.
On the island, the experience unfolds through a thoughtfully curated collection of privileges. From guided cultural excursions and underwater exploration at Nemo Park to wellness rituals, meditation and Pilates sessions, each element is designed to balance vitality with serenity. Personalised butler service anticipates every detail with discretion and precision, while access to tennis and badminton courts adds an active dimension to leisure time.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we’re redefining island living by trading ‘stress-free’ for ‘emotionally rich.’ Whether it’s a quiet moment on the beach or a curated gastronomic journey, our 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around is a direct response to 2026’s shift toward experiential luxury. It embodies our flagship spirit and the refined excellence of Sun Siyam Luxury Collection,” highlighted Pasan Wijewardana, the resort’s Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
Under its Luxury Collection positioning, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to embrace a more sophisticated expression of island living, where culinary artistry, curated indulgence and intuitive service converge in effortless harmony.
Featured
You & Me Maldives unveils curated Premium All Inclusive programme
You & Me Maldives, the adults-only luxury retreat under The Cocoon Collection, has announced the launch of its new Premium All Inclusive experience, aimed at enhancing island stays through a more seamless and comprehensive offering in the Indian Ocean.
The Premium All Inclusive experience is designed to begin from the point of arrival. Guests receive complimentary access to The Cocoon Collection Lounge at the seaplane terminal at Velana International Airport, where services are provided to ensure a smooth transition before the journey to the resort.
On arrival at the island, guests are welcomed in their villas with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and a selection of canapés. The Premium All Inclusive plan includes unlimited premium beverages by the glass, featuring a curated range of wines, signature cocktails, top-shelf spirits, international beers and non-alcoholic options. The in-villa minibar is replenished daily with soft drinks, international beers, red and white wines, as well as assorted snacks. For stays of five nights or more, guests also receive two bottles of premium liquor from a selected list, provided once during the stay.
The experience further includes a range of activities. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are offered one sunset cruise and one snorkelling excursion per stay, while those staying seven nights or more are entitled to a catamaran cruise. Unlimited use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports, including canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, is also included, subject to weather conditions.
Dining forms a central part of the Premium All Inclusive concept. Guests can enjoy three themed dining evenings, including a seafood barbecue under the stars featuring prawns, lobster and oysters. For stays of five nights or more, guests may also take part in a complimentary group cooking class, with a choice between ethnic or Italian cuisine, led by the resort’s culinary team.
Wellness offerings are also incorporated into the programme, with guests able to participate in up to three complimentary sunrise yoga sessions per stay, subject to availability.
The introduction of the Premium All Inclusive experience reflects the resort’s focus on personalised service and carefully curated stays. The offering is positioned to appeal to couples seeking relaxation, romance or activity-led experiences within an adults-only island setting.
Featured
Eid celebrations at SO/ Maldives blend Arabic tradition and Maldivian culture
SO/ Maldives is inviting global travellers this season to reimagine Eid not merely as a holiday, but as an immersive island escape. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the fashion-forward private island retreat sets the stage for a celebration where cultural heritage, contemporary luxury and tropical glamour come together.
At the centre of the festivities is an authentic culinary experience at Hadaba, the resort’s award-winning Arabic restaurant. Guests are offered Levantine flavours, artisanal mezze and traditional recipes presented with a modern approach, creating a setting for shared dining and celebration. As part of the resort’s dine-around concept, Hadaba can be included in a wider culinary journey across the island, allowing guests to experience Arabic cuisine alongside the resort’s other dining venues.
As evening falls, celebrations move to Lazuli Beach Club, where shisha rituals and Arabic-inspired refreshments are served in a beachfront setting. Traditional performances are complemented by Maldivian Boduberu drumming and fire dance displays, creating a cultural programme designed to appeal to international travellers seeking meaningful experiences.
Across the island, Eid is marked through a series of curated activities aimed at encouraging connection and creativity. Cultural workshops, including palm-leaf artistry and henna sessions, offer opportunities to explore heritage, while younger guests are engaged through themed crafts, interactive games and sweet treat decorating. The overall atmosphere remains celebratory while maintaining a relaxed pace that reflects the resort’s character.
Beyond the festive programme, the resort positions the long weekend as a fully immersive island retreat. Guests stay in beach and overwater villas featuring private pools and ocean views, with interiors inspired by high fashion. Time is spent between spa treatments, lagoon activities, beach club experiences and sunset dining, balancing celebration with seclusion.
To mark the season, the resort has introduced two limited-time stay offers. The One Night on Us offer provides savings of 33 per cent on stays of three nights or more, along with daily breakfast, complimentary transfers and spa privileges. The Soo Summer package offers preferential rates combined with spa experiences, curated dining inclusions and additional benefits for water villa stays.
Welcoming travellers from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond, the resort presents Eid as a global celebration where Arabic traditions, Maldivian culture and contemporary design are brought together. This season, guests are invited to exchange routine for island surroundings and experience Eid through a redefined island perspective.
Action
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon celebrates sixth anniversary of Reefscapers collaboration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa marks the sixth anniversary of its partnership with Reefscapers on February 19, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to protecting and restoring the Maldives’ fragile reef ecosystems. Since launching the partnership in 2020, the resort and Reefscapers have worked together to restore coral habitats, support marine biodiversity, and engage guests in meaningful conservation experiences. The milestone also marks one year since the successful relocation of approximately five tons of coral to the resort’s house reefs — one of the partnership’s most significant conservation initiatives.
Over the past six years, the partnership has become a defining pillar of the resort’s sustainability journey, blending scientific restoration with purposeful guest engagement. To date, the initiative has resulted in the planting of 898 coral frames, supporting approximately 33,000 coral colonies now growing across the restoration sites. Through coral propagation, reef monitoring, and awareness programmes, these efforts continue to regenerate reef structures while deepening understanding of the essential role coral ecosystems play in sustaining marine life and protecting coastlines. Each thriving coral frame reflects a shared dedication to preserving the natural wonders that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.
“What makes this partnership special is seeing how small, consistent actions turn into real change underwater. Watching the relocated corals settle, survive, and begin to grow over the past year has been incredibly rewarding for us and the guests who return and witness how they’ve helped restore a living reef,” shares Katelyn, the resort’s Marine Biologist.
A defining achievement of the collaboration has been the coral relocation project, which carefully transferred coral colonies from Ras Malé, also known as the Maldives Eco City, to the resort’s dedicated restoration site, safeguarding them from potential threats linked to land reclamation activities in the Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon. One year on, these corals continue to flourish beneath the surface, strengthening reef resilience and contributing to the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem.
At the heart of the partnership lies the resort’s Adopt a Coral programme, part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy initiative, which encourages guests to travel with intention through meaningful environmental experiences. Through this hands-on activity, visitors can adopt and name a coral frame while learning directly from marine experts about coral ecology and the importance of protecting marine habitats.
To deepen this connection beyond the stay, guests receive growth updates on their adopted corals every six months, allowing them to follow the progress of their living contribution to the reef. As these corals grow over time, they become enduring symbols of renewal and shared responsibility, transforming a holiday memory into a lasting environmental legacy, and reflecting how travel can positively support local ecosystems and communities.
“Our island is surrounded by a remarkable marine environment, and protecting it is a responsibility we take seriously. Our partnership with Reefscapers reflects our belief that hospitality should go hand in hand with stewardship. Seeing the reef restoration progress over the past six years, and the involvement of our guests and associates in that journey, makes this anniversary especially meaningful for all of us,” comments Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Through its continued collaboration with Reefscapers, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains dedicated to advancing marine conservation while creating purposeful guest experiences rooted in sustainability, education, and connection to nature.
To discover more about the resort’s sustainability initiatives, join the Adopt a Coral programme, or plan a stay that supports reef conservation, visit sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
