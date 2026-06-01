Hideaway Beach Resort secures six major resort nominations and TTM sports award recognition

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has received a series of prestigious nominations across the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2026, South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, and Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s excellence in luxury hospitality, romance, wellness, sports, and family travel.

This year, Hideaway has been shortlisted for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards; Leading Beach Resort, Leading Family Resort, and Leading Wellness & Spa Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards; and Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at the TTM Awards.

Nestled on the naturally lush island of Dhonakulhi in Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway is renowned for its expansive white-sand beaches, including the iconic North Beach, spacious villas and luxury residences, and exceptional levels of privacy served impeccably by the resort’s Butlers. Set amidst tropical vegetation and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, personalised service, and authentic island experiences that continue to resonate with discerning travellers and industry partners alike.

These nominations reflect the breadth of the Hideaway experience: secluded villa concepts and bespoke romantic moments for couples; warm, intuitive hospitality and space for multi-generational family travel; restorative spa and wellness journeys; and a dynamic sports and fitness offering that includes tennis, Padel, badminton, pickleball, golf, cycling, jogging and running trails, football, beach volleyball, basketball, foosball, billiards, snorkelling, diving, water sports, and a fully equipped fitness centre. The resort has also introduced special sporting experiences, including the first-ever Maldives Hideaway Resort Run, a luxury running event launched last year in the Maldives amidst World Wellness Weekend.

“We are incredibly proud to see Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recognised across such a diverse and prestigious set of awards in 2026. These nominations reflect the passion of our team and the strength of the experience we have built at Hideaway – one that brings together privacy, natural beauty, heartfelt service and a rich lifestyle offering for today’s active luxury traveller. It is a wonderful honour for us, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support of our guests, partners and industry community,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Hotels.

Together, these nominations highlight Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s defining strengths – privacy, space, natural beauty, wellness, recreation, and personalised luxury, reinforcing its standing as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive private island destinations.

Guests, partners, and supporters are invited to cast their vote for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa here. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.