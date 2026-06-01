Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort secures six major resort nominations and TTM sports award recognition
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has received a series of prestigious nominations across the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2026, South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, and Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s excellence in luxury hospitality, romance, wellness, sports, and family travel.
This year, Hideaway has been shortlisted for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards; Leading Beach Resort, Leading Family Resort, and Leading Wellness & Spa Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards; and Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at the TTM Awards.
Nestled on the naturally lush island of Dhonakulhi in Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway is renowned for its expansive white-sand beaches, including the iconic North Beach, spacious villas and luxury residences, and exceptional levels of privacy served impeccably by the resort’s Butlers. Set amidst tropical vegetation and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, personalised service, and authentic island experiences that continue to resonate with discerning travellers and industry partners alike.
These nominations reflect the breadth of the Hideaway experience: secluded villa concepts and bespoke romantic moments for couples; warm, intuitive hospitality and space for multi-generational family travel; restorative spa and wellness journeys; and a dynamic sports and fitness offering that includes tennis, Padel, badminton, pickleball, golf, cycling, jogging and running trails, football, beach volleyball, basketball, foosball, billiards, snorkelling, diving, water sports, and a fully equipped fitness centre. The resort has also introduced special sporting experiences, including the first-ever Maldives Hideaway Resort Run, a luxury running event launched last year in the Maldives amidst World Wellness Weekend.
“We are incredibly proud to see Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recognised across such a diverse and prestigious set of awards in 2026. These nominations reflect the passion of our team and the strength of the experience we have built at Hideaway – one that brings together privacy, natural beauty, heartfelt service and a rich lifestyle offering for today’s active luxury traveller. It is a wonderful honour for us, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support of our guests, partners and industry community,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Hotels.
Together, these nominations highlight Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s defining strengths – privacy, space, natural beauty, wellness, recreation, and personalised luxury, reinforcing its standing as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive private island destinations.
Guests, partners, and supporters are invited to cast their vote for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa here. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recognised with 10 honours at Life Saving Leadership Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has been recognised with 10 notable awards at the 3rd Life Saving Leadership Awards Ceremony held by the Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School on 17 May 2026.
These accolades strengthens the resort’s position as one of the leading benchmarks for water safety and lifeguarding excellence in the Maldives. They are also a reflection of the continued investment in aquatic safety, emergency preparedness, and professionally trained lifeguarding operations and Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s commitment to creating a safe island experience for every guest.
Among the accolades received was the Maldives Water Safety Excellence Award 2025, the highest recognition presented during the ceremony. Additional honours included The Pinnacle Resort Award, Best Lifeguard Service Operation, Sustainability in Lifeguard Operation Award, and Water Safety Education and Advocacy Award. Together, these accolades reflect the resort’s continued efforts to integrate internationally aligned safety practices into the guest experience while maintaining the warm and intuitive spirit of Maldivian hospitality.
Alongside the organisational awards, five team members from Sun Siyam Iru Veli were also individually recognised for their contributions and leadership in the field of water safety and lifesaving training. General Manager Masdhooq Saeed received the General Manager of the Year Award, while Mohamed Athif Ibrahim was honoured for Water Safety & Life Saving Training Leadership. Additional recognitions included the Supervisor Excellence Award presented to Ahmed Shifau, the Trident Excellence Award awarded to Ahmed Jamsheed, and the Rising Star in Lifeguarding Award presented to Hassan Yousuf Adam Abbas.
Since launching its dedicated lifeguarding operation in 2023, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has continued to invest in training, prevention strategies, emergency preparedness, and water safety awareness. The resort’s approach combines proactive guest education and observation with structured emergency response systems, ensuring a safe and seamless experience across the island’s ocean and pool environments.
“Water safety is incredibly important for resorts across the Maldives, where the ocean is such a central part of everyday life and the guest experience,” remarked Mohamed Najah, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, during the award ceremony. “As an industry, the way we approach safety and precautions must continue to evolve. Moving beyond simply warning guests to be cautious, it is our responsibility to ensure our teams are properly trained, prepared, and confident in responding when needed. It is an honour to see these efforts recognised, but this is only the beginning. Our focus now is on continuing to strengthen training across our frontline teams and further raising the standard of water safety within our industry.
Action
Canareef Resort Maldives nominated among Indian Ocean’s leading dive resorts
Canareef Resort Maldives has been nominated for two categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2026: Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Resort and Maldives’ Leading Dive Resort.
The nominations recognise Canareef’s exceptional position as one of the premier diving destinations in the region, offering unique underwater experiences found nowhere else in the Maldives.
Canareef Resort is home to the British Loyalty, the largest shipwreck in the Maldives. This 140-meter WWII oil tanker rests just minutes from the resort and has transformed into a thriving artificial reef, making it one of the most sought-after dive sites in the Indian Ocean.
Unlike other Maldivian atolls where manta sightings are seasonal, Addu is the only location where full- sized adult Oceanic Manta Rays with wingspans up to 5 meters can be seen year-round, regardless of monsoon season. These “mega-mantas” are a guaranteed highlight for divers visiting Canareef. The resort’s famous Shark Point, known as “The Shark Hotel,” features more than 20 Grey Reef Sharks resting together on the sandy bottom—a rare underwater phenomenon that attracts photographers from around the world.
As one of the few resorts located south of the Equator, Canareef offers the unique experience of diving in the Southern Hemisphere. Most significantly, while much of the region suffered from coral bleaching, Addu’s reefs remain among the healthiest and most vibrant in the Indian Ocean, displaying the pristine color and diversity that represents what coral reefs should look like.
The World Travel Awards, often called “the Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrate excellence across all sectors of tourism. The dual nominations position Canareef alongside the world’s top diving destinations and validate the resort’s commitment to marine conservation and exceptional guest experiences.
“These nominations reflect what our guests and the diving community have known for years,” says the Canareef management team. “Addu Atoll offers diving experiences that are truly unmatched, and we’re honored to share these underwater treasures with the world.”
The nominations also spotlight Addu Atoll and the southern Maldives, encouraging tourism diversification beyond the northern atolls. Canareef invites the diving community, past guests, and supporters to vote when World Travel Awards voting opens.
For those seeking world-class diving combined with unique marine encounters and pristine reef systems, Canareef Resort Maldives continues to set the standard for what a dive resort should be.
To support Canareef’s dual nominations and help showcase the unique marine biodiversity of Addu on the global stage, you can cast your vote here.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi earns nomination in Condé Nast Traveller 2026 awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been nominated for the Condé Nast Traveller 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.
The nomination comes on the back of a comprehensive evolution of the resort, from newly transformed overwater villas, enhanced dining experiences and a more personalised guest journey at every touchpoint. Guests can enjoy a 24-Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept designed to offer both variety and ease, delivered with signature Maldivian hospitality.
“We have been very intentional in redefining the feel of contemporary Maldivian luxury for today’s travellers. Our overwater villas, inspired by elegance and a natural ethos, truly reflect our direction as an effortless take on island living,” says Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
“Across the resort, we have also put a strong focus on the overall experience, from our restaurants introducing a more lifestyle driven culinary approach, with menus curated by Michelin starred chefs and a curated selection of wines, to a spa that blends Maldivian traditions, Ayurveda and more creative wellness journeys for all ages. What matters most to us is that this feels accessible and genuine. Families can enjoy real value through our children stay and eat free offering, while guests looking for something more personalised benefit from our multilingual butler service. It is about creating a stay that feels thoughtful, high quality and seamless at the same time, which is why being recognised in this way means a lot to us.”
To cast your vote for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit the Condé Nast Traveller voting site. Voting remains open until 30 June 2026.
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