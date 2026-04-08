Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives earns TUI Global Hotel Award recognition

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has been recognised as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2026, an accolade based on guest feedback from travellers worldwide. The recognition reflects the resort’s delivery of guest experiences shaped by service standards, facilities and alignment with evolving traveller preferences.

Located in North Malé Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a range of accommodation options, with more than 140 units including overwater suites, beach bungalows and duplex garden bungalows. The resort is designed to accommodate couples, families and groups.

The resort features seven dining venues offering a mix of international and local cuisine. Tex Mex serves Mexican and Spanish-inspired dishes, while Dalchini offers an Indian à la carte menu available for lunch and dinner. Raalhu Bar provides a setting for evening refreshments, with views of the sunset.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is also known for Pasta Point, a surf break recognised for its left-hand waves. The resort attracts surfers from international markets who travel to access the location. Surf operations at Pasta Point are managed by Atoll Adventures, with bookings handled through Atoll Travel to ensure a structured approach to surf access.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards are determined by guest reviews, making the recognition an indicator of guest satisfaction. The resort’s inclusion as a Quality Winner reflects its performance in meeting guest expectations within the Maldives tourism sector.