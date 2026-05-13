News
Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa unveil family-focused wellness concept
Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa has introduced Little Wellness Rituals, a dedicated spa programme thoughtfully created for young guests aged 4 to 17 years. Now available at selected hotel and resort partners across the Maldives, the programme offers gentle, age appropriate wellness experiences designed to encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and meaningful family connection from an early age.
Developed with care and guided by the brands’ signature Asian wellness philosophies, Little Wellness Rituals creates a welcoming spa environment where children and teenagers can experience wellness rituals tailored specifically to them, always accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Wellness Designed for Every Age
Rooted in the belief that wellbeing can be nurtured from an early age, the programme introduces younger guests to spa and wellness experiences within a safe, calming, and welcoming environment. Thoughtfully created for children and teenagers, Little Wellness Rituals embraces gentle relaxation, playful sensory experiences, and meaningful family connection inspired by island living.
From soothing wellness rituals to shared parent and child experiences, the collection encourages moments of comfort, care, and togetherness while introducing young travellers to the world of wellness in a warm and approachable way.
Signature Experiences
The Little Wellness Rituals collection features a range of thoughtfully curated experiences inspired by relaxation, connection, and playful island wellness. Signature highlights include:
- Mother and Daughter Moment: A gentle wellness experience designed to encourage meaningful bonding and shared relaxation.
- Father and Son Timeout: A calming ritual created to inspire quality time and moments of reconnection.
- Little Star Journey: A soothing head to toe spa experience combining relaxation and tropical inspired care.
- Island Fruity Glow: A sensory wellness ritual inspired by fun, freshness, and island indulgence.
- Tropical Toes: A comforting foot care experience designed to refresh and restore little travellers.
- Heavenly Hands: A nurturing hand ritual focused on gentle care and relaxation.
Selected experiences and treatment elements may differ across participating resort locations.
Little Wellness Rituals is currently available at selected Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa locations within participating hotel and resort partners across the Maldives, including:
- Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
- Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi
- Adaaran Select Meedhupparu
- Adaaran Club Rannalhi
- Barceló Nasandhura Malé
- NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
- Melia Whale Lagoon Maldives
The programme reflects the continued commitment of Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to creating inclusive wellness experiences that cater to today’s evolving family travel landscape.
Supporting Meaningful Family Wellness Experiences
The introduction of Little Wellness Rituals reflects the continued commitment of Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to developing thoughtful wellness concepts that evolve alongside the changing expectations of today’s luxury traveller. As family-focused travel experiences continue to grow within the hospitality landscape, wellness has become an increasingly meaningful part of how resorts engage guests across all generations.
With decades of experience operating spa and wellness facilities across internationally recognised resort destinations, Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa continue to collaborate closely with hotel and resort partners to create wellness experiences that align with each property’s identity, guest profile, and service philosophy.
Hospitality partners and media representatives interested in learning more about the programme or the brands’ wellness approach are warmly invited to connect with the team for further information.
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Night snorkelling reveals hidden underwater world at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
There’s something quietly thrilling about stepping into the ocean after sunset. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, when daylight fade and the reef slips into darkness, a completely different world begins to stir. What feels familiar by day transforms into something far more mysterious and far more alive.
Night snorkelling at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon begins at around 6:30pm, when guests gather with the experienced team from Dive & Sail Maldives. Equipped with underwater torches, snorkellers ease into the slighly cooler waters surrounding the island, where every beam of light reveals a new discovery hidden within the reef.
What makes night snorkelling so fascinating is the dramatic shift in marine behaviour after sunset. Species that remain tucked away during the day begin to emerge from coral crevices and sandy seabeds. Moray eels weave through the reef in search of prey, octopuses glide silently across the ocean floor, and crustaceans slowly crawl out from their hiding places.
One guest described one of the most unforgettable moments of the experience as watching a group of reef sharks glide past in near-perfect formation. According to the guest, the sudden appearance of six to eight sharks emerging from the darkness was initially startling, but the feeling quickly shifted to awe as they moved calmly and effortlessly through the water, illuminated only by torchlight. The encounter, they shared, felt both thrilling and surreal in the stillness of the night reef.
Beyond the larger marine life, the reef reveals countless smaller details at night that are often missed during daytime snorkelling. Brightly coloured reef crabs, lobster-like crustaceans believed to be spiny lobsters, sleeping parrotfish hidden within the coral, and lionfish hovering near the reef edge all become part of the experience.
The corals themselves also appear remarkably different after dark. Under torchlight, sections of the reef glow with deeper shades of orange, gold, and crimson, while certain soft corals and coral polyps extend outward to feed in the currents.
The house reef at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most vibrant reefs, celebrated for its rich biodiversity and easy accessibility from the shoreline. Guests planning their next island escape can also take advantage of the resort’s ongoing summer offer, which includes complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers for stays of seven nights or more along with added benefits through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
Culture
Family adventures and romantic escapes await this Eid at Kandooma Maldives
When the world feels noisy and the pace of everyday life unrelenting, there is something quietly powerful about stepping onto a stretch of powder-white sand and letting the Indian Ocean do its work. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, nestled in the South Malé Atoll just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, is inviting families and couples to do exactly that this Eid.
Whether you are travelling with children in tow or looking for uninterrupted time with the person you love, Kandooma has shaped experiences around both, without compromise.
Kandooma is an island that understands what you need right now explains Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Short breaks and getaways are even more essential now. Being able to reconnect to yourself and with those you love matters deeply. Our private island paradise offers the backdrop for that kind of reset,” she said.
“People are looking for real value, especially given the cost-of-living pressures so many are facing globally. Kandooma sits in that sweet spot of mid-market pricing with a delivery that genuinely exceeds expectations. You get the turquoise ocean, the white sandy beaches, the tropical warmth and the kind of friendly Maldivian hospitality that stays with you long after you leave.”
Exclusive Packages, Only When You Book Direct
Booking directly from the resort unlocks packages unavailable elsewhere, including two standout Eid offers:
- Family Getaway (minimum 4 nights): Accommodation, WiFi, daily breakfast and dinner are all included. Children under 13 receive a special Kandoo Kids’ Club welcome gift, and on one day the whole family gets to make their own pizza lunch together, one of those small, sticky-fingered memories that lasts for years. On one evening, while the kids enjoy Movie Night at the Kids Club, parents slip away for a romantic beach dinner (set-up) just for two. The package also qualifies for IHG’s Kids Eat and Stay Free offer (children under 13) and Kandooma’s celebrated Dive Free Programme, which gives two certified divers two complimentary dives per day, with all equipment included. Terms and conditions apply.
- Island Romance (3 nights): Three nights built around the two of you. Accommodation, daily buffet breakfast and dinner for two, and in-villa welcome touches set the tone. During your stay, you will enjoy one breakfast in bed, a romantic beach picnic lunch and a beach dinner under the stars. Certified scuba divers also qualify for the Dive Free Programme, with up to two complimentary dives per certified diver per day, including all gear and air/Nitrox. Terms and conditions apply.
Kandooma’s reputation has been built over years of consistent delivery. The resort’s Kandooma Right surf break is one of the Indian Ocean’s most celebrated waves, drawing surfers from around the world. Its surrounding dive sites are considered among the finest in the Maldives, earning recognition from the diving community year after year.
The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, a globally respected wellness brand, brings considered, holistic treatments to an already serene island setting. Six dining venues offer everything from relaxed beachside plates to candlelit dinners, drawing on international flavours and the freshest ingredients.
Accommodation choices span Garden, Beach and Overwater Villas through to expansive two-storey Beach Houses, suiting everyone from honeymooners wanting seclusion to families who simply need more space to breathe. Families appreciate the Family Beach Houses, the stunning 2-bedroom Overwater Villa with its spectacular sea view and the 3-bedroom Beach Pool Villa.
The full range of Eid Al-Adha Special Offers is available from the resort’s website.
News
Milaidhoo Maldives embraces mindfulness, movement and nourishment for Global Wellness Day
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to celebrate Global Wellness Day 2026 under the theme “#JoyMagenta”, embracing its signature wellbeing philosophy built around three interconnected pillars: food, physical balance and peace of mind. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, the island offers a sanctuary where nature-led experiences, mindful nourishment and restorative practices come together to support holistic wellbeing.
Throughout the day, guests are guided through immersive experiences designed to awaken gratitude, creativity, connection and movement, each reflecting Milaidhoo’s commitment to wellbeing in harmony with the oceanic environment.
Morning begins with Gratitude on the Compass Pool Bar deck, where mindfulness meditation and breathwork invite stillness and clarity. Mid-morning, Creativity unfolds at Serenity Spa with a DIY coconut scrub workshop using natural island ingredients, celebrating sustainable self-care and the island’s nourishing food philosophy through the use of locally inspired botanicals.
Mid-afternoon brings Connection at the overwater Yoga Pavilion with couples stretching and sound healing sessions designed to deepen presence and emotional harmony. As evening approaches, Movement takes place during a sunset Vinyasa yoga flow at Ocean Stories Beach, where breath, motion and ocean rhythm align.
Throughout the experience, Milaidhoo’s culinary wellbeing approach complements the journey, with mindful dining options that emphasise fresh, locally inspired and nutritionally balanced cuisine to support physical vitality and inner peace. Food is presented not only as nourishment but also as a sensory extension of the island’s healing environment, reinforcing the connection between body and nature.
Milaidhoo Maldives’ Global Wellness Day celebration reflects the island’s deeper philosophy of holistic living, where food, physical movement and peace of mind are seamlessly integrated into every guest experience. The island’s intimate setting encourages reconnection with nature and self, allowing each moment to be experienced with intention and joy.
The day concludes with a renewed sense of vitality, emotional balance and calm presence, embodying the essence of “joy” that defines this year’s theme. Milaidhoo continues to place well-being at the heart of its experience, ensuring every stay supports lasting harmony in one of the world’s most tranquil island sanctuaries.
For those seeking to continue their journey of calm and renewal, explore the full Milaidhoo wellbeing experience here.
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