Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa unveil family-focused wellness concept

Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa has introduced Little Wellness Rituals, a dedicated spa programme thoughtfully created for young guests aged 4 to 17 years. Now available at selected hotel and resort partners across the Maldives, the programme offers gentle, age appropriate wellness experiences designed to encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and meaningful family connection from an early age.

Developed with care and guided by the brands’ signature Asian wellness philosophies, Little Wellness Rituals creates a welcoming spa environment where children and teenagers can experience wellness rituals tailored specifically to them, always accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Wellness Designed for Every Age

Rooted in the belief that wellbeing can be nurtured from an early age, the programme introduces younger guests to spa and wellness experiences within a safe, calming, and welcoming environment. Thoughtfully created for children and teenagers, Little Wellness Rituals embraces gentle relaxation, playful sensory experiences, and meaningful family connection inspired by island living.

From soothing wellness rituals to shared parent and child experiences, the collection encourages moments of comfort, care, and togetherness while introducing young travellers to the world of wellness in a warm and approachable way.

Signature Experiences

The Little Wellness Rituals collection features a range of thoughtfully curated experiences inspired by relaxation, connection, and playful island wellness. Signature highlights include:

Mother and Daughter Moment: A gentle wellness experience designed to encourage meaningful bonding and shared relaxation.

Father and Son Timeout: A calming ritual created to inspire quality time and moments of reconnection.

Little Star Journey: A soothing head to toe spa experience combining relaxation and tropical inspired care.

Island Fruity Glow: A sensory wellness ritual inspired by fun, freshness, and island indulgence.

Tropical Toes: A comforting foot care experience designed to refresh and restore little travellers.

Heavenly Hands: A nurturing hand ritual focused on gentle care and relaxation.

Selected experiences and treatment elements may differ across participating resort locations.

Little Wellness Rituals is currently available at selected Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa locations within participating hotel and resort partners across the Maldives, including:

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu

Adaaran Club Rannalhi

Barceló Nasandhura Malé

NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi

Melia Whale Lagoon Maldives

The programme reflects the continued commitment of Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to creating inclusive wellness experiences that cater to today’s evolving family travel landscape.

Supporting Meaningful Family Wellness Experiences

The introduction of Little Wellness Rituals reflects the continued commitment of Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to developing thoughtful wellness concepts that evolve alongside the changing expectations of today’s luxury traveller. As family-focused travel experiences continue to grow within the hospitality landscape, wellness has become an increasingly meaningful part of how resorts engage guests across all generations.

With decades of experience operating spa and wellness facilities across internationally recognised resort destinations, Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa continue to collaborate closely with hotel and resort partners to create wellness experiences that align with each property’s identity, guest profile, and service philosophy.

Hospitality partners and media representatives interested in learning more about the programme or the brands’ wellness approach are warmly invited to connect with the team for further information.