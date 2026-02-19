Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), one of the Maldives’ leading and most trusted distribution partners to the hospitality and retail sectors, served as the Main Sponsor of the MNU Marathon 2026, organised by Maldives National University (MNU) and held in Hulhumalé on 13 February. The event drew over 1,500 runners and focused on promoting fitness, health and wellness, active lifestyles, and community unity, as part of a long-term sponsorship arrangement.

As Main Sponsor, BBM maintained a strong on-ground presence throughout the marathon, with high brand visibility and activations designed to engage participants and spectators.

A key highlight was BBM’s collaboration with Unilever – Vaseline, with free product samples distributed to all marathon participants, reinforcing messages around skincare. Additional brand activations included a dedicated Cornitos stall offering free nacho samples, and a Godrej Aer booth focused on product sampling and brand awareness. BBM also distributed Cavin’s milkshake samples to runners at the finish line.

BBM’s participation extended beyond sponsorship, with more than 50 BBM employees taking part in the marathon as runners. Representatives from Unilever International also joined the run, underscoring a shared commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.

“Supporting the MNU Marathon aligns closely with BBM’s commitment to healthier communities and meaningful national partnerships,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at Bestbuy Maldives. “It was especially rewarding to see our colleagues participate as runners alongside the wider public, demonstrating that wellbeing is part of our culture, not just our sponsorship. We are proud to work with MNU to create a positive platform that brings people together around health, wellness and unity.”

Through its portfolio of internationally recognised FMCG and consumer lifestyle brands—spanning food and beverage, personal care, and home care—BBM continues to support initiatives that create shared value for communities, partners and customers across the Maldives. The company’s involvement in events such as the MNU Marathon reflects BBM’s broader commitment to championing positive lifestyles, strengthening local partnerships, and backing platforms that bring people together with purpose.

BBM noted that the event strengthened its partnership with Maldives National University and provided an opportunity to connect directly with the Maldivian community in an uplifting setting, reinforcing BBM’s role as a responsible corporate partner supporting national initiatives.