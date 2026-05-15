Fitness
Sun Siyam Olhuveli to host week-long wellness residency led by global practitioners
Wellness Week kicks off at Sun Siyam Olhuveli from 14 to 20 June 2026, inviting guests into a vibrant celebration of movement, mindfulness, and island energy led by wellness practitioners Marina Pavlenko and Nour Montasser. The immersive residency transforms Sun Siyam Olhuveli, the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, into a vibrant space where sunrise workouts, oceanfront rituals, and restorative experiences unfold naturally across days shaped by wellness, movement, and meaningful connection.
Set across the resort’s three island setting surrounded by endless ocean views and open skies, Wellness Week at Sun Siyam Olhuveli moves beyond traditional wellness retreats. Mornings begin with energising yoga and Pilates sessions designed to strengthen the body and build awareness through movement, while sunset experiences shift into slower, more reflective moments with ocean sound journeys, meditation gatherings, crystal bowl sessions, yoga Nidra under the stars, and immersive rituals that encourage guests to reconnect with themselves in a more intentional way. The programme also includes vision creation workshops and guided experiences blending movement, sound healing, journaling, and mindful reflection.
Leading the residency is Marina Pavlenko, a Yoga and Pilates instructor and integrative health coach with more than a decade of experience in the UAE wellness space. Known for her approach that combines Yoga, Pilates, strength training, and nervous system work, Marina’s sessions focus on mobility, core strength, vitality, and creating a body that supports modern lifestyles with energy and balance. Alongside her is Nour Montasser, a certified sound healer, transformational life coach, and space holder whose work centres around creating safe and meaningful environments where individuals can slow down, reflect, and reconnect inwardly.
“Today, wellness is no longer about slowing down alone. It is about finding moments that make you feel alive, connected, and fully present,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This residency brings together movement, energy, mindfulness, and the beauty of island living in a way that feels immersive and uplifting. We want guests to leave not only feeling restored but inspired by the experiences they shared here.”
Designed to feel vibrant, social, and experience led, Wellness Week captures a more contemporary side of wellbeing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Guests can move from sunrise sessions by the ocean to evenings filled with sound healing beneath the stars, all while embracing the naturally active spirit of island life. Whether travelling solo, as couples, or with friends, the residency invites guests to experience wellness not as routine, but as something alive, uplifting, and deeply woven into every moment of the stay.
As Paradise of Plenty, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to embrace a more vibrant way to escape where movement, connection, island living, and wellbeing come together in experiences designed to energise, restore, and inspire.
To discover Wellness Week and plan your stay, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
W Maldives unveils The Wavemaker Edit with global talent collaborations
W Maldives has launched The Wavemaker Edit, a new ongoing series of curated collaborations with international talent, aimed at introducing a range of guest experiences across mixology, wellness, cuisine and music.
The series is designed as a rotating programme, with each edition bringing a different creative perspective to the resort. According to W Maldives, the initiative is intended to create a continuing calendar of experiences that combine social, cultural and wellness-led elements.
The first edition of The Wavemaker Edit will run from 3 to 14 June 2026 and will feature two themed chapters, titled Island Alchemy and The Restore Ritual.
Island Alchemy will focus on mixology. On 3 June, Kwok will lead a guest shift at SIP, presenting three cocktails that explore contrast and balance, including a bespoke creation inspired by the Maldives. The collaboration will continue on 6 June at WET Deck, where a poolside day party will feature a curated cocktail menu.
The second chapter, The Restore Ritual, will centre on wellness and movement in recognition of Global Wellness Day. Led by Mumbai-based yoga and movement educator Samiksha Shetty, the programme will include sessions focused on breathwork, mindfulness and alignment-based practice.
The wellness programme will include Sunset Yoga sessions at FIRE Beach on 12 and 14 June, as well as a morning meditation session at AWAY Spa on 13 June. The main event within this chapter will take place on 13 June, when guests will be able to join a Sunset Yoga session aboard the Horizon Yacht. This bookable experience will also include healthy refreshments and a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa.
W Maldives said future editions of The Wavemaker Edit will expand into culinary, music and art-led experiences under a number of themed series, including Flavors Unscripted, Sound Wave and Make A Scene.
Commenting on the launch, General Manager Amila Handunwala said the initiative reflects the resort’s approach to continuously evolving the guest experience through collaborations with international talent.
W Maldives is positioning the series as part of its broader effort to offer more structured and experience-led programming for guests. In addition, the resort is promoting its Original Wavemaker package, which includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults with a minimum stay of four nights.
Featured
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef rolls out Wellness Week from 15–22 June
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé collection within the House of Siyam, has announced plans to host a Wellness Week from 15 to 22 June 2026, in conjunction with Global Wellness Week. The programme will be led by international creative and fitness practitioner Ilariia Auvitu.
Ilariia Auvitu, whose background spans multiple countries and disciplines including acting, modelling and fitness, will guide a series of sessions focused on structured wellbeing practices. Her approach combines physical activity with routines aimed at supporting mental balance.
A key component of the programme is the Tech-Free Sunrise Yoga and Breathwork Ritual. The session is designed to provide a period of structured activity without digital devices, with a focus on breath control and guided movement aimed at supporting mental regulation.
The schedule will also include Morning Yoga with Flow sessions, intended to establish physical rhythm and energy for the day. In addition, Pool Fitness sessions will be conducted in the resort’s pool area, offering water-based exercise.
Selected evenings will feature Sunset Pilates and Stretching sessions. These will include low-impact exercises focused on strength and flexibility, followed by guided stretching.
Through the Wellness Week programme, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is offering a series of activities aligned with the observance of Global Wellness Week, combining structured fitness sessions with a setting designed to support rest and recovery.
Action
SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation
On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.
Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.
A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.
The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.
The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.
Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.
In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.
Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.
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