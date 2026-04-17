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Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives introduces indoor mini golf experience
Resort experiences are increasingly shaped by the need for flexibility, with guests seeking activities that can be enjoyed beyond peak sun hours, creating a natural demand for engaging indoor spaces and particularly in tropical destinations where brief, seasonal rain showers are part of the island rhythm.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives builds on this evolving guest preference with the introduction of its new 8-hole Indoor Mini Golf Centre, adding a playful and interactive dimension to the island’s leisure offering. The space was officially unveiled at a recent opening, where a guest was invited to mark the occasion, setting the tone for an experience centred around shared enjoyment and light-hearted moments.
The indoor mini golf course offers a relaxed, air-conditioned space where guests of all ages can take part, whether as a casual game between families, a friendly challenge among couples, or a fun addition to group stays. It provides a comfortable alternative to outdoor activities while maintaining the sense of energy and connection that defines time on the island, regardless of the weather.
The addition builds on the resort’s existing indoor facilities, including billiards, table tennis, and a dedicated kids’ playroom, creating a more rounded leisure experience that caters to different moods and moments. Outdoors, guests can continue to explore a wide range of activities, from beach volleyball and futsal to badminton, diving, and both motorised and non-motorised water sports.
As one of the first resorts in the area to introduce an indoor mini golf experience, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives continues to evolve its offerings in line with how guests choose to travel today, blending activity, comfort, and shared experiences in a setting designed for both relaxation and discovery.
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COMO Maalifushi highlights uncrowded surf access across southern atolls
COMO Maalifushi presents a considered approach to surfing in the Maldives—one shaped by access, expertise, and the quiet privilege of space.
Located in the remote Thaa Atoll, the resort offers entry to a network of lesser-travelled breaks across the southern atolls, where consistent Indian Ocean swells meet uncrowded line-ups. Here, surfing unfolds without urgency—guided by natural rhythm rather than routine.
At the core of the experience is COMO Maalifushi’s long-standing partnership with Tropicsurf, daily sessions are shaped by real-time ocean conditions, with coaching that adapts intuitively to each guest—whether taking to the water for the first time or refining technique across more complex reef formations.
Guests are given access to a curated selection of breaks across Thaa Atoll, Laamu Atoll and Dhaalu Atoll—each offering a distinct character. From the long, forgiving rides of Farms to the more technical, fast-moving rights of ‘Machine’, the programme is designed to evolve with both conditions and capability.
“Surfing at COMO Maalifushi is defined by its sense of space and possibility,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Our location allows access to some of the Maldives’ most consistent yet uncrowded waves, and through our partnership with Tropicsurf, we’re able to offer an experience that is both highly personalised and quietly exceptional—true to COMO’s way of doing things.”
The season, which runs from April through October, brings steady swells from the southern Indian Ocean. Yet beyond seasonality, it is the absence of crowds that defines the experience—allowing guests to engage with the ocean on their own terms.
Surfing at COMO Maalifushi sits naturally within the wider rhythm of the island. Time in the water is balanced with restorative treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat, unhurried dining, and the simplicity of island life—creating a sense of flow between activity and stillness.
Here, surfing is guided with care, framed by nature, and experienced without excess.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
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Angsana Velavaru marks reopening of upgraded futsal ground
Angsana Velavaru has reopened its futsal facility as part of efforts to enhance guest experiences and staff engagement through sport and community activities.
The reopening ceremony was officiated by Dhaalu Atoll Council president Ahmed Shafiu and the resort’s general manager, Ahmed Zahir, who jointly cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.
Located within the island grounds, the futsal court measures 57 metres by 38 metres and is intended to serve as a space for both recreational use and organised activities for guests and resort associates.
The resort said the facility would form part of its wider recreational offering and would host workshops and expert-led collaborations aimed at providing guests with sports-based experiences while also supporting skill development and interaction. It added that the initiative also reflects its focus on staff wellbeing, teamwork and active living.
The opening event included friendly matches between the Angsana Velavaru men’s and women’s teams, as well as an inter-resort match between the Angsana Velavaru Orange Army and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Adjacent to the futsal court is the resort’s upgraded watersports centre, which now includes updated guest facilities such as shower and changing areas.
Ahmed Zahir said the reopening of the futsal ground represented more than a recreational upgrade and reflected the resort’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for both guests and associates. He said the facility would support active living, connection and wellbeing, while also serving as a space for learning and collaboration.
Angsana Velavaru, located in South Nilandhe Atoll, said the reopening of the futsal facility forms part of its wider efforts to expand its lifestyle and community-focused offerings.
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Coco Collection brings conservation and low-waste living into resort experience
Coco Collection, a Maldivian-owned resort brand, has invited guests to experience a more conscious approach to luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Coco Bodu Hithi.
Across its two island resorts, Coco Collection has incorporated environmental responsibility into the guest experience through its Coco Cares philosophy. From nature-led experiences inspired by the islands’ ecosystems to culinary offerings based on fresh, locally grown ingredients, the resorts have been designed to reflect the natural setting of the Maldives while integrating sustainability into daily operations.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, this commitment is reflected in the Maldives’ veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, which is operated in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. As a founding partner of the facility, the resort provides care for injured sea turtles and supports marine conservation awareness. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, with a rehabilitation success rate of 60%. The resort also continues seagrass preservation efforts aimed at protecting marine habitats and supporting biodiversity in the surrounding waters.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu also applies low-waste practices, mindful sourcing, and resource-conscious operations across the resort. This approach extends to Coco Farm, where homegrown produce, handcrafted preserves, and garden-to-table dining experiences are used to bring local flavour and seasonality to the table.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, the same approach is reflected in its food and beverage offerings. To mark Earth Day, the resort has introduced a green-inspired cocktail experience focused on eco-conscious mixology, using fresh ingredients grown on the island.
The resort said its low-waste approach informs all aspects of the guest experience, with attention given to responsible resource use. From the choice of herbs and fruits to preparation and presentation, the offering is intended to reflect respect for the natural environment.
This approach also extends across the resort’s wider culinary programme, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients, house-made preserves, and dishes inspired by the Maldives’ natural produce. Through seasonal menus, conscious sourcing, and resource management, Coco Bodu Hithi aims to offer an experience that combines hospitality with environmental responsibility.
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