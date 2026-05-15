Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces curated wedding and honeymoon experiences

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of intimate and personalised wedding experiences set against the natural beauty of the Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, powder-soft beaches, and one of the most peaceful island settings in the Indian Ocean, the resort offers everything from elegant beach ceremonies to fully tailored celebrations and exclusive island buyouts.

At the heart of the resort’s wedding offer is a collection of thoughtfully designed packages that cater to different styles of celebration. The Simple Romance package offers an intimate beach ceremony with sentimental touches inspired by the charm of the Maldives, while Grand Gesture builds on the experience with romantic moments including spa indulgence and a private beach dinner. For couples seeking something even more secluded, Sandbank Magic creates a private affair on a sandbank surrounded entirely by the ocean, complete with a romantic cruise and a candlelit dinner beneath the stars.

Beyond the curated packages, Sun Siyam Iru Veli specialises in fully personalised wedding celebrations that allow couples to design every detail of their special day exactly as imagined. Whether it is intimate barefoot ceremonies at sunset, or larger multi-day celebrations welcoming friends and family from around the world, the resort offers the flexibility to transform each occasion into something entirely unique. Couples may choose bespoke dining experiences, tailored décor concepts, entertainment, wellness rituals, private excursions, and personalised touches woven throughout the entirety of their stay.

For those seeking complete privacy and exclusivity, the island also offers the opportunity for full resort buyouts, transforming Sun Siyam Iru Veli into a private island dedicated entirely to the occasion. The island’s expansive beachfront locations paired with the wide range of curated experiences available make it the perfect destination for weddings, vow renewals and celebratory gatherings.

The Honeymoon Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of thoughtfully curated experiences, including complimentary seaplane transfers for extended stays, a couples massage at Ocean Spa, floating breakfast and private beachside dining, and romantic in-villa touches designed for unforgettable moments together. Inspired by the romance of island living and shaped by warm Maldivian hospitality, each celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is curated to feel deeply personal and equally memorable.

For more information and to begin planning your romantic getaway, please visit the resort’s website.