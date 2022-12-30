Diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah: a thrilling experience

Diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah is an unforgettable experience that every adrenaline junkie should add to their bucket list. Located in the southern Maldives, Fuvahmulah is getting popular with divers as one of the best places in the world to dive with tiger sharks.

Diving spot popularly known as the tiger zoo is located just next the island’s harbour. As soon as we descended into the depths of about 10 metres above the reef top, we could see the majestic tiger sharks swimming gracefully in the distance. Our experienced dive guide carefully led us closer to the sharks, ensuring that we stayed safe at all times.

The first thing that struck me was the size of the sharks. They were much larger than I had expected, with some of them reaching up to 15 feet in length. Despite their intimidating appearance, they were surprisingly gentle and didn’t seem to be bothered by our presence.

As we followed the sharks, they seemed to be curious about us and came closer to investigate. We were able to get up close and personal with these incredible creatures, watching them swim effortlessly through the water. It was an amazing feeling to be so close to such powerful animals in their natural habitat.

One of the highlights of the dive was when we came across a group of sharks feeding on a school of fish. It was a truly incredible sight to see these predators in action, with the sharks diving down to catch their prey. Despite the intensity of the situation, we were able to observe the sharks from a safe distance, without disturbing their natural behavior.

Overall, diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah was a thrilling and unforgettable experience. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for those who are looking for a unique and exciting adventure, it’s well worth it. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting out, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

In addition to the tiger sharks, there are also many other dive sites around the island with a wide variety of other marine life to be seen, including colourful coral reefs, oceanic mantas, thresher sharks, mola molas. From colorful coral reefs to schools of tropical fish, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the incredible marine life, Fuvahmulah also boasts beautiful beaches and lush vegetation.

Fuvahmulah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a unique and unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or just looking to relax and unwind, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful island paradise.

Daily flights are available from Velana International Airport to Fuvahmulah and there are wide range of accommodation options available including full service hotels and guesthouses.

Photos by Ahmed Inah, Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah. Pelagic Divers is a PADI 5* dive center offering daily diving excursions around Fuvahmulah. Visit www.pelagicdiversfuvahmulah.com to explore more.