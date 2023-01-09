Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah, PADI team up for tiger shark specialty course in Maldives

Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah has announced a new partnership with PADI, the world’s leading scuba diving training organisation. Together, they are introducing a Tiger Shark Specialty Course, designed specifically for divers who want to safely and responsibly dive with tiger sharks in the unique waters of Fuvahmulah, Maldives.

This course has been personally designed and written by Ahmed Inah, the owner of Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah. It is based on Inah’s years of experience shark diving in Fuvahmulah and is designed to enable divers to share his passion for responsibly scuba diving with tiger sharks in the area. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced diver, this course will provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to safely and responsibly dive with these majestic creatures in Fuvahmulah.

The Tiger Shark Specialty Course includes two training dives with tiger sharks, as well as theory and an exam. It is designed to teach divers the basic safety protocols for diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah and is only available through Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah.

Located in the southern hemisphere of the Maldives, Fuvahmulah is a one-island atoll known for its rich diversity of pelagic life, including a healthy population of resident tiger sharks. Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah is a PADI 5* dive center, led by PADI Instructor Ahmed Inah, a native of Fuvahmulah, and a team of local guides who are intimately familiar with the area.

At Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah, safety is a top priority. They maintain a small guest to guide ratio of 1:4, with a maximum of 12 guests per boat, to ensure a safer and more personalised shark diving experience for their guests.

If you’re interested in diving with tiger sharks in the stunning waters of Fuvahmulah, Maldives, be sure to check out the Tiger Shark Specialty Course from Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah, in collaboration with PADI. You’ll be in good hands with their experienced and knowledgeable team, led by PADI Instructor Ahmed Inah. So, don’t miss this opportunity to experience the thrill of diving with these magnificent creatures in a safe and responsible way.

Visit www.pelagicdiversfuvahmulah.com to explore more.