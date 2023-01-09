Wasim Akram enjoys exciting snorkelling adventure with sharks in Maldives

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistani cricketer, and his wife Shaniera Akram recently enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. Upon arriving at the resort, Wasim took to Instagram to share a photo of himself swimming in the infinity pool, captioning it with the words “Paradise after so long…”.

The couple seemed to be having a great time at the resort, with Wasim even going for a snorkeling session with sharks. He posted a video of the experience on Instagram, saying “Had a little bit of a close call but an absolutely incredible experience, I can now say “I swam with the sharks”! Thank you to scuba and snorkel team here at @tajmaldives An adventure I highly recommend and one I’ll never forget”.

It’s clear that Wasim and Shaniera had a fantastic holiday in the Maldives, with the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa providing them with everything they needed for a memorable and exciting vacation. The resort’s infinity pool and range of aquatic activities, such as snorkeling with sharks, surely added to the couple’s enjoyment of their trip.

Overall, it seems that Wasim and Shaniera had a wonderful time in the Maldives and would highly recommend the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa to others looking for a luxurious and adventurous holiday destination.

Photo: Instagram