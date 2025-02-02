Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa offers guests an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a romantic all-pool villa retreat in the Indian Ocean. A selection of heartfelt experiences has been designed to inspire and create cherished new memories.

The day can begin with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of each villa’s pool. Beautifully adorned with fresh island blooms, the tray includes a basket of heart-shaped pastries and a chocolate cake. Luxurious additions such as red and white wine, as well as Champagne, are available to enhance the experience. Another indulgence includes the Vine and Velvet Romance set, featuring decadent chocolate-dipped strawberries accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, sparkling wine, or rosé. Delivered directly to the villa, this treat serves as a sweet daytime surprise or a romantic conclusion to the evening.

For those who appreciate cocktails, the resort’s resident mixologists have curated a selection of rose-colored signature drinks available throughout the day at Aura Pool Bar. These include the Scarlet Kiss, an indulgent blend of vanilla-infused Absolut Elyx and strawberry Campari, topped with luscious Champagne foam; Whisper of Romance, a delicate mix of lemongrass-infused Botanist gin, fresh citrus, and Prosecco; and La Vie en Rose, a sophisticated combination of Malfy Pink Gin and Chambord, with clarified pink guava, rose syrup, and clarified yuzu.

Eden, the adults-only overwater champagne and gin bar, presents a special Sundowner Session, featuring live DJ music and breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.

As evening falls, an array of elevated dining experiences awaits. Beach Shack provides a relaxed island setting with its Seaside Rendezvous set menu, which includes the rich flavours of Maldivian lobster complemented by a marble and caviar sauce, as well as garlic-crusted ocean trout served with gnocchi and Champagne beurre blanc. At the overwater specialty restaurant Origin, Chef Dario Raia offers authentic Italian dishes, with the Amore Mio add-on ensuring a table on the coveted lower deck and elegant floral arrangements enhancing the atmosphere. Habitat presents a bountiful buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes.

For a particularly special evening, the Starlit Lovers experience is available, limited to four tables. The carefully crafted menu begins with fresh oysters topped with cured salmon roe, yuzu, and jalapeño sauce, concluding with Two Hearts, a dessert featuring Belgian chocolate and hazelnut crunch, Ivoire chocolate and raspberry crémeux, raspberry gelato, and milk chocolate Chantilly. To conclude the night, a cozy beachside cinema experience, Romantic Reels, invites guests to enjoy a film under the stars.

Amingiri Spa & Hammam introduces a signature treatment for the month of February, where couples are treated to a tranquil flower petal foot soak followed by a side-by-side chocolate wrap, enveloping the senses in soothing aromas. The experience concludes with a hot stone fusion massage, designed to relieve tension and foster a sense of deep relaxation and connection.

For wellness enthusiasts, an extensive Sleep Wellness menu is available, aimed at guiding the mind and body into deep, rejuvenating rest. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breath-work.