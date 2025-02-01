Meditation
Transformative wellness journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is offering guests a curated selection of transformative wellness experiences in the coming months with some exceptional healers and practitioners from around the world. These unique journeys will immerse guests in holistic therapies, martial arts and spiritual healing, each designed to promote wellbeing, personal growth, and inner peace.
Pallavi Sawant brings her expertise as an Osho disciple and holistic healer to Amilla Maldives until 8th February 2025. Offering a blend of traditional and modern wellness therapies, including Chi Nei Tsang (Internal Organ Massage), Tibetan Sound Healing, and Anti-Gravity Yoga, Pallavi’s sessions are designed to rejuvenate the body, release emotional blockages, and promote deep relaxation. Additional offerings like Full Moon and New Moon Rituals to foster spiritual growth are also available.
Lisa Eve will guide guests from 1st to 10th February 2025 through deeply healing experiences focusing on self-love, clarity, and empowerment. Her therapies include Intuitive Lifestyle Coaching, and Holographic Kinetics, aimed at helping guests release emotional blocks, restore balance, and gain clarity. Lisa’s intuitive approach to wellness encourages to create lasting inner peace and transformation.
Dr. Sohal Shah, affectionately known as Soho, will offer his unique blend of traditional and modern therapies from 10th February to 10th March 2025. A Melbourne-based holistic healing expert with Ayurvedic roots, Dr. Sohal’s expertise spans five countries. Known for his celebrity-favourite Cosmetic Acupuncture and Hypno-Meditation sessions, he combines ancient practices with modern techniques like Acupuncture and Cupping, promoting the body’s natural healing in the serene environment of Amilla Maldives.
Karol Krauser Hasegawa is our next wellness expert bringing over 35 years of experience, to our program. From 11th March to 30th April 2025, Karol will guide guests through a unique blend of traditional martial and healing arts, paired with mindful movement practices and stress reduction. Combining modern sports medicine with traditional healing arts, Karol offers personalized sessions in Filipino Kali, Kuntao Silat, Tai Chi & Qigong, kickboxing, and restorative bodywork to strengthen both body and mind.
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru unveils new upgrades
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru, situated within a lush tropical forest, has announced a series of renovations designed to enhance the guest experience and solidify its reputation as the Maldives’ premier wellness retreat. Renowned for its seamless integration of nature and tranquillity, the spa’s recent upgrades are set to enrich every aspect of the guest journey, from soothing treatments to transformative fitness and yoga offerings.
This sanctuary has long been a haven of peace, where the sounds of nature create a calming atmosphere and energy flows harmoniously throughout the grounds. In response to increasing demand for greater luxury and comfort, significant upgrades have been made to its spa rooms and facilities. Nine private treatment rooms now feature redesigned interiors, complete with added wardrobes and thoughtfully curated furnishings that amplify the sense of calm and indulgence. The changing rooms, equipped with plunge pools and enhanced amenities, offer a more immersive and seamless transition between treatments, elevating the overall sense of luxury and ensuring guests feel completely pampered during their wellness journey.
In line with its dedication to expanding wellness offerings, the spa has introduced a new yoga and Pilates studio. Surrounded by natural beauty, this thoughtfully designed space provides a serene environment that fosters relaxation and mindfulness. The studio is bathed in natural light, creating an atmosphere of peace and calm. It is equipped with a Pilates reformer, a punching bag, and functional fitness equipment, offering guests the opportunity to deepen their practice or explore new challenges. Whether seeking restorative yoga sessions or dynamic Pilates workouts, guests can now enjoy a wider range of fitness activities in a space designed to nurture both mental and physical well-being.
The spa continues to offer an extensive variety of treatments and packages tailored to individual and group needs. Guests can partake in bespoke wellness programmes, from personalised yoga retreats to therapeutic treatments inspired by Dhivehi Beys, an ancient Maldivian tradition that uses local herbs and plants to create natural, healing products. These offerings provide a deeper connection to nature while delivering luxurious therapies that draw on Eastern and Western healing practices. The holistic approach ensures relaxation, rejuvenation, and physical renewal within the spa’s tranquil and immersive environment.
With these latest improvements, The Calm Spa Sanctuary maintains its position as a benchmark for wellness retreats in the Maldives. Its unique combination of luxury, natural surroundings, and expert care creates transformative experiences for every guest. From indulgent spa treatments to invigorating fitness sessions and serene yoga retreats, this sanctuary remains an unparalleled destination for those seeking a ‘Heaven on Earth’ experience at JA Manafaru.
Maldives wellness economy soars with GWI and JOALI BEING collaboration
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a leading non-profit research organisation for the global wellness industry, announced a strategic collaboration with JOALI BEING, marking the Maldives as the 11th country to feature on GWI’s Geography of Wellness platform. JOALI BEING, which opened in 2021, is a pioneering wellbeing resort designed around biophillic principles and focused on delivering transformative, holistic wellness experiences.
The Maldives, as an island economy, has emerged as a premier destination for luxury wellness tourism and spas. The country’s wellness economy comprises two major segments: wellness tourism, valued at $1 billion following an impressive annual growth rate of 35.4% from 2022 to 2023, and the spa sector, valued at $448 million, with an exceptional 63.7% growth rate over the same period.
Through this collaboration with JOALI BEING, GWI has made detailed data on the Maldives’ position within the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy accessible to stakeholders interested in investing in the country’s expanding wellness tourism and spa industries. GWI’s chair and CEO, Susie Ellis, emphasised that by sponsoring the Geography of Wellness report, JOALI BEING is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of wellness tourism in the region. This collaboration aims to help the Maldives capitalise on the rising demand for wellness travel while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving wellness tourism sector.
Özgür Cengiz, global director of wellness development at Gürok Tourism Group, which operates JOALI BEING, expressed pride in the partnership with GWI. Cengiz highlighted the Maldives’ long-standing association with luxury and natural beauty and noted that the collaboration integrates data-driven wellness insights to enhance its global appeal. By aligning offerings with emerging trends such as nature connection, eco-wellness, and transformative travel, the initiative seeks to attract high-value travellers while promoting sustainability and community development.
The Maldives, spanning 1,192 islands across 26 atolls, is celebrated as a quintessential island paradise with jewel-like islands, white sands, turquoise waters, and luxury wellness resorts. Nature-centred wellness experiences, including encounters with vibrant coral reefs teeming with sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks, highlight one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. The Maldivian way of life fosters a deep connection to nature, with a diet rich in tropical fruits, herbs, and fresh seafood contributing to holistic wellbeing. Environmental sustainability remains a key priority, with government-led initiatives aimed at protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds to ensure harmonious coexistence with tourism.
The Maldives’ traditional healing practice, Dhivehi beys, combines indigenous plant-based remedies with global influences to restore balance within the body. Emphasising harmony among the body’s ‘humours’ of hot, cold, and dry, Dhivehi beys uses natural herbs for healing. The government has recognised its cultural significance and is actively integrating this ancient tradition into tourism, allowing visitors to experience it alongside the country’s natural beauty.
The Global Wellness Economy: Maldives report provides critical data for industry stakeholders and is available for free download.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is a nonprofit organisation recognised as a leading global research and educational resource for the wellness industry. It introduces major industry initiatives and hosts regional events to unite leaders in shaping the future of wellness. GWI aims to improve global health by educating institutions, businesses, and individuals on preventing disease, reducing stress, and enhancing overall quality of life, with a mission to empower wellness worldwide.
Renew and recharge: Milaidhoo Maldives’ 3-Day Detox Journey
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to embrace the new year with a rejuvenating 3-Day Detox Journey this January. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this private island sanctuary provides an idyllic setting for relaxation, disconnection, and restoration of balance to the mind, body, and spirit.
Designed in line with the latest wellness trends and the growing demand for holistic renewal, the exclusive program is curated in partnership with TheraNaka. Drawing inspiration from traditional healing practices and modern wellness insights, the journey focuses on dosha identification, balanced nutrition, mindful movement, and soul-soothing treatments, enabling participants to leave 2024 behind and step into 2025 feeling recharged and renewed.
The 3-Day Detox Journey:
- Day 1: Personalised Wellness – The detox journey begins with a 45-minute private consultation to identify the guest’s unique dosha—the body’s elemental energies—and includes a basic nutrition consultation tailored to individual needs. This insightful session provides the foundation for the days ahead, helping participants align their lifestyle for optimal balance and vitality.
- Day 2: Movement and Nourishment – The second day starts with a rejuvenating yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Following the practice, guests enjoy a refreshing detox juice crafted specifically for their dosha, accompanied by a carefully prepared dosha-balancing breakfast. The culinary team provides an explanation chart and ingredient list, ensuring participants can replicate the experience at home. The day concludes with a 90-minute treatment aimed at harmonising the body and senses.
- Day 3: Empowerment and Transformation – On the final day, participants dive deeper into the detox journey with a hands-on DIY class led by the resort’s chef, where they learn to create their own nutrient-rich, dosha-aligned meal. The experience continues with a two-hour chakra-balancing treatment to realign energy centres, leaving guests feeling grounded and restored. Before departure, a personalised consultation offers actionable takeaways for integrating wellness into daily life long after leaving the island.
Milaidhoo is described as more than just a destination—it is a haven of serenity, understated luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. From the turquoise waters surrounding the island to the gentle sway of palm trees, every detail is meticulously designed to help guests reconnect with nature and themselves.
The resort’s wellbeing program combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern approaches, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a fresh start. Whether a seasoned wellness enthusiast or new to the detox experience, the journey is tailored to meet participants wherever they are on their wellness path.
