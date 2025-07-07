Excursions
COMO Maalifushi and Cocoa Island join global tribute to women divers on 10th PADI Dive Day
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of PADI Women’s Dive Day, COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island will host dedicated dive experiences in tribute to the passion, resilience, and adventurous spirit of women divers worldwide. Scheduled for Saturday, 19 July 2025, this global initiative brings together divers in a united effort to increase female participation in scuba diving, while also promoting marine conservation and inclusivity beneath the waves.
On this date, both COMO properties in the Maldives will organise specially guided dives exclusively for certified female guests. These experiences offer participants the chance to explore the region’s thriving marine ecosystems and connect with a broader movement that champions gender inclusivity and environmental stewardship in the diving community.
Situated in the unspoilt waters of the Maldives, COMO Maalifushi provides access to a range of renowned dive sites, including coral gardens and manta ray cleaning stations. These underwater landscapes are ideal for divers seeking meaningful interactions with marine life in a setting of natural splendour.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives, commented, “At COMO, we are committed to empowering women not only on land but also beneath the surface of the ocean. PADI Women’s Dive Day gives us a platform to honour values such as inclusivity, passion, and marine conservation — all of which resonate strongly with our brand ethos. We are proud to create experiences that allow our guests to forge lasting connections with the natural world in transformative and memorable ways.”
At COMO Cocoa Island, participants can expect similarly enriching experiences, with access to gentle reef slopes, crystal-clear lagoons, and a diversity of marine life. Supported by expert marine guides, the dives are designed to be both empowering and educational, fostering a deeper appreciation of the ocean’s delicate balance.
First launched in 2015, PADI Women’s Dive Day has grown into the world’s largest celebration of women in diving. This year, both COMO resorts aim to inspire a new wave of female divers while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and unity beneath the surface.
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru
Single-use plastics continue to pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems, with over 11 million metric tonnes entering the oceans each year. Since the Banyan Group began its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics in 2018, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have led the way within the group—achieving a 75% reduction in plastic use, the highest rate across all properties.
This July, guests are invited to participate in a series of sustainability-focused activities designed to create meaningful impact:
- 12 July: A community clean-up in Malé City in collaboration with CLEAN Maldives, bringing together locals, guests, and team members to reduce marine waste in urban environments.
- 19 & 26 July: Marine litter snorkelling clean-ups around the house reef, removing plastic debris while protecting marine life and habitats.
- 29 July: A recycled arts and crafts workshop at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in partnership with Feyran Craft House, transforming collected plastic into handcrafted artworks.
These efforts support the Banyan Group’s ‘Brand for Good’ sustainability targets, which include the complete elimination of guest-facing single-use plastics by 2025 and full elimination across operations by 2030.
Taking place at Dhawa Ihuru—recognised for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives (Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025)—the Rannamaari Dive Fest invites divers and marine enthusiasts to explore the famed Rannamaari Shipwreck, located just metres from the shoreline.
This immersive day features:
- Guided dives to the shipwreck
- Underwater treasure hunts
- Marine conservation talks
- Cultural experiences including local arts and crafts, Maldivian cooking classes, and spa rituals
The event pays tribute to the vibrant marine ecosystem that defines Dhawa Ihuru as a premier dive destination.
Observed on 26 July, Maldivian Independence Day commemorates the country’s emergence as a sovereign island nation. In celebration of this historic occasion, both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have curated three days of experiences rooted in national pride, community, and tradition.
- 26 July: Guests may participate in a symbolic swim across the channel connecting the two islands, representing unity and freedom. The day continues with a Maldivian Culture Talk exploring traditions, language, and the significance of Independence Day, followed by a traditional Bodu Beru performance and beach bonfire under the stars.
- 26–28 July: Three days of beachside “Fun Olympic Games” celebrate island spirit through friendly competition and laughter.
- 25–31 July: Special dive and water sports promotions of up to 30% will be available. Offers include signature experiences such as diving the Rannamaari Shipwreck and snorkelling excursions with nurse sharks and stingrays.
The July programming forms part of the lead-up to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s official 30th anniversary in September 2025. Each initiative reflects the resort’s founding philosophy: Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. Guests are invited to reconnect with nature, engage with Maldivian culture, and experience the true spirit of the Original Maldives.
Making waves all summer long: Manta rays, mini explorers take over The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, July isn’t just another sunny month – it’s when the ocean comes alive. Manta season is in full swing, and Hanifaru Bay (just a splash away from the resort) becomes host to hundreds of reef manta rays performing underwater ballet. Offering a front row seat to all the action is the resort’s Manta Ray Watching Experience package available through October 31.
Suitable for confident snorkelers aged 12+, the three-hour excursion includes roundtrip speedboat rides and all the ocean wonder you can handle. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Hanifaru Bay’s shape works like a plankton magnet, drawing in marine life for one of the largest known manta feeding frenzies on the planet. As you float just meters above the action, graceful giants barrel rolling through plankton-rich waters in synchrony, with whale sharks making cameo appearances.
Beyond the waves
Kids under 12 are safe from FOMO with the return of the Summer Camp, running from July 1 to August 31. Creative energy gets channeled into arts, crafts, pottery and even directing resort-wide film shorts. Young adventurers can zen out in Lil’ Yogis, work out on the water with SUP, swing rackets with Tennis Titans or shake it off with Zumba. Mini chefs can dive into sushi, cupcake, pizza and mocktail workshops. And those craving star power can choose between karaoke showdowns and splashy pool parties. Language games and Maldivian drumming sessions sneak in a little learning with all that fun.
Family stays
Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes finding family-friendly accommodation a breeze. Lagoon Overwater Villas are suspended above crystal-clear waters, Ocean Overwater Villas take you from bed straight to the house reef, and Beach Villas are perfect for private poolside moments in lush tropical greenery. Finally, multigenerational families will find just the right balance of privacy and togetherness at the sprawling
The Standard Residence.
Applicable for two adults and two kids below 12 years old (an additional charge of USD 285 per night applies to older kids), the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package includes accommodation in an overwater or beachfront villa, an All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan, free water sports, laundry and spa credit. Over at Lil’ Shark Kids Club, youngsters dive into complimentary activities ranging from high-energy fun to creative pursuits – whether ruling the roost in the playroom, splashing in the paddling pool, digging into the sandy park or winding down in the movie den. Beyond daily adventures like cooking classes, babysitting services are also available for $35 per hour.
For more information on the Manta Ray Experience, priced at $250 per person, please click here. For the full summer camp programme, visit the link. To book your accommodation, please click here.
Underwater adventure awaits at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Aqua Week 2025
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is inviting travellers to experience the extraordinary with the unveiling of its vibrant Maamutaa House Reef — a thriving underwater ecosystem situated just 100 meters from the resort’s shoreline. Boasting rich marine biodiversity and easy access, this reef presents a rare opportunity to explore the aquatic wonders of the Maldives without venturing far from shore.
The reef is home to an impressive array of marine life, including graceful green and hawksbill turtles, blacktip and whitetip reef sharks, schools of colourful parrotfish and angelfish, as well as occasional sightings of eagle rays and octopuses. According to the resort’s in-house marine biologist, the reef is not only highly accessible but also remarkably active, offering guests the chance to engage directly with a thriving marine ecosystem.
Visitors begin their journey with a swim through a flourishing seagrass bed — a crucial habitat in its own right — before reaching the reef drop-off, where the underwater spectacle unfolds. The reef’s hard and soft coral formations remain in excellent condition, protected by the atoll’s geography and sustained by strong ocean currents.
From July 13 to 20, 2025, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa will host Aqua Week 2025, an immersive celebration of underwater discovery, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This event marks the official launch of Phase 1 of the resort’s Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project, offering guests the opportunity to participate in guided snorkeling tours, collect visual data, and learn about the importance of seagrass meadows in supporting marine biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Aqua Week will also feature several high-profile collaborations. Insta360 will lead underwater content creation workshops, enabling guests to capture their marine adventures in 360-degree detail. Edge K5 will provide smart drive underwater scooters for a more dynamic exploration of the reef. Additionally, certified mermaid Gloria Xue will offer mermaid classes, host underwater photoshoots, and perform captivating mermaid shows in the resort’s Aqua Villa.
Bringing together sustainability, technology, and immersive storytelling, Aqua Week 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration beneath the waves.
As part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with Green Globe’s certification standards, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has launched a comprehensive three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project. The initiative aims to highlight the ecological significance of seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries for marine life and play a key role in carbon sequestration.
The project includes:
- Phase 1 (July): Seagrass identification and mapping in collaboration with resort staff and guests.
- Phase 2 (August–September): Guided snorkeling tours to collect visual data and raise awareness, continuing during Aqua Week.
- Phase 3 (October): The premiere of a short documentary film that captures the project’s progress and outcomes.
- This initiative not only contributes to the protection of a vital marine habitat but also encourages guest participation in meaningful conservation efforts.
The reef at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa serves as the foundation for a range of signature guest experiences designed to educate, inspire, and engage:
- Expert-led guided snorkeling tours
- Discover Scuba Diving (DSD) sessions directly from the beach
- Night snorkeling under UV light to reveal biofluorescence
- Citizen science programs focused on seasonal seagrass research
- Kids’ Ocean Explorers — a playful educational program tailored for young marine enthusiasts
Whether seasoned divers, casual snorkellers, or curious beginners, guests at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa can enjoy direct access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean with ease and unforgettable reward.
