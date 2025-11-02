News
COMO Cocoa Island, Maalifushi invite guests to reconnect, rejoice, restore this festive season
This festive season, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to embrace the spirit of celebration in the Maldives, where the rhythm of the ocean sets the tone for a time of reflection, connection and joy. Both COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island have curated festive programmes that combine wellness, gastronomy, adventure and art — offering moments of stillness and celebration in equal measure.
From December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, guests can experience an unforgettable festive journey across two distinct islands — COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the remote Thaa Atoll, and COMO Cocoa Island, an intimate private island in the South Malé Atoll. Together, they offer two unique ways to celebrate the season — one vibrant and family-oriented, the other serene and soulful — both grounded in COMO’s signature approach to holistic wellbeing and mindful living.
Festive Highlights at COMO Maalifushi
At COMO Maalifushi, guests are invited to celebrate amid a Winter Wonderland-inspired atmosphere. The festivities begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by champagne breakfasts on the beach, gala dinners with live music, and wellness sessions led by visiting practitioners.
Highlights include:
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and Santa’s Visit on Tai Beach, featuring a feast under the stars, live entertainment, and joyful family moments.
- A series of immersive wellness sessions with visiting practitioners Anthony Mullaly and Anna Corisio, offering breath work, apnoea, and family-focused treatments at COMO Shambhala.
- Festive feasts across the resort’s oceanfront venues — from the Italian Fiesta Buffet and East Asian Culinary Journey to the Sea, Fire, Land and Salt Feast and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner themed “All That Glitters.”
- Active celebrations including padel tournaments, sunset volleyball, and dolphin cruises through the Thaa Atoll.
- The New Year’s Eve countdown on Madi Beach, culminating with fireworks, a live band and barefoot dancing by the water’s edge.
Throughout the season, guests can savour COMO’s distinctive approach to hospitality — intuitive, unhurried, and deeply personal. Every experience is designed to celebrate the beauty of connection — to the ocean, to others, and to oneself.
Festive Highlights at Como Cocoa Island
At COMO Cocoa Island, the season unfolds as a tranquil celebration of art, nature and mindfulness. Resort Manager Arta Rozefelde and her team invite guests to slow down and embrace island simplicity through creative and restorative experiences that honour the island’s serene setting.
Highlights include:
- A residency by internationally acclaimed artist Gregory Burns, with Paint with the Artist sessions and an open studio where guests can engage with art inspired by the island’s natural beauty.
- Ocean adventures such as shark and turtle snorkelling, sunset cruises, house reef explorations, and UV night snorkelling under a canopy of stars.
- Daily wellness rituals at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including yoga, meditation, and sound baths on the sandbank.
- Intimate dining experiences such as the Christmas Eve Italian Feast, Maldivian Set Dinner, and the New Year’s Eve Party Under the Stars at Ufaa Restaurant.
- Elegant moments of indulgence, from High Tea with a Twist and signature Negroni flights at Faru Bar to Brandy and Cigar nights overlooking the lagoon.
At Cocoa Island, guests are invited to celebrate in harmony with nature — through quiet joy, creative expression, and meaningful connection.
A Como Christmas: Mindful Celebration In The Maldives
Across both islands, COMO’s festive season is more than a holiday — it is a return to simplicity, presence, and shared joy. Guests are encouraged to reconnect with what truly matters: loved ones, nature, and wellbeing.
“The festive season at COMO Maldives is about balance — celebration and stillness, indulgence and renewal. Whether guests choose the family warmth of COMO Maalifushi or the serene intimacy of COMO Cocoa Island, they will find the same essence of our brand: thoughtful experiences, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless connection,” said Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives.
Each COMO resort moves to its own festive rhythm — where barefoot freedom meets ocean-inspired dining and moments of mindful wellbeing. Whether painting with the tides at Cocoa Island or celebrating beneath the fireworks at Maalifushi, every experience is a celebration of connection, crafted to leave memories as timeless as the islands themselves.
Lifestyle
Inside Oaga Art Resort’s 2025/2026 Veyoge Exhibition: Celebration of Maldivian art, storytelling
Oaga Art Resort, a Maldivian homegrown brand, is where creativity thrives, stories unfold, and art becomes a living part of every guest experience.
On Saturday, the resort unveiled its latest Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 2025/2026 during an exclusive launch event. Just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the island continues to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality, offering guests a deeply personal and engaging experience.
Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah: Where Art Breathes Life into the Oaga Experience
At the heart of this edition is Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga’s CSR initiative, “creatives for travellers,” which integrates the vibrant spirit of Maldivian art into every stay. Guests encounter a living gallery in the Veyoge Villas, where each artwork tells a story, and every brushstroke reflects the soul of the islands.
Over the past few years, Oaga has hosted over 60 local artists and more than 300 art pieces through the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibitions, creating a platform for Maldivian talent to shine. This year’s edition brings a fresh focus: 15 artists, each like a mini solo exhibition of their own within a dedicated villa, allowing for a deeper exploration of their vision and connection to the island.
Suvāsthi Gallery, the cornerstone of this initiative, embodies the joy and inspiration of Maldivian creativity. Curator Nadee Rachey notes, “This exhibition model — a guest villa that doubles as a gallery — asked something different of everyone. It wasn’t simply about creating visuals, but about weaving artworks into an existing, lived-in space. To see all 15 artists respond so beautifully, to consider the architecture, the interior, the flows of the villa, the resort’s spirit and still deliver thoughtful work has been inspiring.”
Nadee’s reflection offers a glimpse into the creative journey of the 2025/2026 exhibition, where each artist transforms their villa into a personal gallery.
From Vision to Vibrant Stories
Since 2023, the Veyoge Gallery Villas have offered a platform for Maldivian artists through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, supporting creativity while sharing it with an international audience. The 2025/2026 exhibition continues this journey with new voices and stories under the theme “Maldives; a Simple Story,” further connecting art, culture, and island life in every villa.
A Bespoke and Engaging Artistic Experience
This year’s exhibition elevates both guest and artist experience with bespoke interactive installations that go beyond the wall. Soundscapes, sensory activations, and participatory elements invite guests to contribute to the art and story, while each piece responds to the villa’s atmosphere and design, creating a seamless dialogue between space and creativity.
From painting to mixed media and digital works, every piece reflects the spirit of the Maldives, allowing guests to experience local artistry in its most authentic form.
Celebrating Maldivian Talent
Beyond the villas, Oaga celebrates Maldivian artistry through music, performance, and live interaction. Visiting local talent between musicians, dancers, visual artists and more add to the island’s vibrant energy, making every stay a front-row experience to local creativity.
Through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga ensures that art is not just seen, but lived, a philosophy where hospitality and creativity merge, enriching every guest experience.
For travellers seeking an all-inclusive island escape unlike any other, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All Inclusive plan offers Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and so much more.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is an intimate island with 60 beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. Every corner of Oaga is a living canvas, brought to life by the hands and hearts of Maldivian artists and craftsmen.
Book your stay at www.oagaresorts.com and step into a world where stories, art, and soul converge.
Action
New Year’s voyage of indulgence: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau’s private yacht experience with Chef Tom Aikens
Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is redefining high-end travel with an exclusive invitation to celebrate New Year’s Day in unparalleled luxury. For those seeking an unforgettable start to 2026, guests can indulge in an intimate private yacht escape, blending Michelin-starred dining, luxurious comfort, ocean exploration, and stargazing beneath the Maldivian sky. This first-class experience is crafted for those who wish to welcome the year ahead with indulgence, privacy, and personalised luxury on the glistening Indian Ocean.
The journey begins with a one-hour Sunset Cruise, paired with premium Champagne, setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests can delight in a Caviar & Oyster Tasting, savouring the freshest ocean delicacies, followed by an intimate private dining experience featuring a set menu expertly curated by Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens, showcasing the finest in culinary mastery. As the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars, Tom Aikens is revered for his ingredient-led, deeply personal approach to modern European cuisine. The onboard Wine Cellar at Sea, led by a dedicated sommelier, also ensures impeccable pairings throughout the evening, creating a true voyage for the senses.
For opulent entertainment, a live musician will perform onboard, setting the perfect ambiance beneath the stars, while unforgettable moments are captured with a professional minute drone video for a cinematic keepsake. As darkness falls, guests will enjoy a guided stargazing session, whilst drifting along the ocean’s gentle waves, before returning to their refined onboard suite for the night, beautifully decorated and with a homemade chocolate box to conclude a perfect evening of serenity.
The following morning, guests will awaken to a surprise gourmet breakfast accompanied by Champagne served onboard, and depart with a personalised gift from Chef Tom Aikens as a cherished memento of this enchanting escape.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort promises exceptional, personalised service for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. As part of the resort’s festive programme, a thoughtfully curated overnight yacht journey offers discerning travellers the perfect way to celebrate the New Year, creating unforgettable moments in a truly breathtaking setting.
The full festive brochure can be found here.
Rates for exclusive overnight yacht hire start from USD 16,500 ++ per night. This rate includes up to two adults. Rates for four adults and two children, or alternatively up to six adults, start from USD 20,000 ++.
This exclusive overnight yacht experience is limited and offered by reservation only. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
News
The Standard, Maldives launches ‘We Got You Covered’ campaign to ensure seamless stay, rain or shine
Even paradise has its cloudy days, but The Standard, Maldives is redefining island time, rain or shine. Known globally for its playful spirit and genuinely people-first approach, the resort is formally announcing its comprehensive “We Got You Covered” initiative. This thoughtful program is designed to transform potential travel interruptions, specifically seaplane cancellations due to tropical weather, into moments of exceptional care, ensuring every guest journey remains bright, bold, and hassle-free, from Malé to the moment they dip their toes in the lagoon.
True to The Standard’s ethos, convenience is seamlessly blended with comfort, putting empathy first. When seaplane transfers are unexpectedly halted by unfavorable weather or other uncontrollable circumstances, guests are never left stranded. The resort’s dedicated team instantly steps in, managing every logistic detail with efficiency and warmth: providing complimentary accommodation at trusted partner hotels in Malé, covering meal expenses, and ensuring smooth coordination of all local transfers. Continuous, reassuring communication from the guest care and reservations teams ensures guests feel supported and connected even before they reach the resort’s shores.
Once on the island, a slower rhythm takes hold on a rainy day and The Standard embraces it beautifully. The resort encourages guests to lean into the cozy downtime with a curated roster of indoor experiences designed to keep the energy high and the spirit alive. This includes luxurious Spa Hammam Journeys and rejuvenating Wellness Rituals, alongside hands-on culinary indulgence like Mixology Workshops and intimate Chef’s Table Dining. The fun continues into the evening with energetic Karaoke Nights, classic Movie Screenings, and enriching Cultural Sessions.
“Our ‘We Got You Covered’ initiative isn’t just about managing logistics; it’s fundamentally about reassurance and connection,” says Sonika Adlakha, Commercial Leader at The Standard, Maldives. “Even when nature has other plans, our guests should always feel seen and cared for, from Malé to their private villa, knowing that we’re here to make their entire journey smooth, memorable, and full of heart.”
By tackling travel unpredictability with genuine warmth and playful resourcefulness, The Standard, Maldives ensures the bold, unscripted holiday experience it’s famous for is delivered regardless of the forecast. The resort guarantees a vibrant escape where every guest is taken care of, making a stay at The Standard truly exceptional, come what may.
