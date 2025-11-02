COMO Cocoa Island, Maalifushi invite guests to reconnect, rejoice, restore this festive season

This festive season, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to embrace the spirit of celebration in the Maldives, where the rhythm of the ocean sets the tone for a time of reflection, connection and joy. Both COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island have curated festive programmes that combine wellness, gastronomy, adventure and art — offering moments of stillness and celebration in equal measure.

From December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, guests can experience an unforgettable festive journey across two distinct islands — COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the remote Thaa Atoll, and COMO Cocoa Island, an intimate private island in the South Malé Atoll. Together, they offer two unique ways to celebrate the season — one vibrant and family-oriented, the other serene and soulful — both grounded in COMO’s signature approach to holistic wellbeing and mindful living.

Festive Highlights at COMO Maalifushi

At COMO Maalifushi, guests are invited to celebrate amid a Winter Wonderland-inspired atmosphere. The festivities begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by champagne breakfasts on the beach, gala dinners with live music, and wellness sessions led by visiting practitioners.

Highlights include:

Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and Santa’s Visit on Tai Beach, featuring a feast under the stars, live entertainment, and joyful family moments.

A series of immersive wellness sessions with visiting practitioners Anthony Mullaly and Anna Corisio, offering breath work, apnoea, and family-focused treatments at COMO Shambhala.

Festive feasts across the resort’s oceanfront venues — from the Italian Fiesta Buffet and East Asian Culinary Journey to the Sea, Fire, Land and Salt Feast and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner themed “All That Glitters.”

Active celebrations including padel tournaments, sunset volleyball, and dolphin cruises through the Thaa Atoll.

The New Year’s Eve countdown on Madi Beach, culminating with fireworks, a live band and barefoot dancing by the water’s edge.

Throughout the season, guests can savour COMO’s distinctive approach to hospitality — intuitive, unhurried, and deeply personal. Every experience is designed to celebrate the beauty of connection — to the ocean, to others, and to oneself.

Festive Highlights at Como Cocoa Island

At COMO Cocoa Island, the season unfolds as a tranquil celebration of art, nature and mindfulness. Resort Manager Arta Rozefelde and her team invite guests to slow down and embrace island simplicity through creative and restorative experiences that honour the island’s serene setting.

Highlights include:

A residency by internationally acclaimed artist Gregory Burns, with Paint with the Artist sessions and an open studio where guests can engage with art inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

Ocean adventures such as shark and turtle snorkelling, sunset cruises, house reef explorations, and UV night snorkelling under a canopy of stars.

Daily wellness rituals at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including yoga, meditation, and sound baths on the sandbank.

Intimate dining experiences such as the Christmas Eve Italian Feast, Maldivian Set Dinner, and the New Year’s Eve Party Under the Stars at Ufaa Restaurant.

Elegant moments of indulgence, from High Tea with a Twist and signature Negroni flights at Faru Bar to Brandy and Cigar nights overlooking the lagoon.

At Cocoa Island, guests are invited to celebrate in harmony with nature — through quiet joy, creative expression, and meaningful connection.

A Como Christmas: Mindful Celebration In The Maldives

Across both islands, COMO’s festive season is more than a holiday — it is a return to simplicity, presence, and shared joy. Guests are encouraged to reconnect with what truly matters: loved ones, nature, and wellbeing.

“The festive season at COMO Maldives is about balance — celebration and stillness, indulgence and renewal. Whether guests choose the family warmth of COMO Maalifushi or the serene intimacy of COMO Cocoa Island, they will find the same essence of our brand: thoughtful experiences, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless connection,” said Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives.

Each COMO resort moves to its own festive rhythm — where barefoot freedom meets ocean-inspired dining and moments of mindful wellbeing. Whether painting with the tides at Cocoa Island or celebrating beneath the fireworks at Maalifushi, every experience is a celebration of connection, crafted to leave memories as timeless as the islands themselves.