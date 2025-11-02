Lifestyle
Inside Oaga Art Resort’s 2025/2026 Veyoge Exhibition: Celebration of Maldivian art, storytelling
Oaga Art Resort, a Maldivian homegrown brand, is where creativity thrives, stories unfold, and art becomes a living part of every guest experience.
On Saturday, the resort unveiled its latest Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 2025/2026 during an exclusive launch event. Just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the island continues to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality, offering guests a deeply personal and engaging experience.
Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah: Where Art Breathes Life into the Oaga Experience
At the heart of this edition is Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga’s CSR initiative, “creatives for travellers,” which integrates the vibrant spirit of Maldivian art into every stay. Guests encounter a living gallery in the Veyoge Villas, where each artwork tells a story, and every brushstroke reflects the soul of the islands.
Over the past few years, Oaga has hosted over 60 local artists and more than 300 art pieces through the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibitions, creating a platform for Maldivian talent to shine. This year’s edition brings a fresh focus: 15 artists, each like a mini solo exhibition of their own within a dedicated villa, allowing for a deeper exploration of their vision and connection to the island.
Suvāsthi Gallery, the cornerstone of this initiative, embodies the joy and inspiration of Maldivian creativity. Curator Nadee Rachey notes, “This exhibition model — a guest villa that doubles as a gallery — asked something different of everyone. It wasn’t simply about creating visuals, but about weaving artworks into an existing, lived-in space. To see all 15 artists respond so beautifully, to consider the architecture, the interior, the flows of the villa, the resort’s spirit and still deliver thoughtful work has been inspiring.”
Nadee’s reflection offers a glimpse into the creative journey of the 2025/2026 exhibition, where each artist transforms their villa into a personal gallery.
From Vision to Vibrant Stories
Since 2023, the Veyoge Gallery Villas have offered a platform for Maldivian artists through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, supporting creativity while sharing it with an international audience. The 2025/2026 exhibition continues this journey with new voices and stories under the theme “Maldives; a Simple Story,” further connecting art, culture, and island life in every villa.
A Bespoke and Engaging Artistic Experience
This year’s exhibition elevates both guest and artist experience with bespoke interactive installations that go beyond the wall. Soundscapes, sensory activations, and participatory elements invite guests to contribute to the art and story, while each piece responds to the villa’s atmosphere and design, creating a seamless dialogue between space and creativity.
From painting to mixed media and digital works, every piece reflects the spirit of the Maldives, allowing guests to experience local artistry in its most authentic form.
Celebrating Maldivian Talent
Beyond the villas, Oaga celebrates Maldivian artistry through music, performance, and live interaction. Visiting local talent between musicians, dancers, visual artists and more add to the island’s vibrant energy, making every stay a front-row experience to local creativity.
Through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga ensures that art is not just seen, but lived, a philosophy where hospitality and creativity merge, enriching every guest experience.
For travellers seeking an all-inclusive island escape unlike any other, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All Inclusive plan offers Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and so much more.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is an intimate island with 60 beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. Every corner of Oaga is a living canvas, brought to life by the hands and hearts of Maldivian artists and craftsmen.
Book your stay at www.oagaresorts.com and step into a world where stories, art, and soul converge.
Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.
This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.
DJ Trinix
The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.
Matilde G & Band
Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.
DJ Jeremiah
Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.
DJ Ironik
An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.
Nourah
A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.
Yev Magician
Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.
Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.
As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.
Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.
Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s luxurious Maldivian retreat sparks fan frenzy
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently indulged in a lavish getaway at the picturesque Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, creating a buzz among fans and followers. Accompanied by close friends, the couple flew to the tropical paradise to celebrate a joyous milestone—the 10th wedding anniversary of their dear friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata.
Sinha, known for her engaging presence on social media, has been delighting fans with glimpses of her serene vacation. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a collection of breathtaking images from their short yet memorable trip, captioning them:
“A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends… reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!”
The couple and their friends were seen embracing the island life, soaking in the pristine white sands and turquoise waters, with fans eagerly engaging with their vacation posts. For a deeper look into the escapade, Sinha shared a travel vlog on her official YouTube channel, titled “2 days in MALDIVES! #TravelVlog”, giving her followers an intimate peek into the retreat.
The celebration drew attention not only from fans but fellow celebrities as well. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Sinha’s co-star in the upcoming film Jatadhara, praised her stunning look, commenting, “Pretty pretty girl,” with a red heart emoji. Adding to the heartfelt moments, Sonakshi also posted a candid snapshot of Zaheer Iqbal sleeping, playfully captioning it “Tooo much cute,” giving fans a glimpse into their warm and loving relationship.
While enjoying this tropical respite, Sinha is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut in the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan. Co-starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to explore the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Produced under the Zee Studios banner, the film’s ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij.
As Sonakshi Sinha returns to her professional commitments, fans eagerly await more updates on both her cinematic ventures and personal adventures.
Culture
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.
Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.
A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives
The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.
From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.
Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets
Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.
He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.
In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.
A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience
In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.
The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.
More Than Just a Vacation
The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.
This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.
The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.
