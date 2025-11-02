Inside Oaga Art Resort’s 2025/2026 Veyoge Exhibition: Celebration of Maldivian art, storytelling

Oaga Art Resort, a Maldivian homegrown brand, is where creativity thrives, stories unfold, and art becomes a living part of every guest experience.

On Saturday, the resort unveiled its latest Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 2025/2026 during an exclusive launch event. Just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the island continues to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality, offering guests a deeply personal and engaging experience.

Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah: Where Art Breathes Life into the Oaga Experience

At the heart of this edition is Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga’s CSR initiative, “creatives for travellers,” which integrates the vibrant spirit of Maldivian art into every stay. Guests encounter a living gallery in the Veyoge Villas, where each artwork tells a story, and every brushstroke reflects the soul of the islands.

Over the past few years, Oaga has hosted over 60 local artists and more than 300 art pieces through the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibitions, creating a platform for Maldivian talent to shine. This year’s edition brings a fresh focus: 15 artists, each like a mini solo exhibition of their own within a dedicated villa, allowing for a deeper exploration of their vision and connection to the island.

Suvāsthi Gallery, the cornerstone of this initiative, embodies the joy and inspiration of Maldivian creativity. Curator Nadee Rachey notes, “This exhibition model — a guest villa that doubles as a gallery — asked something different of everyone. It wasn’t simply about creating visuals, but about weaving artworks into an existing, lived-in space. To see all 15 artists respond so beautifully, to consider the architecture, the interior, the flows of the villa, the resort’s spirit and still deliver thoughtful work has been inspiring.”

Nadee’s reflection offers a glimpse into the creative journey of the 2025/2026 exhibition, where each artist transforms their villa into a personal gallery.

From Vision to Vibrant Stories

Since 2023, the Veyoge Gallery Villas have offered a platform for Maldivian artists through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, supporting creativity while sharing it with an international audience. The 2025/2026 exhibition continues this journey with new voices and stories under the theme “Maldives; a Simple Story,” further connecting art, culture, and island life in every villa.

A Bespoke and Engaging Artistic Experience

This year’s exhibition elevates both guest and artist experience with bespoke interactive installations that go beyond the wall. Soundscapes, sensory activations, and participatory elements invite guests to contribute to the art and story, while each piece responds to the villa’s atmosphere and design, creating a seamless dialogue between space and creativity.

From painting to mixed media and digital works, every piece reflects the spirit of the Maldives, allowing guests to experience local artistry in its most authentic form.

Celebrating Maldivian Talent

Beyond the villas, Oaga celebrates Maldivian artistry through music, performance, and live interaction. Visiting local talent between musicians, dancers, visual artists and more add to the island’s vibrant energy, making every stay a front-row experience to local creativity.

Through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga ensures that art is not just seen, but lived, a philosophy where hospitality and creativity merge, enriching every guest experience.

For travellers seeking an all-inclusive island escape unlike any other, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All Inclusive plan offers Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and so much more.

Located in North Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is an intimate island with 60 beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. Every corner of Oaga is a living canvas, brought to life by the hands and hearts of Maldivian artists and craftsmen.

Book your stay at www.oagaresorts.com and step into a world where stories, art, and soul converge.