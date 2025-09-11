Meet Foo: Oaga Art Resort’s playful curator of 2025-26 festive season

This festive season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to step into a living comic book, told through the eyes of Foo, the island’s spiritual curator and timeless soul.

Foo is Oaga’s invisible co-creator, weaving himself into art, cuisine, performances, and stories. Foo doesn’t take centre stage. Instead, he creates space for wonder, curiosity, and connection.

This year, Foo shares the Maldives as he has felt and remembered it over centuries, brought to life in the vibrant, animated aesthetic of a living comic book. From the women who feed islands to the artists who remember how sound feels, this is a story of individualism through tradition.

Guests can expect an unforgettable blend of culture, creativity, and joyful discovery:

A 100% Maldivian line-up of artists takes the stage, curating music that’s authentic and soulful, and bringing together a celebration of rhythm and tradition – celebrating authenticity, creativity, and homegrown talent.

The heart of festive dining is the local flavours, served from a dedicated local ‘Voyage Around Maldives’ cart with dishes homemade with love from cooking talent scouted across the atolls and islands.

Cultural workshops in kasabu gethun, roanu veshun, thundu kunaa, fangi viyun, and liyelaa jehun, curated in partnership with Kiyavahi. Surprise comic panels, flash performances that weave magic into each day.

A botanical Christmas tree crafted from island vines and plants, celebrating sustainability and the spirit of creating for the island, from the island.

Multi-talented artists-in-residence, Jaime Brown and Karim Jabbari, return for their third visit to host artistic workshops and creative masterclasses.

Every performance is authenticity, emotion, and individuality, ensuring guests experience the Maldives as a living story.

Oaga’s festive season remains an unforgettable celebration, just reimagined with Maldivian soul.

Apart from the main festive highlights, guests staying at Oaga during the season can look forward to a range of exciting new experiences:

Samaasaa new show; The First Coconuts: a new theatrical dining show where cuisine and performance bring Maldivian myth to life debuts in October 2025 and available for guests to experience during their stay during festive season.

Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 25–26 – Maldives: A Simple Story: 15 local artists transform Veyoge Gallery Villas into exclusive gallery spaces, each villa hosting original works exploring Maldivian life, folklore, and culture. The new exhibition is set to launch in November 2025.

A long-stay perk from the newly introduced Sobi à la carte menu: Guests staying 7 nights or more can enjoy complimentary dining at Sobi à la carte during their stay.

Through Foo’s eyes, even the familiar feels new. This season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests not just to celebrate, but to become part of a timeless Maldivian story that is playful, poetic, and unmistakably alive.

Some stories aren’t written. They are discovered.

For art lovers and creative souls seeking a Maldivian escape, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan re-defines the very essence of an all-inclusive holiday. Dive into Free Flow art sessions, find your rhythm with Take Notes music experiences, savour Floating Meals, embark on captivating excursions, enjoy thrilling motorised watersports, and so much more.