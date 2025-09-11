News
Meet Foo: Oaga Art Resort’s playful curator of 2025-26 festive season
This festive season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to step into a living comic book, told through the eyes of Foo, the island’s spiritual curator and timeless soul.
Foo is Oaga’s invisible co-creator, weaving himself into art, cuisine, performances, and stories. Foo doesn’t take centre stage. Instead, he creates space for wonder, curiosity, and connection.
This year, Foo shares the Maldives as he has felt and remembered it over centuries, brought to life in the vibrant, animated aesthetic of a living comic book. From the women who feed islands to the artists who remember how sound feels, this is a story of individualism through tradition.
Guests can expect an unforgettable blend of culture, creativity, and joyful discovery:
- A 100% Maldivian line-up of artists takes the stage, curating music that’s authentic and soulful, and bringing together a celebration of rhythm and tradition – celebrating authenticity, creativity, and homegrown talent.
- The heart of festive dining is the local flavours, served from a dedicated local ‘Voyage Around Maldives’ cart with dishes homemade with love from cooking talent scouted across the atolls and islands.
- Cultural workshops in kasabu gethun, roanu veshun, thundu kunaa, fangi viyun, and liyelaa jehun, curated in partnership with Kiyavahi. Surprise comic panels, flash performances that weave magic into each day.
- A botanical Christmas tree crafted from island vines and plants, celebrating sustainability and the spirit of creating for the island, from the island.
- Multi-talented artists-in-residence, Jaime Brown and Karim Jabbari, return for their third visit to host artistic workshops and creative masterclasses.
Every performance is authenticity, emotion, and individuality, ensuring guests experience the Maldives as a living story.
Oaga’s festive season remains an unforgettable celebration, just reimagined with Maldivian soul.
Apart from the main festive highlights, guests staying at Oaga during the season can look forward to a range of exciting new experiences:
- Samaasaa new show; The First Coconuts: a new theatrical dining show where cuisine and performance bring Maldivian myth to life debuts in October 2025 and available for guests to experience during their stay during festive season.
- Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 25–26 – Maldives: A Simple Story: 15 local artists transform Veyoge Gallery Villas into exclusive gallery spaces, each villa hosting original works exploring Maldivian life, folklore, and culture. The new exhibition is set to launch in November 2025.
- A long-stay perk from the newly introduced Sobi à la carte menu: Guests staying 7 nights or more can enjoy complimentary dining at Sobi à la carte during their stay.
Through Foo’s eyes, even the familiar feels new. This season, Oaga Art Resort invites guests not just to celebrate, but to become part of a timeless Maldivian story that is playful, poetic, and unmistakably alive.
Some stories aren’t written. They are discovered.
For art lovers and creative souls seeking a Maldivian escape, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan re-defines the very essence of an all-inclusive holiday. Dive into Free Flow art sessions, find your rhythm with Take Notes music experiences, savour Floating Meals, embark on captivating excursions, enjoy thrilling motorised watersports, and so much more.
Awards
Madifushi Private Island named Best Beach Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Madifushi Private Island has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Beach Villa Resort 2025 at the annual TTM Awards, one of the most significant accolades in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
The TTM Awards honour excellence within the tourism sector, celebrating resorts that consistently uphold high standards of service and deliver remarkable guest experiences. Presented annually at the TTM Maldives International Trade Show, the awards are part of a premier industry gathering that unites global travel professionals, tour operators, and media. Winners are selected through an international online voting process, where travellers worldwide cast their votes across diverse categories.
On receiving the award, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, shared, “Madifushi Private Island is truly delighted to be recognised as having the Best Beach Villas in the Maldives. This honour reflects the essence of our design philosophy and atmosphere, where exclusive privacy is seamlessly blended with luxurious comfort. Our villas are modern, spacious, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, set in the untouched beauty of Meemu Atoll — where Madifushi remains the only operating private island. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience.”
This recognition further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Maldives, renowned for its luxurious villas, pristine beaches, and personalised guest experiences.
Featured
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
Summer Island Maldives is celebrating a decade of barefoot charm and Maldivian hospitality with the launch of a special 10th Anniversary Giveaway. The award-winning resort is offering one winner and a companion the opportunity to enjoy 10 nights in paradise, entirely complimentary.
The Grand Prize Includes:
- Ten nights for two in a Water Villa
- All-inclusive meals and beverages
- Roundtrip speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport
- A Serenity full-body massage for two at Firuma Spa by Serena
- A 10-dive package per guest with Diverland Maldives, or an Open Water certification course for beginners
- Curated experiences including a Beach BBQ Dinner, Sandbank Picnic, Sunset Cruise, and non-motorised water sports
“This anniversary marks a decade of incredible memories and meaningful connections with guests from around the world,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager at Summer Island Maldives. “As a way of saying thank you, we are inviting our guests to join the celebration and have the chance to experience everything that makes Summer Island so special.”
To enter, participants are required to:
- Follow @summer.island.maldives on Instagram
- Like the giveaway post
- Tag two friends in the comments (the tagged friends must also follow the page)
- Share the post on their Instagram story and tag the resort (private account holders must send a screenshot of the tagged story)
Key Details:
- Open to all nationalities aged 18 and above
- Travel period: 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2026 (blackout dates apply and bookings are subject to availability)
- International flights are not included
- Winner will be announced on 1 October 2025 via Instagram
- Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash
The giveaway reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to offering authentic, joyful, and eco-conscious holiday experiences.
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Summer Island Maldives is managed by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels. The resort is recognised for its relaxed barefoot philosophy, sustainability initiatives, and warm hospitality. Its accolades include the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 and the TUI Global Hotel Quality Awards in both 2024 and 2025.
Featured
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
Baros Maldives will host healer Emilie Channon from 18 September to 7 October 2025, giving guests the opportunity to take part in private sessions and workshops during her residency. Channon is an energy healer and transformational guide with more than a decade of international experience, supporting individuals in releasing emotional burdens, reconnecting with their inner resources, and working towards balance and clarity.
Her practice combines Reiki, Family Constellation Therapy, intuitive energy work and coaching to create personalised sessions. Over her career she has facilitated significant energetic shifts for clients across the world, with many describing her treatments as turning points in their personal journeys. She has also been recognised as a World Spa & Wellness Judge between 2020 and 2024 and was named Spa Leader of the Year in 2020.
Drawing on more than 15 years of involvement in luxury wellness, Channon has developed a distinctive approach that extends beyond relaxation, aiming to provide a reset for mind, body and spirit. Her work incorporates techniques such as energy alignment, transformative coaching and ancestral healing, guiding participants to dissolve blockages, release patterns and restore balance.
During her stay at Baros, she will offer a range of treatments including Reiki Healing and Chakra Crystal Balancing, Family Constellation Therapy, Access Bar, Transformational Coaching and Energy Clearing, as well as bespoke sessions designed to meet individual needs. These treatments combine conversation, energy work and practical guidance to support clarity, renewal and empowerment. Each bespoke session is structured following an intuitive consultation, drawing from multiple healing methods to address the guest’s specific requirements in the moment.
Through this residency, Baros guests will have access to personalised opportunities for reflection, renewal and transformation within a setting designed to support holistic wellbeing.
