News
The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives to host holiday celebrations and seasonal experiences
This festive season, The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives invites you to step into a world of celebration, where the warmth of Maldivian hospitality meets the magic of the holidays. Set against a backdrop of turquoise lagoons and island charm, The Marina becomes a vibrant gathering place filled with festive energy, shared moments, and unforgettable experiences.
From lively evenings and immersive activities to relaxed seaside strolls and joyful celebrations, the season unfolds with something for everyone. Whether you’re joining friends for a festive meal, discovering seasonal experiences, or simply soaking in the island atmosphere, The Marina offers a festive journey designed to bring people together.
As day turns to night, the Marina comes alive with music, lights, and a celebratory spirit that captures the essence of the season. It’s a place to connect, to celebrate, and to create memories that linger long after the holidays end.
Explore the full festive programme and seasonal highlights on the official website.
Drink
Atmosphere Core celebrates 100th wine masterclass with Bottega Gala Gold event
A standout achievement in the Maldives’ experience-led hospitality scene, Atmosphere Core has completed its 100th Wine Masterclass as part of the resorts’ signature Holiday Plan. Held at Atmosphere Kanifushi on 6 December 2025, the landmark centenary event, Bottega Gala Gold, offered guests a rare opportunity to meet and engage directly with representatives of one of Italy’s most celebrated sparkling wine makers, while discovering the stories, terroir and craftsmanship behind the label.
What began in September 2021 with a Champagne Guy Charbaut masterclass at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has since evolved into one of the region’s most distinctive wine-hospitality initiatives. Spanning nine island resorts, all the complimentary wine masterclasses invited in-house guests to enjoy hosted tastings and immersive encounters directly with the company’s partner winemakers.
Over the past four years, Atmosphere Core has forged pioneering partnerships with five terroir producers. Champagne Guy Charbaut (1er Cru Champagne) masterclasses have been held annually since 2021; Bodegas Viñátigo (Canary Islands) since 2022; Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) since 2023; Martín Códax (Galicia) since 2024; and, most recently, Bottega SpA a fourth-generation Italian estate, whose masterclasses debuted in 2025. Each partner was selected for its authenticity, expressive terroir, and craftsmanship, qualities increasingly sought by today’s global traveller.
From formal masterclasses and intimate vineyard-style dinners to lively sundowners and gala tastings, Atmosphere Core’s wine experiences showcase the versatility of its partners and the culinary team’s evolving sommelier expertise. In an innovative approach within the industry, all 100 events have been included within the resorts’ signature Holiday Plans.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wine at Atmosphere Core, said, “We set out to build a wine culture that allows us to be outrageously creative with the way we pair wines with culinary experiences and tell stories, while being vigorously disciplined in our selection, partnerships, training, and service. Reaching our 100th Wine Experience reminded us why we started. To make wine knowledge accessible, to spark curiosity, and to give generously to our guests and colleagues. That mindset, the Joy of Giving, is what has shaped every single one of these 100 moments.”
Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wine program is designed around three dimensions: in-resort experiences for guests, in-vineyard expeditions for culinary teams, and in-market events with travel and media partners. Together, these threads create an impactful wine culture.
Partner winemakers travel to the Maldives to host masterclasses, while the resort’s culinary teams journey to their vineyards in Europe and South Africa, deepening mutual understanding. Guest feedback has also highlighted the rarity of such terroir-driven offerings being built into a resort island holiday, as curiosity for authentic wines continues to grow globally.
With the successful milestone of its 100th Wine Masterclass now achieved, Atmosphere Core looks ahead to an expanded calendar of planned wine experiences, with the 2026 program currently in development. As the wine program evolves, the Joy of Giving remains at its core, ensuring guests always have something new to discover, one expressive bottle and one memorable story at a time.
News
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa announces holiday season line-up with dining and entertainment
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate the holiday season in true Maldivian style with its enchanting Festive Programme, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. The line-up promises a perfect blend of culinary indulgence, world-class entertainment, fun-filled activities, and family moments to make this festive season one to remember.
The celebrations begin on 21 December with a lively Indian Ocean Themed Buffet Night and Fisherman’s Night, setting the stage for a week of gastronomic adventures. Guests can savour global flavours with themed dining evenings that include the Silk Road Buffet, North & Latin America Buffet, North Africa & Middle East Buffet, and a vibrant South Asia & Sri Lanka Buffet. Signature dining experiences such as the Lobster Dinner Under the Stars at Meeru Beach and a Seafood BBQ Night with Boduberu add unforgettable flair to the season.
Entertainment takes centre stage each evening, with acoustic sessions, karaoke nights, and energetic DJ parties at Meeru Bar. Traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming performances, fire and LED shows, and live music provide guests with plenty of reasons to gather and celebrate beneath the stars.
Recreation and wellness meet festive cheer through activities such as Face the Gingerbread Man, Olympic Games, Hands-Free Ornament Hanging, and Draw a Snowman, designed for light-hearted fun with friends and family.
Families can expect a programme that keeps all ages entertained. Children have a dedicated series of activities including pizza-making workshops, gingerbread-house decorating, sandcastle competitions, “Pin the Nose on Rudolph,” henna and face painting, and more. Each activity is thoughtfully designed to encourage creativity and build anticipation as Christmas approaches.
Christmas Eve is set to be a highlight of the season. Santa makes his grand arrival at Meeru Beach before joining children for music, carols, and a festive treasure hunt across the island. Guests will then gather for the spectacular Christmas Eve Dinner and Set Menu Experience, paired with live entertainment to create a truly magical night. The celebrations continue into Christmas Day with a leisurely Christmas Breakfast, themed buffets, live music, and joyful children’s workshops.
The festive atmosphere carries through the week, blending Hideaway’s signature luxury with heartwarming traditions, ensuring guests of all ages enjoy memorable moments against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sandy beaches.
New Year’s Eve marks the pinnacle of the celebration. Guests are invited to an elegant New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Matheefaru, followed by an evening of island-style celebration including live music, a Boduberu performance, DJ entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display as the clock strikes midnight — reflecting across the lagoon and lighting up the night sky.
The festive atmosphere continues into early January with relaxed beachside evenings, gourmet experiences, and light entertainment as guests ease into the new year amidst the serenity of the Maldives.
With its unique mix of fine dining, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers the ultimate destination for those seeking to celebrate the holidays in a tropical paradise.
For bookings, click here. For the detailed programme, click here.
News
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives unveils holiday line-up featuring Christmas and New Year gala nights
This festive season, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives turns up the volume on holiday celebrations with an island escape that blends tropical beauty with legendary entertainment. With savings of up to 15% and a calendar packed with live performances, themed dining, and iconic gala nights, this is your backstage pass to a festive getaway like no other.
From the moment you arrive, the rhythm of the island sets the tone. Days unfold with sun, sea, and laid-back luxury, while nights come alive with extraordinary dining and electrifying live shows. Celebrate Christmas Eve at the Baubles & Bells Gala, then count down to the New Year at an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Countdown where Maldivian soul meets unmistakable Hard Rock energy.
Every detail of the festive season is designed to keep you close to the music. Daily live entertainment, immersive performances, and vibrant social moments transform each evening into a headline act. Whether you’re travelling as a couple, with friends, or as a family, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives delivers a celebration that’s bold, playful, and effortlessly cool.
Guests can explore the complete festive programme, including gala nights and live performances, in the official festive brochure.
Festive Offer Details
- Booking Period: 17 December 2025 – 07 January 2026
Stay Period: 17 December 2025 – 10 January 2026
Inclusions:
- Up to 15% off room rates with daily breakfast and sparkling wine
- Complimentary nightly themed dinners for guests on Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive plans
- 50% off Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners for guests on Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive plans
- Complimentary use of snorkeling gear, kayaks, and pedal boats
- Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
- Kids under 12 stay and dine free from the kids’ menu
- 50% off adult menu items for kids ordering from the adult menu
- Daily live entertainment and performances to elevate your evenings
Ready to take centre stage this festive season? Turn your holiday into a headline act at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
-
Entertainment1 week ago
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
-
Awards1 week ago
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award
-
News1 week ago
IHG signs Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection, opening in 2026
-
Drink1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Milano, Olive Bar and Crust & Flame on Dream Island
-
Drink1 week ago
Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February
-
News1 week ago
ONE Atmosphere: Atmosphere Core enters extended-stay market with fourth brand
-
Featured1 week ago
Kuramathi Maldives announces private wellness programmes with Imron Zulfikar