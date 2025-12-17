Hard Rock Hotel Maldives unveils holiday line-up featuring Christmas and New Year gala nights

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate the holiday season in true Maldivian style with its enchanting Festive Programme, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. The line-up promises a perfect blend of culinary indulgence, world-class entertainment, fun-filled activities, and family moments to make this festive season one to remember.

The celebrations begin on 21 December with a lively Indian Ocean Themed Buffet Night and Fisherman’s Night, setting the stage for a week of gastronomic adventures. Guests can savour global flavours with themed dining evenings that include the Silk Road Buffet, North & Latin America Buffet, North Africa & Middle East Buffet, and a vibrant South Asia & Sri Lanka Buffet. Signature dining experiences such as the Lobster Dinner Under the Stars at Meeru Beach and a Seafood BBQ Night with Boduberu add unforgettable flair to the season.

Entertainment takes centre stage each evening, with acoustic sessions, karaoke nights, and energetic DJ parties at Meeru Bar. Traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming performances, fire and LED shows, and live music provide guests with plenty of reasons to gather and celebrate beneath the stars.

Recreation and wellness meet festive cheer through activities such as Face the Gingerbread Man, Olympic Games, Hands-Free Ornament Hanging, and Draw a Snowman, designed for light-hearted fun with friends and family.

Families can expect a programme that keeps all ages entertained. Children have a dedicated series of activities including pizza-making workshops, gingerbread-house decorating, sandcastle competitions, “Pin the Nose on Rudolph,” henna and face painting, and more. Each activity is thoughtfully designed to encourage creativity and build anticipation as Christmas approaches.

Christmas Eve is set to be a highlight of the season. Santa makes his grand arrival at Meeru Beach before joining children for music, carols, and a festive treasure hunt across the island. Guests will then gather for the spectacular Christmas Eve Dinner and Set Menu Experience, paired with live entertainment to create a truly magical night. The celebrations continue into Christmas Day with a leisurely Christmas Breakfast, themed buffets, live music, and joyful children’s workshops.

The festive atmosphere carries through the week, blending Hideaway’s signature luxury with heartwarming traditions, ensuring guests of all ages enjoy memorable moments against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sandy beaches.

New Year’s Eve marks the pinnacle of the celebration. Guests are invited to an elegant New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Matheefaru, followed by an evening of island-style celebration including live music, a Boduberu performance, DJ entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks display as the clock strikes midnight — reflecting across the lagoon and lighting up the night sky.

The festive atmosphere continues into early January with relaxed beachside evenings, gourmet experiences, and light entertainment as guests ease into the new year amidst the serenity of the Maldives.

With its unique mix of fine dining, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers the ultimate destination for those seeking to celebrate the holidays in a tropical paradise.

For bookings, click here. For the detailed programme, click here.