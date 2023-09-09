Offers
Learn from the best at Soneva with rare experiences by Daniil Medvedev and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston
The legendary British sailor and international tennis icon are both set to host exclusive coaching sessions in the Maldives this November
As part of Soneva’s upcoming Winter Collection in the Maldives, tennis icon Daniil Medvedev and renowned British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston will be visiting Soneva Fushi, the award-winning barefoot luxury resort in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, to host a series of exclusive guest experiences.
From November 22 to December 1, 2023, Sonevians of all ages at can take part in one-on-one coaching sessions and friendly matches with Daniil at the resort’s openair or covered Olympic-sized tennis courts. Currently ranked world No. 3, the 27-yearold Russian player and former world No. 1 made history in 2022 by becoming the first player outside of the ‘Big Four’ to claim the top spot in over 18 years. This year alone, Daniil has already won the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Miami Open as well as the Italian Open, which is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious clay tennis tournaments, and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon.
To continue this stellar line up, from November 23 to December 1, 2023, guests at Soneva Fushi will also be able to join celebrated British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston to hear thrilling tales from his voyages and take part in one-of-a-kind sailing lessons aboard the luxury 23-metre Soneva in Aqua, exploring the waters of the Indian Ocean like never before. Sir Robin is renowned for taking on the legendary Sunday Times Golden Globe race and becoming the first man to sail non-stop solo around the world by finishing on April 22, 1969, after 312 days at sea. In 1994, he won the Jules Verne trophy, alongside Peter Blake, for the fastest non-stop circumnavigation of the world in just 75 days. Knighted in 1995, he went on to create the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race a year later, offering amateur sailors the chance to experience the thrill of ocean racing. He also became the oldest yachtsman to complete a round-the-world solo voyage in the Velux 5 Oceans at the age of 68.
Sir Robin first sailed onboard Soneva in Aqua in 2017, experiencing Soneva’s signature hospitality combined with the freedom of a private charter first-hand. Setting sail from Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, the luxury two-bedroom yacht is available for bespoke voyages that range from serene day trips to longer, liveaboard adventures complete with an experienced crew that includes a dedicated Barefoot Guardian for 24/7 butler service, a private chef and wellness therapist.
These are just two of the many rare experiences on offer as part of the ever-evolving Soneva Stars calendar, which features culinary pop-ups by Michelin-starred chefs, coaching with sporting legends, wellness journeys by acclaimed therapists, and much more.
Celebration
Unlock unforgettable festive celebrations at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives
Escape to paradise this holiday season and celebrate in style at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and unparalleled luxury, these luxurious resorts offer the perfect backdrop for your festive getaway. Guests can also avail exclusive Festive Early Bird offers available on bookings until September 30, 2023, featuring special benefits, bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members, and an array of exciting inclusions.
Whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat from Santa for the kids, Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travelers. Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of festive delight on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A variety of inspiring dining events, entertainment and an out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, set against a gentle sea breeze and swaying palm trees, will ensure an unforgettable revelry.
Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star luxury Maldives resorts a home for the holidays, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean, clink the glass during midnight and partake in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones. Discover the magic of the Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: Embrace The Festive Glow
Located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport featuring 100 villas. With white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs the destination is abundant with marine life. Guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands range in size from one to three bedrooms, with legendary service refined by an Aris Meeha, butler. The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa introducing Bamford to the region.
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Maldivian sunsets and sunrises. Holiday traditions and signature island experiences await you, complete with lavish gala dinners, a special Ritz Kids program, exclusive Bamford spa and wellness journeys, and immersive nature experiences with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the sea.
Click here to reserve now
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: An Exquisite End to the Year
Nestled in a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, a scenic 40-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort boasts island-inspired design in each of their 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas promising picturesque ocean or garden views from private terraces and pools. The signature St. Regis Butlers deliver bespoke service day or night. There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and modern Japanese Kaiseki-style gourmet cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunsets including Champagne sabrage, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. For complete relaxation, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. A highlight at the spa is the Blue Hole pool, which contains seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Escape to the tropical paradise of St. Regis Maldives this festive season and indulge in the ultimate luxury experience. Guests booking their stays from now until September 30, 2023 can avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, daily breakfast for two and more when staying for a minimum of five nights.
Click here to reserve now.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Hub of Celebration
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues and three full service bars, while Spa by JW offers a journey to revitalize mind, body, and spirit.
From December 20, 2023, to January 10, 2024, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa will transform into a hub of celebration. Guests can enjoy captivating live entertainment, sumptuous gastronomic events, and activities for all ages. This New Year’s Eve, guests are invited to step into the tales of 1001 Nights with spectacular performances, Middle Eastern rhythms, and culinary delights. The Treetop Kaashi Night, A Fisherman Night with Lobster and Champagne, and Harvest Table by JW Garden are among the highlights guests can look forward to.
Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast and additional benefits including the Christmas or New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners as part of the package if their minimum 4-night stay overlaps these special days.
Click here to reserve now
W Maldives: Where the Festive Vibe Never Ends
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, W Maldives is all geared up to set the stage for a festive season filled with fun and exhilarating activities. The luxury adult playground is the ideal destination for those seeking the perfect combination of relaxation, exclusivity and thrill featuring 77 private suites, six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, overwater treatment rooms at AWAY ®️ Spa, and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER. Guests can also indulge in countless activities including snorkeling, diving, and jet skiing, among others. For those who would like to get the best of both island and ocean life, the luxurious two-cabin ESCAPE yacht is ready to sail for day-long adventures, private dive trips, sunset proposals, or even for exclusive airport transfers.
For the holiday season this year, from the Let It Shine Parade to enchanting Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, along with unique events like the New Year Swim and Smokin’ Hot Dinner, W Maldives ensures that the festive vibe never runs out.
Guests booking their festive season stays early until September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, daily three-course lunch and dinner for two and more.
Click here to book now.
Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Glow in the Dark
Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa festures a range of stylish and spacious one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas, allowing guests to immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury while enjoying stunning views of the tropical landscape, whitewashed beaches, and turquoise lagoon. Indulge in the resort’s exceptional dining experiences, starting with a delightful buffet breakfast at Turquoise Restaurant, where you can savor a variety of culinary delights. For a memorable evening, treat yourself to beachside dining at Velaa Bar & Grill, where you can relish a delectable three-course menu featuring grilled seafood, meats, and wood-fired delicacies.
Embrace the essence of savoring the good life this festive season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, where European traditions meet holiday enchantment. Guests can look forward to indulge in daily buffet breakfasts, themed dinners, and 3-course set menus. Relax with an exclusive 25% savings at the Explore Spa and capture the essence of your moments with a complimentary 30-minute photoshoot. Adventure seekers can enjoy daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling.
Click here to book now.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: A World of Wonder
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Focusing on togetherness, the five-star resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travelers alike.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, festive celebrations cover family traditions, a Santa Claus BBQ Island, exciting family programs, a Festive Artisan Market, Wine Master Class, and more. This year, guests can experience the magic of neon lights in the lush tropical garden, transforming the woods into a luminous wonderland. Count down to New Year’s Eve with magical fireworks and a symphony of cheers and laughter on the beach.
Guests booking their festive season stays by September 30, 2023 can indulge in exclusive inclusions including a 20% savings on the Gala dinner over Christmas or New Years’ Eve, a daily buffet breakfast for two, complimentary return speedboat transfers and more.
Click here to book now.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: A Bohemian Escape!
Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in Maldives, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalized service, allowing one to reconnect with themselves and the people that they loved as 2023 draws to a close.
Guests can look forward to welcome the New Year in a whimsical oasis with bohemian vibes and beats at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. The festive season activities and offerings are thoughtfully crafted to make your stay truly extraordinary, ringing in 2024 in style with an exhilarating sensory experience at our New Year’s Eve party, featuring a spectacular fireworks display and beats by DJ and platinum-award producer Luca Shreiner from Germany that will keep you dancing till dawn.
Guests can book their stays from now until September 30, 2023 and avail a special 10% early bird savings on the room rate and additional benefits including the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner for stays over December 31, 2023.
Click here to book now. Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com
News
Amari Raaya Maldives: Castaway celebrations
Set on one of the lushest natural islands in the Raa Atoll and set to open on August 1, Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates the art and beauty of the archipelago’s natural riches.
With design inspired by the surrounding natural flora and fauna, the resort offers a sense of castaway and celebration. Not only does the resort celebrate the locale and wonders of Maldives but also provides a sense of place for families, friends and couples to celebrate life’s best moments through a myriad of experiences and spaces to enjoy and explore together.
The island’s 187 villas, surrounded by untouched reefs and tropical palms, each give a distinct experience and moments to treasure. With direct access to the beach, guests can select from Beach Villa to Beach pool Villa or interconnecting Family Beach Villas with shared private outdoor living space for quality time together.
The Ocean Villas and Ocean Pool Villas overlook the azure blue teaming with local marine life. Guests who will enjoy the beautiful hues of sunset from the privacy of their villas, can select the Sunset Ocean Villas or Sunset Ocean Pool Villas.
Guests can explore their palette through multiple dining experiences across the resort’s eight dining options. Each dining destination offers something special, from famous street – food and bustling hawker food stalls at the signature Amaya Food Gallery to sunset snacks and cocktails on rooftop bar Ampers&nd, Italian favourites served poolside and sumptuous freshly caught seafood daily combined with deep flavours of the Maldives and from across Asia. The mobile snacks and drinks served from a bus adds a bit of fun to the guests’ adventure. In the evening, guests can find community through live music, traditional Boduberu nights and regular cultural events and festivities.
Beyond the fun in the sea, sun and sand, Amari Raaya Maldives also offers incredible adventures including The Village Hub – recreational area with café, retails space and access to the resort’s Maai Spa, for young adventures, the Kids Club with an outdoor and indoor play area filled with zip line, archery, trampoline, skateboard park and many more. The island is home to a 9-hole mini gold course, multi-function court with paddle tennis, badminton, an art zone area for the creative minds and natural mangrove area for guests to explore. A paradise for underwater lovers, Amari Raaya Maldives is surrounded by a bustling coral reef, home to marine life including eagle rays, manta rays and other diverse marine life.
Interwoven into the resort experience is the fictitious Seb’s adventure – a shipwrecked artist who made the island his home. This castaway story frames the resort’s experience, showcasing the remnants of Seb’s life including an Art and Crafts studio, which features workshops and activities from local artists for guests to enjoy, his ship and jutting above the lush island grounds three watch towers converted to private dining and star gazing venues. The island is also home to natural mangrove with walking path ideal for exploring.
Experience the new Amari Raaya Maldives with amazing opening promotional rate that includes 40 per cent discount on villas and extra perks for guests to enjoy. For more information https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offer
Offers
Celebrate togetherness this Eid Al-Adha with family escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort
This Eid Al Adha, celebrate the spirit of togetherness with an unforgettable escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Just a 55-minute scenic seaplane ride from Male, this Indian Ocean hideaway invites you to reconnect with family and friends in a lush tropical playground, with a dedicated program for junior travellers and expansive accommodation options for groups.
Make yourself at home in a Duplex Beach Pool Villa, a two-bedroom villa specially designed with families in mind. Spread over two floors and measuring 285 square meters, these generous villas promise an abundance of space, with two bedrooms on the lower floor and relaxed living and dining on the top floor. Maximising privacy and treasured time together, each villa’s outdoor area features a private swimming pool, shaded timber deck, cabana and seating, with paths leading down to the beach.
One of the region’s top resorts for multi-generational travel, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promises something for all ages. Aquatic adventures cater to all skill and thrill levels, from dolphin cruises and guided snorkelling tours, to paddleboarding, jet skiing, parasailing and kiteboarding.
The youngest members of your family will be captivated by the FAMiLY by JW™ program, with 100 weekly activities on offer at the Little Griffins Kids’ Club. Among the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, it delivers endless hours of fun for little ones, whether they’re climbing the giant pirate ship, unleashing their inner artist, making pizza, or taking part in a fun-packed beach Olympics.
While the children are kept entertained, parents can savour some precious time together, indulging in a revitalising treatment in the sea-view Spa by JW, taking a dip in a choice of swimming pools, relaxing on a secluded stretch of beach, or enjoying a cocktail experience at Rum Baan.
When it’s time to reunite after a day spent exploring or unwinding, come together in JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s welcoming restaurants. Delight in homegrown produce cultivated in the island’s JW Garden, where an abundance of vegetables and herbs provide the chefs with the freshest ingredients year-round. Family-approved dining options including international flavours at Aailaa, Italian favorites and wood-fired pizzas at Fiamma, signature grills at Shio, traditional Japanese cuisine at Hashi, and Thai cooking at Kaashi’s relaxed treetop location. As a bonus for families, children under 12 enjoy complimentary meals from the dedicated kids’ menu offered at each venue as well as at the Little Griffins Kids’ Club.
To make the most of the extended Eid Al Adha holiday, book the Savor the Endless all-inclusive offer. Book a stay of three nights or more, and you’ll enjoy daily breakfast at Aailaa, three-course lunches at Aailaa, Fiamma or Kaashi, daily three-course dinners at Aailaa, a special beach dinner one evening, one floating breakfast in your villa, and a complimentary 30-minute family photography session including one printed photo as a treasured reminder. You’ll also receive 60% off signature dining experiences at Hashi and Shio, 10% off body treatments at Spa by JW, unlimited beverages from the all-inclusive drinks list served in restaurants and bars, private Thakuru (butler) service, and non-motorised water sports throughout your stay. Plus, for a limited time only, receive an additional 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points when you book the Savour the Endless package before 15 July, for stays until 31 October 2023.
For further information and reservations, please visit: www.jwmarriottmaldives.com
