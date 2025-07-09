Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé

Milaidhoo Maldives, a boutique luxury resort situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has unveiled its latest signature offering – the Local Island Tour – a meaningful and intimate cultural experience that provides guests with a genuine insight into everyday life in the Maldives.

Nestled amidst the natural splendour of Baa Atoll, celebrated for its vibrant marine biodiversity and unspoilt local islands, this new experience extends beyond the boundaries of the resort. Guests are invited to journey just 15 minutes by boat to Kihadhoo, a serene and authentic island where tradition, community and simplicity remain firmly embedded in daily life.

Upon arrival, visitors are immersed not only in a new landscape but in a slower, more deliberate way of life. Much like the ethos of Milaidhoo, where barefoot luxury is designed to encourage presence and connection, Kihadhoo exudes its own quiet charm – a lifestyle shaped by nature, calm and community. Along its sandy paths, occasionally crossed by a scooter or two, time appears to slow down. It is a place grounded in authenticity and understated beauty.

The experience is personally guided by Ali “CR” Niushad, a Kihadhoo native and esteemed member of the Milaidhoo team. Acting as both host and storyteller, CR offers guests the rare opportunity to experience the island not as tourists, but as warmly welcomed friends. The visit begins with a traditional greeting from local flower girls dressed in Maldivian attire, setting the tone for an encounter steeped in culture and sincerity.

As the tour unfolds, guests are met with the everyday sights and sounds of the island: children waving in the distance, neighbours exchanging greetings, the rhythmic sweep of a broom, the gentle clatter of cooking utensils, and women gathered in joali seats, softly conversing in the afternoon light. A walk through Kihadhoo reveals vividly painted doors on homes – reminiscent of the colourful doors of Milaidhoo’s own villas – reflecting the island’s quiet charm and creative spirit.

This is not a traditional sightseeing excursion; it is an immersion into the heartbeat of island life. Guests enjoy fresh coconuts at a small, family-run café, visit the local school and community centres, and spend time in CR’s family home, sharing stories and perspectives. Each moment is organic, heartfelt, and grounded in sincere human connection.

In an era where travellers increasingly seek meaningful and mindful experiences, Milaidhoo’s Local Island Tour captures the spirit of slow travel: an invitation to pause, observe, and engage with respect and curiosity.

Experience Highlights:

Price: USD 95++ per person (minimum of four guests)

Inclusions: Return boat transfers, traditional island welcome, guided walk with CR, refreshments (fresh juice or coconut), visits to village landmarks, and a selection of homemade Maldivian snacks with tea or coffee

While Milaidhoo offers refined barefoot luxury that nurtures a sense of inner calm, Kihadhoo presents the soulful essence of Maldivian island life. Together, they create a compelling contrast – sanctuary and simplicity, elegance and authenticity.

This experience is more than a cultural outing. It is a return to the original purpose of travel: to connect, to learn, and to be changed in quiet, unforgettable ways.