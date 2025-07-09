Featured
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
This July, Barceló Nasandhura is offering guests a taste of the sweeter side of life through a series of limited-time dessert experiences in the heart of Malé.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the hotel hosted a Chocolate Indulgence Station in the Nasandhura Lobby on 7th July. Held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured handcrafted chocolate desserts and tastings led by Head Pastry Chef Mohammed, a certified Continental Judge in Pastry Arts. The occasion attracted a delightful mix of in-house guests and walk-in visitors, who also enjoyed a specially curated photo setup and the opportunity to purchase exclusive, limited-edition treats.
Additionally, from 4th to 7th July, a dedicated Chocolate Dessert Station was presented at the Oivaru dinner buffet, located on the hotel’s third floor, offering a decadent addition to the evening dining experience.
To conclude the month’s celebrations, guests will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on all ice creams at Alimas Coffee Lounge from 20th to 26th July. Featuring house-made flavours, this offering provides the ideal way to cool off and indulge during the warm island afternoons.
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll
Surrounded by flourishing reefs and pristine islands with the whitest of soft sands and crystal-clear waters, Coco Collection – a leading resort brand in the Maldives – invites guests to delve into the extraordinary underwater world of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Nestled within the crown jewel of the Maldives, the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is renowned for its commitment to everyday sustainability. Setting the standard for sustainable luxury, the resort has once again been recognised as the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2025, marking its third consecutive win at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
While the resort continues its efforts to protect and preserve a thriving marine ecosystem, it also encourages guests to immerse themselves in a range of signature marine experiences, all guided by resident Marine Educator Rosalie Bailie and supported by its long-standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project.
The signature marine experiences include:
- Guided Snorkelling – Guests may explore the house reef or venture to nearby coral gardens with expert guides. These excursions cater to all skill levels and often include sightings of green sea turtles, parrotfish, and, depending on the season, manta rays and eagle rays. Guests may also encounter hawksbill turtles grazing on coral at nearby turtle points.
- Coral Planting & Restoration Workshop – Conscious travellers are invited to participate in meaningful conservation work through coral planting. With the guidance of the Marine Educator, guests can affix coral fragments onto reef frames which are then placed on the seabed, helping to regenerate damaged reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.
- Discover Scuba Diving – From beginners to advanced divers, the island provides access to over 30 dive sites across the region, led by certified PADI instructors. Guests may dive among coral pinnacles, explore historic wrecks, and visit iconic spots such as Hanifaru Bay, famous for sightings of manta rays and whale sharks.
- ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre Tour – Home to the Maldives’ first fully equipped, veterinary-run sea turtle rescue centre, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers guests the chance to engage with rescued turtles recovering from injuries or entanglements. Through this partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, guests can feed turtles, learn about conservation challenges, adopt a turtle, and contribute to protecting this endangered species.
- Night Snorkelling – For a truly unique underwater adventure, the resort offers night snorkelling excursions led by the Marine Educator. As the reef transforms after sunset, guests will discover a different side of marine life, spotting lionfish, resting parrotfish, and other nocturnal sea creatures illuminated by torchlight.
Located in one of the world’s most spectacular hubs of marine biodiversity, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu promises an unforgettable escape. With the Discover Coco offers, travellers can enjoy 35% savings on their villa stay, making it the perfect time to plan an extraordinary Maldivian getaway.
Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi
Nestled in the heart of the Malé Atoll, the Maldivian-owned resort Coco Bodu Hithi warmly welcomes couples to embrace romance and tranquillity this summer in one of the world’s most idyllic island getaways.
Far removed from the bustle of city life, Coco Bodu Hithi serves as a sanctuary where intimacy, nature, and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. Designed for couples in search of meaningful moments, the island offers a captivating escape – from peaceful barefoot strolls and shared experiences to thrilling adventures.
Recently named the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort at the 2025 World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year, Coco Bodu Hithi artfully blends modern comforts with traditional Maldivian charm. The resort boasts 98 expansive villas, each offering direct access to either the beach or lagoon. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and relaxation, every villa promises a sense of seclusion and serenity.
Amongst the resort’s most celebrated accommodations are the Beach Villa with Pool and the iconic Coco Residence, both of which offer sweeping, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. These settings provide a picture-perfect backdrop for couples to reconnect, with each moment shaped by a spirit of warm island hospitality that is both personal and unmistakably Maldivian.
Honoured as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi presents a carefully curated selection of personalised romantic experiences. Guests may begin the day with a floating breakfast in their private pool, enjoy a five-course candlelit dinner beneath the stars at Pergola, or embark on a serene sunset cruise – each moment tailored to celebrate connection in the most memorable ways.
Celebrated by Weddings & Honeymoons magazine as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World, Coco Bodu Hithi offers an exquisite backdrop for couples to honour their love. The thoughtfully designed Forever Yours Package delivers a romantic destination wedding experience in the Maldives, with a dedicated team attending to every detail. The package seamlessly blends the island’s natural beauty with traditional elements, all personalised to reflect the couple’s unique story, style, and preferences.
With its heartfelt hospitality, refined elegance, and awe-inspiring surroundings, Coco Bodu Hithi offers the ideal setting to begin a new chapter of togetherness – a private Maldivian paradise where timeless romance truly comes to life.
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to discover real island living in Kihadhoo
Milaidhoo Maldives, a boutique luxury resort situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has unveiled its latest signature offering – the Local Island Tour – a meaningful and intimate cultural experience that provides guests with a genuine insight into everyday life in the Maldives.
Nestled amidst the natural splendour of Baa Atoll, celebrated for its vibrant marine biodiversity and unspoilt local islands, this new experience extends beyond the boundaries of the resort. Guests are invited to journey just 15 minutes by boat to Kihadhoo, a serene and authentic island where tradition, community and simplicity remain firmly embedded in daily life.
Upon arrival, visitors are immersed not only in a new landscape but in a slower, more deliberate way of life. Much like the ethos of Milaidhoo, where barefoot luxury is designed to encourage presence and connection, Kihadhoo exudes its own quiet charm – a lifestyle shaped by nature, calm and community. Along its sandy paths, occasionally crossed by a scooter or two, time appears to slow down. It is a place grounded in authenticity and understated beauty.
The experience is personally guided by Ali “CR” Niushad, a Kihadhoo native and esteemed member of the Milaidhoo team. Acting as both host and storyteller, CR offers guests the rare opportunity to experience the island not as tourists, but as warmly welcomed friends. The visit begins with a traditional greeting from local flower girls dressed in Maldivian attire, setting the tone for an encounter steeped in culture and sincerity.
As the tour unfolds, guests are met with the everyday sights and sounds of the island: children waving in the distance, neighbours exchanging greetings, the rhythmic sweep of a broom, the gentle clatter of cooking utensils, and women gathered in joali seats, softly conversing in the afternoon light. A walk through Kihadhoo reveals vividly painted doors on homes – reminiscent of the colourful doors of Milaidhoo’s own villas – reflecting the island’s quiet charm and creative spirit.
This is not a traditional sightseeing excursion; it is an immersion into the heartbeat of island life. Guests enjoy fresh coconuts at a small, family-run café, visit the local school and community centres, and spend time in CR’s family home, sharing stories and perspectives. Each moment is organic, heartfelt, and grounded in sincere human connection.
In an era where travellers increasingly seek meaningful and mindful experiences, Milaidhoo’s Local Island Tour captures the spirit of slow travel: an invitation to pause, observe, and engage with respect and curiosity.
Experience Highlights:
- Price: USD 95++ per person (minimum of four guests)
- Inclusions: Return boat transfers, traditional island welcome, guided walk with CR, refreshments (fresh juice or coconut), visits to village landmarks, and a selection of homemade Maldivian snacks with tea or coffee
While Milaidhoo offers refined barefoot luxury that nurtures a sense of inner calm, Kihadhoo presents the soulful essence of Maldivian island life. Together, they create a compelling contrast – sanctuary and simplicity, elegance and authenticity.
This experience is more than a cultural outing. It is a return to the original purpose of travel: to connect, to learn, and to be changed in quiet, unforgettable ways.
