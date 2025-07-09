News
Anantara Kihavah redefines beachfront luxury with new Beach Pool Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the debut of its reimagined Beach Pool Villas, setting a new benchmark in beachfront luxury. Thoughtfully redesigned for today’s luxury travellers, the villas embody a renewed connection to nature, privacy, and island elegance in the heart of the Maldives.
Crafted to elevate space, comfort, and serenity, the reimagined Beach Pool Villas blend Maldivian charm with contemporary refinement. Nestled amid lush greenery and just steps from the crystal-clear lagoon, the villas are ideal for couples, families and wellness seekers, offering immersive privacy and elegance.
The Beach Pool Villas embody effortless indoor-outdoor living. Expansive glass doors welcome natural light, while handcrafted timber finishes and a calming neutral palette create an atmosphere of refined tranquillity. Stylish artwork, both inside and out, adds an elegant touch, seamlessly blending modern design with island aesthetics.
A newly enlarged outdoor sala invites guests to unwind in absolute comfort, whether soaking in a golden sunset or enjoying an intimate in-villa dining experience beneath the stars. The transformed bathroom experience is equally immersive. A serene open-air garden courtyard features a cascading rain shower and a soaking tub under the sky, combined with a spacious sofa lounge, offering a true sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation.
“Our vision was to create a space that honours the beauty of Maldivian island life while reflecting the evolving desires of today’s luxury traveller,” said Stuart De San Nicolas, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. “The reimagined Beach Pool Villas blend privacy, comfort, and elegance in a way that allows guests to fully immerse in the magic of our island.”
Ideal for multi-generational stays, romantic escapes, and milestone celebrations, the redesigned villas cater to the growing demand for immersive, residential-style luxury in the Maldives. Whether building sandcastles with loved ones on powder-soft beaches or savouring quiet moments in the privacy of your villa, guests are invited to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and the nature.
Renowned for its exceptional experiences, from SEA Restaurant, the world’s only underwater caviar restaurant, to its award-winning overwater spa, Anantara Kihavah continues to push the boundaries of indulgent island escapes. With the unveiling of its renovated Beach Pool Villas, the resort invites guests to discover a new level of barefoot luxury, where nature and design exist in perfect harmony.
The reimagined Beach Pool Villas will be available for stays from July 2025. For more information or to start planning your escape to the Maldives, please visit the resort’s website or email kihavahmaldives@anantara.com.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
This July, Barceló Nasandhura is offering guests a taste of the sweeter side of life through a series of limited-time dessert experiences in the heart of Malé.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the hotel hosted a Chocolate Indulgence Station in the Nasandhura Lobby on 7th July. Held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured handcrafted chocolate desserts and tastings led by Head Pastry Chef Mohammed, a certified Continental Judge in Pastry Arts. The occasion attracted a delightful mix of in-house guests and walk-in visitors, who also enjoyed a specially curated photo setup and the opportunity to purchase exclusive, limited-edition treats.
Additionally, from 4th to 7th July, a dedicated Chocolate Dessert Station was presented at the Oivaru dinner buffet, located on the hotel’s third floor, offering a decadent addition to the evening dining experience.
To conclude the month’s celebrations, guests will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on all ice creams at Alimas Coffee Lounge from 20th to 26th July. Featuring house-made flavours, this offering provides the ideal way to cool off and indulge during the warm island afternoons.
Featured
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll
Surrounded by flourishing reefs and pristine islands with the whitest of soft sands and crystal-clear waters, Coco Collection – a leading resort brand in the Maldives – invites guests to delve into the extraordinary underwater world of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Nestled within the crown jewel of the Maldives, the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is renowned for its commitment to everyday sustainability. Setting the standard for sustainable luxury, the resort has once again been recognised as the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2025, marking its third consecutive win at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
While the resort continues its efforts to protect and preserve a thriving marine ecosystem, it also encourages guests to immerse themselves in a range of signature marine experiences, all guided by resident Marine Educator Rosalie Bailie and supported by its long-standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project.
The signature marine experiences include:
- Guided Snorkelling – Guests may explore the house reef or venture to nearby coral gardens with expert guides. These excursions cater to all skill levels and often include sightings of green sea turtles, parrotfish, and, depending on the season, manta rays and eagle rays. Guests may also encounter hawksbill turtles grazing on coral at nearby turtle points.
- Coral Planting & Restoration Workshop – Conscious travellers are invited to participate in meaningful conservation work through coral planting. With the guidance of the Marine Educator, guests can affix coral fragments onto reef frames which are then placed on the seabed, helping to regenerate damaged reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.
- Discover Scuba Diving – From beginners to advanced divers, the island provides access to over 30 dive sites across the region, led by certified PADI instructors. Guests may dive among coral pinnacles, explore historic wrecks, and visit iconic spots such as Hanifaru Bay, famous for sightings of manta rays and whale sharks.
- ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre Tour – Home to the Maldives’ first fully equipped, veterinary-run sea turtle rescue centre, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers guests the chance to engage with rescued turtles recovering from injuries or entanglements. Through this partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, guests can feed turtles, learn about conservation challenges, adopt a turtle, and contribute to protecting this endangered species.
- Night Snorkelling – For a truly unique underwater adventure, the resort offers night snorkelling excursions led by the Marine Educator. As the reef transforms after sunset, guests will discover a different side of marine life, spotting lionfish, resting parrotfish, and other nocturnal sea creatures illuminated by torchlight.
Located in one of the world’s most spectacular hubs of marine biodiversity, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu promises an unforgettable escape. With the Discover Coco offers, travellers can enjoy 35% savings on their villa stay, making it the perfect time to plan an extraordinary Maldivian getaway.
Featured
Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi
Nestled in the heart of the Malé Atoll, the Maldivian-owned resort Coco Bodu Hithi warmly welcomes couples to embrace romance and tranquillity this summer in one of the world’s most idyllic island getaways.
Far removed from the bustle of city life, Coco Bodu Hithi serves as a sanctuary where intimacy, nature, and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. Designed for couples in search of meaningful moments, the island offers a captivating escape – from peaceful barefoot strolls and shared experiences to thrilling adventures.
Recently named the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort at the 2025 World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year, Coco Bodu Hithi artfully blends modern comforts with traditional Maldivian charm. The resort boasts 98 expansive villas, each offering direct access to either the beach or lagoon. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and relaxation, every villa promises a sense of seclusion and serenity.
Amongst the resort’s most celebrated accommodations are the Beach Villa with Pool and the iconic Coco Residence, both of which offer sweeping, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. These settings provide a picture-perfect backdrop for couples to reconnect, with each moment shaped by a spirit of warm island hospitality that is both personal and unmistakably Maldivian.
Honoured as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi presents a carefully curated selection of personalised romantic experiences. Guests may begin the day with a floating breakfast in their private pool, enjoy a five-course candlelit dinner beneath the stars at Pergola, or embark on a serene sunset cruise – each moment tailored to celebrate connection in the most memorable ways.
Celebrated by Weddings & Honeymoons magazine as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World, Coco Bodu Hithi offers an exquisite backdrop for couples to honour their love. The thoughtfully designed Forever Yours Package delivers a romantic destination wedding experience in the Maldives, with a dedicated team attending to every detail. The package seamlessly blends the island’s natural beauty with traditional elements, all personalised to reflect the couple’s unique story, style, and preferences.
With its heartfelt hospitality, refined elegance, and awe-inspiring surroundings, Coco Bodu Hithi offers the ideal setting to begin a new chapter of togetherness – a private Maldivian paradise where timeless romance truly comes to life.
