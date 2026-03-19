Anantara Veli unveils all-female Michelin guest chef series

An adult-only sanctuary set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort unveils an inspired celebration of culinary artistry with its fourth Michelin Star Guest Chef Series, featuring an exceptional all-female lineup. Set within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, acclaimed chefs from around the world bring their distinctive perspectives and Michelin-starred mastery to the island for a series of exclusive dining experiences.

From the sun-soaked coasts of Italy to the vibrant streets of Bombay and the refined ateliers of Paris, each residency offers guests the opportunity to savour refined flavours, creative expression and the evolving voice of women in global gastronomy, thoughtfully curated in Anantara Style.

Kick-starting the series back in January was Chef Caterina Ceraudo, whose Calabrian-rooted cuisine reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage and modern Italian creativity.

Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.

Looking ahead, the series continues with an inspiring lineup of female chefs from around the world, each bringing their own perspective and culinary artistry to the island.

Among them is Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.

Also joining the series is Michelin-starred Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family. Known for her elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine, Chef Emily has earned the recognition through her restaurant Caractère in London and her place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her Seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.

From the land of the rising sun, Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity, offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.

Expanding the chef list from its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragon, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.

“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserves the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Culinary Director, Chef Francis Purification.

He added, “Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”

For more information on the dinner, visit www.anantara.com or email fbcoordinator.amd@anantara.com.