Cooking
Anantara Veli unveils all-female Michelin guest chef series
An adult-only sanctuary set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort unveils an inspired celebration of culinary artistry with its fourth Michelin Star Guest Chef Series, featuring an exceptional all-female lineup. Set within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, acclaimed chefs from around the world bring their distinctive perspectives and Michelin-starred mastery to the island for a series of exclusive dining experiences.
From the sun-soaked coasts of Italy to the vibrant streets of Bombay and the refined ateliers of Paris, each residency offers guests the opportunity to savour refined flavours, creative expression and the evolving voice of women in global gastronomy, thoughtfully curated in Anantara Style.
Kick-starting the series back in January was Chef Caterina Ceraudo, whose Calabrian-rooted cuisine reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage and modern Italian creativity.
Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.
Looking ahead, the series continues with an inspiring lineup of female chefs from around the world, each bringing their own perspective and culinary artistry to the island.
Among them is Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.
Also joining the series is Michelin-starred Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family. Known for her elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine, Chef Emily has earned the recognition through her restaurant Caractère in London and her place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her Seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.
From the land of the rising sun, Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity, offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.
Expanding the chef list from its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragon, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.
“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserves the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Culinary Director, Chef Francis Purification.
He added, “Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”
For more information on the dinner, visit www.anantara.com or email fbcoordinator.amd@anantara.com.
Cooking
SO/ Maldives unveils elevated Sky Dining Experience with panoramic island views
Romance reaches new heights at SO/ Maldives with the launch of its breathtaking Sky Dining Experience, an intimate culinary journey set high above the island, offering uninterrupted 360-degree views of the resort, the turquoise lagoon, and the endless Maldivian horizon. Officially launched on 15 March 2026, this extraordinary experience invites guests to dine among the stars in one of the most romantic settings in the Maldives.
Suspended between sky and sea, Sky Dining alter an evening meal into a magical moment. As the sun melts into the Indian Ocean and the lagoon glows in shades of sapphire and gold, couples and friends gather around beautifully set tables elevated above the island. When night falls, the sky begins to sparkle, creating an unforgettable atmosphere where the stars above mirror the shimmering waters below.
Designed for intimacy and exclusivity, the Sky Dining experience features only four tables per evening, with each table welcoming up to four guests. Guests will indulge in a curated dinner while soaking in sweeping panoramic views of SO/ Maldives’ iconic overwater villas, pristine lagoon, and the vast Maldivian sky.
To elevate the evening further, each couple will be presented with a bottle of house wine, perfectly paired to complement the dining experience. For guests who prefer a non-alcoholic option, a bottle of premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine will be served, ensuring every celebration feels equally special.
As part of the launch celebration, SO/ Maldives invites guests to discover this new signature experience with an exclusive introductory offer of 20% off, available for reservations made between 15 March and 31 March 2026.
With its breathtaking views, candlelit ambiance, and the gentle rhythm of the ocean below, Sky Dining at SO/ Maldives promises a night where romance floats above the lagoon and every moment feels written in the stars.
- Price: USD 120++ per person
- Capacity: Maximum 4 tables per night
- Beverage: 1 bottle of house wine per couple included
- Non-Alcoholic Option: 1 bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling wine per couple
At SO/ Maldives, where fashion meets luxury island living, the Sky Dining Experience adds yet another unforgettable way for guests to celebrate love, life, and the beauty of the Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
Cooking
TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of ultra-luxury resort One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming back Japanese Owner Chef Norimasa Kosaka for exclusive dining experiences this March through a Four-Hands Dining Experience with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, as well as a special sushi night at the iconic overwater restaurant.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking Indian Ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
These exclusive collaborations will feature an exciting reunion between long-time colleagues and master-and-student, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel. Chef Nori worked at One&Only Reethi Rah as a chef in TAPASAKE between 2007 to 2009 and now owns and operates the sushi restaurant Mimasaka NORIMASA in Okayama prefecture, Japan, which offers modern Japanese cuisine with a French twist. Originally from Osaka and with over 10 years of international experience, Chef Nori specialises in sushi and hot dishes and is well-loved for his contemporary Japanese style that can appeal to all palates. Chef Nori will be collaborating with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary style blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques, a balance he learned under Chef Nori’s tutelage.
Chef Nori and Chef Jameel’s reunion represents a symbolic return of two chefs who were instrumental in shaping the identity of TAPASAKE’s cuisine, both having worked together during the restaurant’s pre-opening and seeing it through various evolutions. Originally a purely Japanese restaurant, both chefs played key roles in TAPASAKE’s turning points from traditional to contemporary Japanese and Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the current concept of Japanese with Mediterranean influences. Akin to a master-student relationship, Chef Jameel credits much of his training of Japanese cuisine to Chef Nori, including traditional Japanese and contemporary approaches, technical competencies like knife skills, and knowledge of and exposure to new produce and ingredients.
Set above crystal-clear Indian Ocean waters, Chef Nori’s Four-Hands Dining Experience offers an exclusive menu from two chefs who have greatly impacted TAPASAKE Maldives’ history. Chef Nori will feature modern Japanese cuisine through dishes like Sashimi Tartare and 5-Hour Steamed Abalone with Lobster, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate a harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with his dish Truffle Crusted Spanish Sea Bass with Miso Foam. The two chefs will also collaborate on a Slow-Cooked Wagyu dish that will showcase both their unique specialties.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Nori back to TAPASAKE and the resort for these dining experiences,” say Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Bringing back one of the chefs behind the iconic concept of TAPASAKE’s cuisine will surely curate a truly special evening for our guests, especially our repeaters who knew Chef Nori from the restaurant’s early days.”
The Four-Hands Dining Experience will be held exclusively on 27 March and the Exquisite Night at the Sushi Bar will be held on 29 March, both at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Cooking
Chef Giorgio Servetto brings Michelin-starred dining to Atmosphere Core’s underwater restaurants
A rare culinary moment will unfold in the Maldives as double MICHELIN-Starred Chef Giorgio Servetto brings his distinctive approach to creative, environmentally grounded dining beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, in an exclusive underwater collaboration with Atmosphere Core.
Chef Giorgio Servetto will introduce a Garden-to-Sea Immersion concept rooted in circular cuisine and zero-waste precision. He will take over two of the region’s most celebrated underwater restaurants, for exclusive lunch and dinner experiences: Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili from 7th to 9th May 2026, followed by M6m (Minus Six Metres) at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 12th to 14th May 2026. The culinary extravaganza will also include a signature Crab Dinner Experience at the HUDHU BAY, also at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Presented as a five-course menu at both Only BLU and M6m, each dish will trace Chef Servetto’s culinary journey, translating his philosophy into refined and sophisticated expressions. Developed in partnership with Atmosphere Core culinary team, the menus will prioritise island-grown produce. Hydroponic greens cultivated on Maadhoo Island, fresh vegetables sourced from local farms, and sustainable catch from the Indian Ocean will reinforce a transparent and measurable commitment to environmental accountability.
“Creativity begins with listening—to the land, the sea, and what they give you,” says Chef Giorgio Servetto. “My cuisine is about simplifying. When you respect ingredients fully, every element finds its purpose and flavour becomes clearer. You are a guest in nature’s elegant dining room. It is especially exciting to bring this experience to the Maldives for the first time with Atmosphere Core, where serving food in this underwater realm makes the journey feel even more special.”
Born and professionally shaped in Liguria, Italy, Chef Giorgio Servetto is known for an approach to cooking that is both disciplined and deeply curious. He is a great wine enthusiast and a dynamic presence in the kitchen, driven by an openness to learning, cultural exchange, and continuous research. This passionate pursuit of excellence has earned him rare distinction: he remains the only chef in Liguria to hold both a MICHELIN Red Star and a MICHELIN Green Star, and the only one to be awarded Red Stars at two different restaurants.
Bringing together MICHELIN-level gastronomy and tangible island sustainability leadership, this collaboration extends beyond a single culinary moment. It reflects Atmosphere Core’s broader commitment to embedding conscious dining principles across its portfolio.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core, expands, “This kind of culinary experience feels very natural to us. We are focused on bringing conscious dining into everything we do. Our approach to circular cuisine comes from working closely with what’s grown on our islands and what the sea provides responsibly. Collaborating with Chef Servetto has been inspiring. His way of thinking aligns instinctively with ours, and together we’ve designed something enriching, grounded and memorable, a new experience that our guests can genuinely enjoy and take with them.”
The venues themselves complete the immersion. One of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurants, Only BLU offers a cobalt-washed dining room framed by drifting marine life, while M6M delivers a sophisticated, limited-seat experience six metres below the surface, where ocean panoramas replace traditional décor. In both settings, dining becomes a sensory experience, focused and deliberately unhurried.
Easily accessible from Velana International Airport, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offer seamless entry points for travellers seeking meaningful travel. Whether for a fleeting escape or an extended stay, the collaboration positions Atmosphere Core at the forefront of a new gastronomic language where creativity, sustainability and sense of place are inseparable.
In an age where luxury dining is being redefined, this underwater takeover makes a compelling statement, the future of fine dining isn’t louder, it’s deeper.
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