Mandara Spa joins Global Wellness Day’s 15th anniversary celebrations

As Global Wellness Day celebrates its 15th anniversary under the theme #JoyMagenta, Mandara Spa proudly joins the global movement in reaffirming a belief that has long shaped its philosophy: wellness is not simply a ritual of self-care, but a meaningful expression of joy, balance, and human connection.

On Saturday, 13 June 2026, millions of people across more than 170 countries will come together to celebrate Global Wellness Day, the internationally recognised not for profit initiative dedicated to inspiring healthier and more mindful living. This year’s theme, #JoyMagenta, highlights the importance of joy as an essential part of emotional and physical wellbeing.

For Mandara Spa, this milestone carries a deeper significance. For fifteen years, Mandara Spa has grown alongside Global Wellness Day, united by a shared belief that wellbeing is found not only in treatments and rituals, but in the simple human moments that restore connection, presence, and joy.

Since the movement’s early years, Mandara Spa has embraced the spirit of Global Wellness Day through experiences designed to encourage restoration, mindfulness, and genuine care. What began as a shared philosophy has evolved into a longstanding alignment rooted in accessibility, intentional living, and holistic wellbeing.

Inspired by the healing traditions of Asia, Mandara Spa continues to bring these values to life across its destinations throughout the Maldives, Indonesia, and the wider Asia Pacific region through thoughtfully curated wellness journeys that nurture both body and spirit.

In celebration of Global Wellness Day 2026, participating Mandara Spa locations across the region will introduce curated wellness experiences and thoughtful guest activations inspired by this year’s #JoyMagenta theme.

From mindful movement sessions and wellness rituals to restorative spa experiences and moments of quiet reflection, each initiative is designed to encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and embrace joy as an essential part of wellbeing.

At Mandara Spa, joy is found in the smallest details: a calming breath, a healing touch, a peaceful pause, or the feeling of being fully present in the moment.

“Wellness, at its heart, has always been deeply connected to joy. As Global Wellness Day marks its 15th anniversary, we celebrate not only an important global milestone, but also a shared belief that caring for ourselves and others remains one of life’s most meaningful experiences,” said an official from Mandara Spa.

Founded in 2012 by wellness visionary Belgin Aksoy, Global Wellness Day has grown into one of the world’s most recognised wellness initiatives, inspiring millions through free and accessible wellness activities held annually around the globe.

Mandara Spa is honoured to continue supporting a movement that champions wellbeing as a universal need rather than a luxury, while encouraging individuals and communities to embrace healthier and more mindful lifestyles.

As wellness continues to evolve globally, Mandara Spa remains committed to delivering experiences rooted in authenticity, care, and the timeless traditions of Asian wellness.