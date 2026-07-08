Mandara Spa shortlisted for Eco-Spa of the Year at Destination Deluxe Awards

Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, Meemu Atoll, Maldives, has been named a finalist for Eco-Spa of the Year at the prestigious Destination Deluxe Awards 2026, recognising the spa’s thoughtful approach to sustainability and wellness in one of the world’s most remarkable island destinations.

As travellers become increasingly mindful of how their journeys impact the places they visit, sustainability has become an important part of the wellness experience. Around the world, guests are seeking destinations that not only provide moments of relaxation and renewal, but also demonstrate genuine care for the environment and local communities. This shift continues to inspire the hospitality industry to reimagine luxury through more responsible and meaningful experiences.

The Destination Deluxe Awards celebrate excellence across the global wellness and hospitality industry, recognising destinations, spas, clinics, programmes, and treatments that continue to inspire through innovation, purpose, and exceptional guest experiences. The Eco-Spa of the Year category honours properties that successfully integrate environmental responsibility into their wellness philosophy while creating experiences that are authentic, memorable, and deeply connected to their surroundings.

Wellness Inspired by Nature

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of Meemu Atoll, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa offers an experience shaped by the rhythms of island life and inspired by Balinese healing traditions. Every treatment invites guests to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and appreciate the tranquillity of one of the world’s most extraordinary natural environments.

Sustainability is thoughtfully woven into the guest experience through a conscious effort to minimise the spa’s environmental footprint, including the use of natural and organic ingredients wherever possible and practices that support a lower-impact approach to wellness. Rather than viewing sustainability as a single initiative, Mandara Spa believes it is reflected through everyday choices that respect the island environment while delivering the warm, personalised hospitality that guests have come to expect. This philosophy reflects a simple belief that caring for people’s wellbeing should also include caring for the places that make those moments of wellbeing possible.

A Recognition Shared by Many

Being recognised as an Eco-Spa of the Year finalist is a proud moment for Mandara Spa and a reflection of the people behind every guest experience. From the therapists whose skilled hands deliver every treatment to the resort teams who create a welcoming atmosphere each day, this recognition celebrates a shared commitment to thoughtful hospitality and genuine care.

It also recognises the trust placed in Mandara Spa by guests and partners who continue to support the brand’s journey. Their encouragement has helped Mandara Spa continue to evolve while remaining true to the Asian traditions that have guided the brand since it was founded in 1996.

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains committed to creating experiences that honour nature, celebrate authentic healing traditions, and encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and the world around them. This finalist recognition serves as both a celebration of what has been achieved and an inspiration for the journey ahead.

Celebrating Together

Alongside its Eco-Spa of the Year finalist recognition, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa has also been shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award in the Spas, Clinics, Programmes & Treatments category.

Mandara Spa warmly invites guests, partners, friends, and the global wellness community to join this celebration by casting their vote in support of the dedicated team behind this achievement. Every vote is a meaningful expression of encouragement for the therapists and resort teams whose passion continues to create memorable wellness experiences in the Maldives.

Voting is now open here.