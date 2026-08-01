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Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces guest-led coral restoration initiative
Surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, is inviting guests to leave behind more than memories. This World Nature Conservation Day (28th July 2026), the boutique island retreat officially launched its signature ‘Adopt-a-Coral’ initiative, giving travellers the opportunity to play an active role in restoring one of nature’s most precious underwater sanctuaries.
Driven by Sun Siyam Resorts’ overarching sustainability program, Sun Siyam Cares, this initiative provides a hands-on opportunity to safeguard the fragile aquatic landscapes of the South Nilandhe Atoll. Guests become active participants in the restoration process, carefully attaching live coral fragments onto specially designed nursery frames under the guidance of the resort’s marine experts. These structures are then carefully placed in nursery zones across the lagoon to flourish and rebuild vital habitats.
To commemorate the launch, guests enjoyed an interactive morning event featuring bespoke refreshments and a symbolic frame planting ceremony. Long after returning home, guests continue receiving personalised updates, allowing them to witness the growth of the very coral they helped restore, creating a lasting connection with the island and its surrounding waters.
“Our reef is the heart of our island, and protecting it is a responsibility we proudly share with every guest who visits us,” said Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager. “By giving our guests the opportunity to plant coral, we offer them a meaningful way to leave our sanctuary even better than when they arrived. It is a genuine privilege to empower our visitors to play a direct role in building a more resilient ecosystem while forging a lifelong bond with the Maldives.”
The Adopt-a-Coral initiative forms a key part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s long-term sustainability vision, seamlessly combining luxury island hospitality with meaningful conservation efforts, guest participation, and community engagement. The resort’s spectacular house reef is home to an extraordinary diversity of coral formations, tropical fish, turtles, and countless other species, making its protection essential for future generations.
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Fushifaru Maldives offers access to Lhaviyani’s manta ray hotspot
One of the Maldives’ most anticipated marine spectacles has arrived – manta ray season is returning to Lhaviyani Atoll. As plankton-rich waters attract these gentle giants, the atoll transforms into a haven for unforgettable underwater encounters. Graceful, curious and inspiring, manta rays can often be spotted gliding effortlessly through the turquoise waters, creating magical moments for both snorkelers and divers.
Whether you’re taking your first plunge beneath the surface or you’re a seasoned ocean explorer, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of swimming alongside these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. Think vibrant coral reefs, abundant marine life and crystal-clear lagoons. Manta ray season offers an unforgettable experience that captures the true wonder of the Maldives.
One of Lhaviyani Atoll’s most renowned manta ray sites is Fushifaru Thila, located just three minutes by boat from Fushifaru Maldives. This protected dive site is home to a natural manta cleaning station, where cleaner wrasse and other small reef fish remove parasites and dead skin from the mantas. Watching these gentle giants gracefully circle the cleaning station as they pause for their underwater “spa treatment” is a truly remarkable sight and one of the highlights of diving in the Maldives.
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Manta Trust turns holiday photos into conservation science in Maldives
Whether you’re snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, diving next to a cleaning station, or photographing a manta ray from a liveaboard, your holiday memories could help protect one of the world’s most iconic marine animals.
The Manta Trust and its flagship affiliate project, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP), are inviting divers, snorkellers, underwater photographers, resorts and liveaboards across the Maldives to become citizen scientists through MantaBase – a global platform that transforms everyday manta ray encounters into valuable scientific data.
For more than two decades, the MMCP has built one of the world’s most comprehensive manta ray photo-identification databases. With more than 100,000 photographed sightings and over 7,000 individually identified manta rays, the Maldives database has become one of the most important long-term marine wildlife datasets anywhere on Earth.
Now, that remarkable resource is available through MantaBase, allowing anyone visiting the Maldives to contribute directly to ongoing conservation research.
Every manta ray has a unique pattern of spots on its belly – much like a human fingerprint. By uploading a photograph of this pattern, MantaBase’s AI-powered identification system, IDtheManta, can recognise individual animals, revealing whether they have been seen before and adding another chapter to their life story.
Each submission helps researchers better understand where manta rays travel, how populations change over time, which habitats they rely upon, and how they respond to growing environmental pressures.
“Every photograph tells us something new,” says Dr Guy Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of the Manta Trust. “The Maldives has become one of the most important places in the world for manta ray research because thousands of divers, guides, photographers and resorts have shared their sightings over many years. MantaBase allows anyone to become part of that conservation story.”
“MantaBase is more than a database – it’s a community of ocean enthusiasts whose sightings, memberships and support are helping safeguard manta and devil rays for generations to come.”
The MMCP has spent twenty years working alongside resorts, dive centres, liveaboards and local communities to study manta rays throughout the archipelago. Their long-term research has identified key aggregation sites, improved understanding of manta behaviour and migration, and helped inform the protection of some of the Maldives’ most important marine habitats.
MantaBase now makes it easier than ever for that collaboration to continue.
Divers and snorkellers can create a free MantaBase account to upload sightings, discover the identities of the manta rays they’ve encountered, and build a personal digital logbook of their wildlife experiences. For those wanting to dive deeper into the lives of the manta rays they meet, Premium Membership unlocks additional tools and insights while directly supporting the Manta Trust’s global research, technology and conservation work.
For dive centres, resorts and liveaboards, dedicated Operator Accounts provide an opportunity to showcase their conservation contributions while engaging guests in meaningful citizen science. Operators can track sightings linked to their organisation, celebrate their impact, receive official recognition through the MantaBase support programme, and demonstrate their commitment to protecting the species that make the Maldives one of the world’s premier manta ray destinations.
Every MantaBase membership helps fund the continued development of the platform and supports the Manta Trust’s work to research and protect manta and devil rays around the world. By becoming a Premium Member or joining as an Operator, users not only gain access to exclusive features, but also help power the science and conservation initiatives that make MantaBase possible.
The launch represents another milestone towards creating the world’s largest connected database for manta and devil rays, bringing together regional conservation projects from across the globe to support international research and protection.
Whether you’re visiting the Maldives for your very first manta encounter or have spent decades diving these waters, every sighting helps strengthen our understanding of these extraordinary animals. Whether you choose a free or Premium account, every photograph you submit helps build a better future for manta and devil rays.
Together, one photograph at a time, help secure a future for manta rays.
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Le Méridien Maldives announces padel retreat with world champion Juani Mieres
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites padel aficionados and active travellers to trade the city court for an extraordinary island escape with The Maldives Padel Retreat, from 13 to 23 December 2026. Led by former World No. 1, Juani Mieres, the retreat invites guests to refine their game with a legend of the sport while embracing the pleasures of island life.
The 10-day retreat brings together expert coaching on a state-of-the-art padel court overlooking the turquoise lagoon, island discovery and a curated programme of wellness, recreation and exploration.
Widely regarded as one of the sport’s most respected figures, Juani Mieres reached World No. 1 and won multiple World Championship and World Padel Tour titles. Known as “The Gentleman of Padel” for his elegant playing style and precision, Juani will open up his playbook, giving guests an insider’s look at the techniques, tactics and secrets behind the game at its highest level. Daily small-group clinics, personalised coaching, match play and friendly competition give players the chance to refine their skills while embracing the social spirit that makes padel such a unique and engaging sport.
Designed for players seeking to elevate their game, padel enthusiasts eager to connect through a shared passion, and travellers drawn to an active escape with a sense of adventure, the retreat extends well beyond the court. The programme brings together wellness and relaxation, with sunset yoga rituals, guided stretching and recovery sessions creating a rhythm that moves naturally between energy and the serenity of island life.
“I am delighted to return to Le Méridien Maldives to host a Padel Retreat. Padel has grown at an incredible pace around the world over the past few years, bringing together a global community of players and enthusiasts. I experienced the resort in 2025, and its beautiful island offers a unique backdrop for the sport. I am excited to welcome players from around the world and share my passion for the game in such an inspiring destination,” said Juani Mieres.
Beyond the court, a different kind of adventure awaits. Guests can explore the vibrant housereef and encounter marine life in its natural habitat, glide across turquoise lagoons by kayak and paddleboard, or discover the art of hydroponic farming at one of the Maldives’ largest greenhouses. Five restaurants and bars offer a journey of flavours, from Japanese teppanyaki at Tabemasu to Mediterranean-inspired dining at Riviera, while La Vie, the adults-only bar, offers a relaxed atmosphere for sunset drinks and live music. Days unfold with endless summer moments at Au Soleil pool parties or a private beach picnic by the sea, while evenings invite guests to explore the Maldivian sky alongside the resident astronomer.
For younger guests and families travelling together, the Family Kids Hub offers a world of its own, with creative activities and experiences designed for curious little explorers. From culinary workshops and arts and crafts to marine conservation, children can follow their curiosity and make the most of island life while parents take to the court.
“At Le Méridien Maldives, we strive to create experiences that invite guests to engage, connect and discover. The Padel Retreat brings the spirit of the sport together with the pleasures of island life: a shared passion for padel, learning from an icon of the game and savouring the good life, from the court and the ocean to wellness, gastronomy and adventure,” said Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.
Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the natural island of Thilamaafushi, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a 360-degree chic, eco-conscious island escape surrounded by a pristine lagoon and the Indian Ocean. The resort’s collection of overwater and beach villas, alongside two-bedroom villas ideal for families and groups of friends, offers an idyllic hideaway to indulge in island life, explore the surrounding waters and immerse in the beauty of the Maldives.
The Maldives Padel Retreat with Juani Mieres will take place from 13 to 23 December 2026. The retreat package includes:
- 10-night stay in an Overwater Villa
- Return seaplane transfers
- Full Board dining
- Padel Retreat programme with Juani Mieres
- One 60-minute massage per guest
- Complimentary yoga sessions, guided stretching and recovery sessions
- Complimentary daily watersports, including kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling
- 24/7 access to Waves Fitness Centre
- A collection of complimentary wellness and recreational activities
For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
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