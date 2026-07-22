Awards
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Reethi Faru Resort has announced that it has been recognised as a winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority among travellers. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.
Reethi Faru Resort is grateful to its guests for their continued support and for sharing their experiences on Tripadvisor. This recognition would not have been possible without their trust and valuable feedback. The resort also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated team, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment ensure that every guest enjoys a truly memorable stay.
Receiving this award once again is a proud milestone for Reethi Faru Resort and reflects the authentic Maldivian hospitality and exceptional service that define the resort. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award inspires the team to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.
“Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives is celebrating a remarkable series of international recognitions achieved across its four distinctive island resorts during the past quarter, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Recognised by globally respected travel publications and leading review platforms, each accolade reflects the unique identity of the individual resorts while highlighting the strength and diversity of Centara’s Maldives portfolio.
From refined island retreats and immersive family escapes to world class marine experiences and romantic adults only getaways, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that continue to inspire and resonate with travellers from around the world.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, has earned three prestigious international accolades during the past quarter, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island retreats. The resort was named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognising its extraordinary marine environment within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to vibrant coral ecosystems and year-round whale shark encounters.
Further enhancing its global recognition, Machchafushi was honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the top one percent of hospitality listings worldwide. This distinguished recognition celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and receive outstanding traveller reviews over the past twelve months. The resort also received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an impressive guest review score of 9.2, reflecting the continued appreciation of guests for its immersive island experiences, attentive hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat in the heart of North Malé Atoll, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an outstanding guest review score of 9.1. Having welcomed its first guests recently, this recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, elegant all villa and residence accommodation, elevated culinary experiences, and thoughtfully curated stays. Redefining barefoot island hospitality in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined approach to contemporary island living, where understated elegance, personalised service, and authentic Maldivian surroundings come together to create memorable guest journeys.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has been recognised among the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Inspired by an underwater world of discovery, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, offering spacious family focused villas, one of the country’s most engaging water complexes featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and splash zones, alongside the signature Candy Spa, Kids’ Club, E-Zone, and thoughtfully designed experiences created to bring families together.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, celebrating its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for travellers from around the world. Reserved exclusively for adults, the resort is renowned for its tranquil overwater villas, exceptional dining experiences, vibrant house reef, and idyllic location just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Combining effortless island living with refined experiences, Centara Ras Fushi remains a sought-after escape for couples, honeymooners and friends seeking tranquillity and connection.
Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, shared, “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they celebrate the authentic experiences our guests cherish and the dedication of our colleagues who bring them to life every day. From the remarkable marine environment surrounding Machchafushi Island to the serene adults only setting of Centara Ras Fushi each resort offers a distinctive expression of Maldivian hospitality. We are proud to see these unique offerings recognised by our guests and by internationally respected travel organisations.”
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared, “These recognitions affirm our belief that today’s travellers are seeking experiences with purpose, authenticity, and individuality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives was created to redefine refined barefoot hospitality through personalised service, intuitive luxury, and thoughtfully curated experiences, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has introduced a new benchmark for family travel by combining imaginative recreation with meaningful connections across generations. To see both resorts recognised so early in their journey is a testament to the strength of their distinct positioning and our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests.”
These latest accolades further strengthen Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ position as one of the destination’s most celebrated hospitality portfolios, where every resort offers a unique perspective of the Maldives while sharing a common commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and heartfelt Thai inspired hospitality.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu receives dual recognition at World Travel Awards 2026
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards, receiving recognition for Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort.
The nominations recognise the resort’s continued commitment to service excellence, guest satisfaction and innovative hospitality experiences, while highlighting the dedication of the team that has helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts over the past nine years.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, an award-winning house reef and a collection of personalised guest experiences that continue to attract travellers from around the world.
General Manager Raffaele Solferino said the nominations were a reflection of the people behind the resort.
“These nominations recognise the commitment, professionalism and passion shown every day by our team. Hospitality is ultimately about people, and this recognition belongs to every colleague who has contributed to the guest experience throughout the past nine years, as well as our loyal guests and valued industry partners,” he said.
The recognition follows another successful year for the resort, which has also received honours in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 and continues to strengthen its international reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique private island destinations.
Grand Park Kodhipparu is part of Singapore-based Park Hotel Group and remains committed to supporting the Maldives’ tourism industry through sustainable practices, meaningful guest experiences and the ongoing development of local hospitality talent.
Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open, with travel professionals and guests invited to support the resort through the official World Travel Awards website.
Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll ranked among Maldives’ best in three Travel + Leisure categories
Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives has been recognised as Top 10 in the Best Resorts for Families, Best Resort Pools, and Best House Reefs categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. These awards reinforce the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island destinations, celebrated for its exceptional guest experiences, world-class facilities and extraordinary natural surroundings.
Presented annually by Travel + Leisure, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific honours the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, destinations and travel experiences, as voted by the publication’s discerning readers.
Nestled within the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a distinctive interpretation of contemporary island luxury, where thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and meaningful connections with nature come together to create memorable stays for guests of all ages.
The awards celebrate the diversity of experiences that define the resort, from thoughtfully curated family moments and two expansive swimming pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to direct access to a vibrant house reef, where guests can discover extraordinary marine life in one of the world’s most remarkable underwater environments.
Spanning a two-kilometre-long island, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers 192 beach and overwater villas and pavilions designed for couples, families and multi-generational travellers. The resort’s newest accommodation category, the Temptation Beach Pool Villa, features generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private pool and beach access.
For families, the resort offers a wide range of activities across the island, including the PLAY kids’ club, a dedicated programme for teenagers, island treasure hunts, creative workshops and marine-based experiences. Guests can also enjoy 40 complimentary activities during their stay, offering a varied programme of leisure, wellness, sports and discovery.
The resort features eight restaurants and five bars, with dining concepts ranging from Italian and Japanese cuisine to Indian Ocean flavours and international menus. Its award-winning LUX* ME Spa offers personalised treatments, wellness rituals and holistic therapies, complemented by the LUX* curated healthy cuisine – Keen On Green.
As an eco-luxury resort that focuses on sustainability, guided snorkelling and diving experiences, marine conservation initiatives and signature LUX* Extraordinary Experiences, such as Swimming with Whale Sharks, allow guests to experience unique year-round whale shark encounters and to explore one of the Maldives’ most notable marine ecosystems.
General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll John Rogers said: “We are truly honoured to be voted once again by the readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia across three award categories that reflect the diverse experiences we offer. These recognitions are testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our continued commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that help our guests celebrate life.”
These recognitions further strengthen LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as Maldives’ leading luxury island resort, steeped in distinctive hospitality, exceptional guest experiences and enduring commitment to excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
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