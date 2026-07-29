.Here Baa Atoll receives Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition

.Here Baa Atoll has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition, affirming the resort’s commitment to responsible luxury and its dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences while embracing sustainable and ethical hospitality practices.

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality, the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality programme recognises hotels and resorts that demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, employee wellbeing and responsible operational practices. The recognition is awarded following an independent assessment of more than 100 standards designed specifically for the luxury hospitality sector.

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, .Here Baa Atoll has been conceived around the philosophy of The Art of Duality—bringing together immersive luxury and a profound respect for the natural world. Across its two private islands connected by a pristine sandbank, the resort integrates thoughtful design, personalised experiences and responsible practices that aim to preserve the destination for generations to come.

The recognition reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact while creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with the unique marine ecosystem and cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through responsible resource management, conservation initiatives, local partnerships and a continued focus on guest and team wellbeing, .Here Baa Atoll strives to demonstrate that exceptional luxury and responsible hospitality can exist in harmony.

“This recognition represents an important milestone for .Here Baa Atoll and reflects the collective commitment of our team to creating experiences that are both meaningful and mindful,” said Elina Adiyan, Resident Manager of .Here Baa Atoll. “Responsible hospitality is embedded in every aspect of the guest journey, from the way we design experiences to how we care for our people, our community and the remarkable environment that surrounds us. We are honoured to be recognised by Forbes Travel Guide for this commitment.”

As global travellers increasingly seek destinations that align with their values, the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition reinforces .Here Baa Atoll’s position among the world’s leading ultra-luxury resorts, offering guests the confidence that their stay supports a property committed to responsible operations without compromising on service, comfort or exclusivity.

The achievement marks another significant milestone for the resort as it continues to establish itself as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury destinations, where contemporary design, personalised hospitality and a deep respect for nature come together to create extraordinary experiences.

To learn more about .Here Baa Atoll, visit www.here-maldives.com.