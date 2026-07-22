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Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro
As tennis and padel continue to shape the luxury travel landscape, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has welcomed French-Mexican sports professional Stefano as its new Tennis Pro, further elevating the resort’s growing focus on world-class racquet experiences in the Maldives.
Originally from Mexico, Stefano arrives at Finolhu with an extensive background in both tennis and padel. A former competitive athlete who reached No. 4 nationally in Mexico, he has built an international career spanning Mexico, the French overseas region of Guadeloupe and the Maldives, where he has become a familiar figure across several of the country’s leading luxury resorts.
Prior to joining Finolhu, Stefano served as a Tennis and Padel Professional at Patina Maldives. He previously held similar roles at Anantara Kihavah and The St. Regis Maldives, coaching players of all ages and abilities, from first-time enthusiasts to seasoned competitors seeking to refine their game.
At Finolhu, Stefano will lead the resort’s tennis and padel programme, offering private coaching sessions, social matches and bespoke experiences for families, couples and sports enthusiasts. His arrival comes at a time when padel, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, is increasingly finding a place alongside traditional wellness and recreation offerings at luxury destinations.
Known for its playful spirit and vibrant energy, Finolhu complements its two-kilometre sandbank, eclectic dining experiences and extensive activities with dedicated tennis and padel facilities, giving guests the opportunity to stay active while immersed in the natural beauty of Baa Atoll. Whether introducing newcomers to the fast-paced world of padel or helping experienced players perfect their serve, the resort’s racquet sports offering has become an increasingly popular part of the Finolhu experience.
The programme is delivered in partnership with LUX Tennis, the international tennis management company recognised for bringing premium coaching and curated sporting experiences to luxury resorts around the world. Through this collaboration, Finolhu offers guests access to professional instruction and tailored programmes that combine performance, wellness and leisure in an exceptional island setting.
For Stefano, whose journey has taken him from the courts of Mexico and the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, Finolhu represents the latest chapter in a career dedicated to sharing a passion for racquet sports. Whether hosting friendly tournaments beneath the Maldivian sun or introducing guests to a new sport, his focus remains on creating memorable experiences that extend far beyond the court.
To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit finolhu.com.
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Five turtle nests mark rare conservation milestone at Niva Kuramathi
Since May 2026, a single female green turtle has returned to the beaches of Niva Kuramathi on five separate occasions—on 8, 18, and 29 May, and again on 9 and 20 June—choosing these shores to lay her eggs.
Kuramathi Island is not a regular nesting ground for turtles, which makes each return, and each nest, a rare and significant event. The nesting turtle hauls herself ashore to dig a hollow chamber in the warm sand before laying a clutch of up to 100 eggs. She then draws the sand back over the eggs to camouflage them, smoothing the surface until the nest disappears beneath her. Slowly, she makes her way back to the sea.
This labour-intensive journey usually takes place under the cover of darkness. Green sea turtles can weigh between 150 and 250 kg, with their heart-shaped shells stretching up to 140 cm in length. In the water, their paddle-like flippers sweep through the currents.
Every nest at Niva Kuramathi has been carefully marked and protected, giving it the best chance of success. On 7 July, the first hatchlings emerged from the warm sand at night and instinctively made their way towards the sea.
The nest hatched after 59 days of incubation. It contained 107 eggs, producing 59 hatchlings that made it to the sea. There were 46 unfertilised eggs and only two fertilised eggs that did not hatch. This represents a fantastic hatching rate for the fertilised eggs. The nest was excavated with permission from the Environmental Regulatory Authority (ERA).
Throughout, guests have been given the opportunity to witness both nesting and hatching events – always at a respectful distance. These are the moments that reveal the wildlife that calls the island home, watched not as just a rare spectacle but as something shared.
“We are excited to have a green turtle choose our island to nest on,” said Tom Osborne, Sustainability Manager at Niva Kuramathi. “This isn’t a regular nesting ground for turtles, so to have five nests is truly special.”
For more inspiration, visit www.nivakuramathi.com.
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Summer Kamp 2026 brings art, sport and conservation to Kandima Maldives
Running from June through September under the banner Play, Create, Move, Kandima Maldives’ Summer Kamp 2026 is transforming the resort into a playground of art, sport and active lifestyle experiences, weaving together a landmark biodiversity exhibition, football fever inspired by the world’s biggest tournament, and a summer’s worth of island dining moments.
Match-Days in Paradise
PlaySpace Sports Arena has become the island’s unofficial town square this summer, drawing guests in for every kick-off and the odd late-night finish. The chapter opened with world champion freestyle footballer Lia Lewis putting on a week of ball-skills sessions that turned poolside kids into aspiring pros, and the island hasn’t quite slowed down since.
PlaySpace will also be hosting the season’s biggest watch party for the World Cup Final on 19 July as the tournament crowns its champion.
Colour, Conservation and Creativity
The KULA Art Initiative brings its creative programme to Kandima this summer, working alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Art for Biodiversity – a season-long exhibition displaying shortlisted artists’ work exploring conservation through colour and craft rather than campaigning.
- Art for Biodiversity Opening Ceremony (23 July): the exhibition officially opens, bringing island inspiration and marine conservation into the same frame.
- Resort-Wide Art Trail (from 26 July): a self-guided route threads selected works through the island’s natural landscape, for guests to discover at their own pace.
- Create with the Artists (from 1 August): three local artists and one international guest lead hands-on sessions in colour, craft and storytelling.
- Kids’ Music Lessons (ongoing): younger guests get their first go at a mixing deck in a session built just for them.
An Island Built for Movement
Kandima has always treated activity as part of the scenery rather than an add-on, and this summer’s line-up leans further into that instinct, stretching from the running track to the open water.
- Kandima Running Club x Strava island routes: launched this year, it has turned the island’s shoreline into a proper route map, from unhurried 5k sunset laps to 10k mornings for the more competitive.
- Active Recovery Yoga: morning flow at the Yoga Pavilion, kids’ sessions at Kandiland, and sunset breathwork on Zest Beach cover most moods and most ages.
- Ocean Adventures: jet ski runs, PADI dive certification and turtle or dolphin encounters with the Aquaholics team keep the Indian Ocean part of the daily itinerary, not just the backdrop.
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Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates Women’s Dive Day with marine conservation experience
In celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 18 July 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites certified women divers to come together for a meaningful morning beneath the surface, combining marine conservation with the joy of exploring the ocean in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural environments.
Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Celebrate Community. Create Change.”, the resort’s Women of the Ocean Reef Clean-Up Dive encourages to connect through shared passion for the underwater world while making a positive impact on the environment. Designed exclusively for certified women divers, the guided reef clean-up dive offers the opportunity to explore Coco Bodu Hithi’s biodiverse house reef while helping remove debris and protect its delicate ecosystem.
At the heart of it all is Coco Dive, the resort’s PADI-certified dive centre, where guests can discover the beauty and wonders of the Maldives through safe, personalised and memorable underwater adventures. Whether taking their very first breath below the surface or exploring advanced dive sites, guests are guided by an experienced, multilingual team of instructors dedicated to creating unforgettable diving experiences.
Just minutes from the resort, divers can access almost 30 renowned dive sites, home to vibrant coral reefs and an abundance of marine life, including hawksbill turtles, white-tip and grey reef sharks, eagle rays, barracuda, Napoleon fish, schools of blue-striped snappers, batfish and fusiliers. Guests looking to begin their marine adventures can also start their certification before arrival through PADI eLearning, allowing them to spend more time exploring the ocean once they reach the Maldives.
“At Coco Bodu Hithi, we believe every dive is an opportunity to build a deeper connection with the ocean,” said Jinn Hui, Dive Base Leader for Coco Bodu Hithi. “PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrates the growing community of women in diving while reminding us that small actions, such as removing debris, can make a meaningful difference to the health of our reefs.”
The activity is available at the resort’s standard single-dive rate and includes a personalised certificate of participation and a complimentary dive video, allowing guests to take home lasting memories of a meaningful day beneath the surface.
Rooted in Coco Collection’s truly Maldivian heritage, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to bring guests closer to nature through experiences that inspire a deeper appreciation for the Maldives and its fragile marine habitat.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to unwind in spacious villas with up to 30% savings through the Discover Coco offer or enjoy exclusive benefits with the Local & Expat Exclusives package. Visit cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com for further enquiries.
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