Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro

As tennis and padel continue to shape the luxury travel landscape, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has welcomed French-Mexican sports professional Stefano as its new Tennis Pro, further elevating the resort’s growing focus on world-class racquet experiences in the Maldives.

Originally from Mexico, Stefano arrives at Finolhu with an extensive background in both tennis and padel. A former competitive athlete who reached No. 4 nationally in Mexico, he has built an international career spanning Mexico, the French overseas region of Guadeloupe and the Maldives, where he has become a familiar figure across several of the country’s leading luxury resorts.

Prior to joining Finolhu, Stefano served as a Tennis and Padel Professional at Patina Maldives. He previously held similar roles at Anantara Kihavah and The St. Regis Maldives, coaching players of all ages and abilities, from first-time enthusiasts to seasoned competitors seeking to refine their game.

At Finolhu, Stefano will lead the resort’s tennis and padel programme, offering private coaching sessions, social matches and bespoke experiences for families, couples and sports enthusiasts. His arrival comes at a time when padel, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, is increasingly finding a place alongside traditional wellness and recreation offerings at luxury destinations.

Known for its playful spirit and vibrant energy, Finolhu complements its two-kilometre sandbank, eclectic dining experiences and extensive activities with dedicated tennis and padel facilities, giving guests the opportunity to stay active while immersed in the natural beauty of Baa Atoll. Whether introducing newcomers to the fast-paced world of padel or helping experienced players perfect their serve, the resort’s racquet sports offering has become an increasingly popular part of the Finolhu experience.

The programme is delivered in partnership with LUX Tennis, the international tennis management company recognised for bringing premium coaching and curated sporting experiences to luxury resorts around the world. Through this collaboration, Finolhu offers guests access to professional instruction and tailored programmes that combine performance, wellness and leisure in an exceptional island setting.

For Stefano, whose journey has taken him from the courts of Mexico and the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, Finolhu represents the latest chapter in a career dedicated to sharing a passion for racquet sports. Whether hosting friendly tournaments beneath the Maldivian sun or introducing guests to a new sport, his focus remains on creating memorable experiences that extend far beyond the court.

To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit finolhu.com.