Sirru Fen Fushi unveils safari-inspired luxury glamping escape

The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt invites guests to embrace the art of mindful living with a month- long celebration dedicated to wellness, vitality, and self-care. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature laid-back island energy, Wellness Month blends nourishing cuisine, mindful movement, and restorative spa experiences into a thoughtfully curated programme designed to help guests reconnect, recharge, and rediscover balance. Throughout August, a month globally recognised for promoting healthy living and holistic wellbeing, the vibrant island retreat presents a collection of wellness-focused experiences centred around two of the resort’s most beloved venues: Joos Café and The Standard Spa, the resort’s overwater wellness sanctuary, dedicated to relaxation and renewal.

At the heart of the celebration is a four-week culinary journey available exclusively at Joos Café for USD 49 net per person. Designed to nourish the body, refresh the mind, and elevate overall wellbeing, each week introduces a new wellness theme through carefully crafted dishes, functional beverages, and guilt-free desserts.

Commenting on the initiative, Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives, shared: “Our goal was to create a wellness journey that feels inspiring rather than restrictive. By combining nutrient-rich ingredients, functional beverages, and thoughtfully crafted dishes, we invite guests to discover that healthy eating can be both nourishing and deeply enjoyable. Wellness, after all, should be a celebration of flavour and balance.”

The culinary journey begins with a refreshing focus on renewal and hydration, inviting guests to rebalance and recharge through a selection of light, nourishing creations designed to support natural vitality. Highlights include the Hydration Garden Bowl, paired with the revitalising Green Zen Elixir, while the naturally sweet Tropical Fruit Symphony provides a refreshing finish. Crafted with nutrient-rich ingredients and vibrant tropical produce, these dishes offer the perfect reset amid the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives.

As the wellness celebration progresses, the spotlight turns to the abundance and versatility of plant-based cuisine. Colourful seasonal vegetables, wholesome grains, and naturally nourishing ingredients come together in dishes that celebrate the power of plants while demonstrating that wellness can be both satisfying and exceptionally flavourful. Within the second week, guests can discover the Kale & Quinoa Bowl, complemented by the nutrient-packed Iron Boost Green Juice, before indulging in the wholesome yet decadent Guilt-Free Avocado Chocolate Cake.

The experience then evolves into a celebration of mindful indulgence, embracing the philosophy that self-care and culinary pleasure can exist in perfect harmony. Inspired by the simple joy of enjoying life’s luxuries without compromise, guests are invited in the third week to savour the fresh flavours of Mediterranean Caprese Bliss, paired with the vibrant Morning Glow Smoothie, before concluding with the velvety Coconut Wellness Brûlée. Thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented, each creation proves that indulgence can be every bit as nourishing as it is satisfying.

Bringing the journey to a close is a menu inspired by restoration, radiance, and inner vitality. Featuring ingredients selected for their rejuvenating benefits, guests can enjoy the fresh and flavourful Glow Tuna Niçoise, accompanied by the nutrient-rich Island Beet Beauty Smoothie. The experience concludes with the colourful and refreshing Radiance Fruit Platter, leaving guests feeling revitalised, energised, and glowing as Wellness Month draws to a close.

Complementing the resort’s wellness-focused gastronomy, The Standard Spa invites guests on a holistic journey of movement, mindfulness, and rejuvenation. Suspended above crystal-clear waters and surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the overwater wellness sanctuary has curated a schedule of experiences designed to nurture both body and mind throughout the month.

Guests can greet the morning with a series of complimentary wellness practices, including Heart Opening Yoga every Tuesday and Friday, Pranayama breathing sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, and Therapeutic Yoga every Thursday and Sunday. Practiced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, these sessions encourage mindfulness, flexibility, and inner balance while embracing the healing power of nature. As the day transitions into evening, guests are invited to continue their wellness journey with restorative experiences including Sound Healing Meditation on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, as well as Chakra Balancing sessions every Tuesday. These immersive practices are designed to promote deep relaxation, emotional wellbeing, and energetic alignment.

Exclusively highlighted during Wellness Month, guests can further elevate their self-care journey with the spa’s signature Deep Relaxation Massage. Designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore inner harmony, the treatment combines therapeutic massage techniques with carefully selected essential oils applied both topically and through inhalation to create a profound sense of tranquillity. Available at USD 150 for 60 minutes and USD 185 for 90 minutes, the experience offers a restorative escape inspired by the tranquil rhythms of island life. To extend the benefits beyond the treatment room, guests booking a minimum 60-minute session will receive a complimentary home-care product, allowing them to continue their wellbeing journey long after leaving the Maldives. Combining expert touch with the calming energy of the Indian Ocean, the treatment embodies The Standard Spa’s holistic approach to wellness and self-care.

From vibrant wellness cuisine and nourishing tropical flavours to deeply restorative spa experiences, this August, The Standard, Maldives offers a celebration of wellbeing that is as indulgent as it is inspiring. Guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover a more mindful way of living while surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.