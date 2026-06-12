Sirru Fen Fushi unveils summer getaway offer for couples and families

Sun Siyam, the Maldivian-owned hospitality group operating six resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, has been recognised with two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for excellence in architecture, design, and real estate. The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrate outstanding design achievement across two of the group’s most distinguished properties: Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives.

The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and are widely regarded as a gold standard for design and architectural achievement across the Asia Pacific region. Sun Siyam received the Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka for Sun Siyam Pasikudah, and the Award for Hotel Suite Interiors — Maldives for the Deluxe Water Villa at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Both projects were led by London-based Studio Sixty7, founded by Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol.

Both award-winning projects were realised through a long-standing creative partnership between Sun Siyam and Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design practice whose work is distinguished by its sensitivity to context, materiality, and the spirit of a place. Both Jose and Lee guided the design transformation of two very different island environments, the Sri Lankan coastline and the Maldivian lagoon, while maintaining a coherent philosophy: that luxury should feel earned by the land it sits in, not imposed upon it.

“We are so proud to have received two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, for Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives. These projects mean a great deal to us. The work we have done with Sun Siyam has pushed us to design spaces that are truly rooted in their environment — not just aesthetically, but in the way they feel and the way guests experience them. To have that recognised is something we are really proud of as a studio. We could not have done it without the Sun Siyam team. They have trusted us with their vision, given us the space to do our best work, and shared our belief that luxury and a deep respect for place are not competing ideas. We are deeply grateful for that partnership, and proud to be part of what they are building, “ said Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol, Co-founders, Studio Sixty7.

Set on a private island in Noonu Atoll where Maldivian magic meets its most elevated expression, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is the flagship of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, a five-star sanctuary where considered design, curated calm, and experiences crafted entirely to your taste come together effortlessly. Generous enough for families, intimate enough for romance, and restorative enough for those who need it most, the resort offers 15 dining and bar venues, an award-winning spa with over 165 treatments, and the largest diving centre in the region. The International Property Award for Hotel Suite Interiors recognises the resort’s newly reimagined Deluxe Water Villa, the first chapter of a resort wide design transformation under the creative direction of Studio Sixty7, and a fitting reflection of a place where every detail is an invitation to stay a little longer.

The new aesthetic introduces muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms — gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and breathable linen creating an atmosphere that is relaxed yet unmistakably elevated. Each villa is conceived as a frame for the ocean: open-plan, serene, with a bathroom offering direct lagoon views. Private decks with suspended hammocks and soft green accents invite stillness, while Horizon Water Villas add a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating spaces made for sunrise rituals and slow Maldivian afternoons.

“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.

Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline on Sri Lanka’s northeast shore, Sun Siyam Pasikudah is a boutique retreat of 34 contemporary pavilions and part of the Privé Collection under The House of Siyam. The resort underwent an extensive transformation and reopened in November 2023, reimagined from the ground up with new colour concepts, fittings, furnishings, and offerings, while preserving the original structure that gives the property its architectural character.

The International Property Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka reflects the depth and integrity of that renovation. Central to the design was a commitment to local craftsmanship: the transformation was realised in close collaboration with Sri Lankan artisans and community woodworkers, with bespoke furniture, handmade chandeliers, and joinery items created locally and woven throughout the interiors. The result is a property that feels genuinely rooted in its surroundings , not imported but grown from the island itself. Nearly 90 percent of the resort’s staff come from surrounding communities, a figure that speaks to a philosophy that extends well beyond interior design and into the daily life of the property.