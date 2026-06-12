News
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils summer getaway offer for couples and families
As summer unfolds across the Indian Ocean, Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, invites travellers to discover a slower, more relaxed side of the Maldives with its Last-Minute Summer Escape special offer, designed for couples and families seeking meaningful time together in a naturally beautiful island setting.
Nestled within one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort offers a distinctive blend of privacy, space, and authentic island experiences. Surrounded by white sandy beaches, lush tropical landscapes, and vibrant marine life, the resort provides an idyllic setting for summer holidays, whether travelling as a couple, family, or multi-generational group.
Available for a limited time, the Last-Minute Summer Escape combines exceptional seasonal value with thoughtful inclusions designed to enhance every stay. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast at Raha Market, dine-around dinners across the resort’s restaurants, complimentary stays and dining for children under 12, and villa upgrades subject to availability.
Beyond its natural beauty, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a diverse range of experiences for all ages. Guests can explore the resort’s Sustainability Lab, take part in coral planting and recycling workshops, enjoy a wide selection of water sports and marine excursions, discover arts and crafts activities, join wellness experiences, or spend quality time together through sports and recreational activities across the island.
With spacious villas, family-friendly facilities, and experiences designed to appeal to every generation, the resort offers an effortless way to create meaningful memories during the summer season.
Summer is a wonderful time to experience Sirru Fen Fushi. Families have more time to travel together, children can immerse themselves in nature and discovery, and guests can enjoy the freedom to explore our island at a relaxed pace. The Last-Minute Summer Escape combines these experiences with added value, making it even easier to create meaningful memories in the Maldives.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
Sun Siyam earns prestigious design accolades at International Property Awards
Sun Siyam, the Maldivian-owned hospitality group operating six resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, has been recognised with two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most respected benchmarks for excellence in architecture, design, and real estate. The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrate outstanding design achievement across two of the group’s most distinguished properties: Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives.
The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and are widely regarded as a gold standard for design and architectural achievement across the Asia Pacific region. Sun Siyam received the Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka for Sun Siyam Pasikudah, and the Award for Hotel Suite Interiors — Maldives for the Deluxe Water Villa at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Both projects were led by London-based Studio Sixty7, founded by Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol.
Both award-winning projects were realised through a long-standing creative partnership between Sun Siyam and Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design practice whose work is distinguished by its sensitivity to context, materiality, and the spirit of a place. Both Jose and Lee guided the design transformation of two very different island environments, the Sri Lankan coastline and the Maldivian lagoon, while maintaining a coherent philosophy: that luxury should feel earned by the land it sits in, not imposed upon it.
“We are so proud to have received two awards at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific, for Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi in the Maldives. These projects mean a great deal to us. The work we have done with Sun Siyam has pushed us to design spaces that are truly rooted in their environment — not just aesthetically, but in the way they feel and the way guests experience them. To have that recognised is something we are really proud of as a studio. We could not have done it without the Sun Siyam team. They have trusted us with their vision, given us the space to do our best work, and shared our belief that luxury and a deep respect for place are not competing ideas. We are deeply grateful for that partnership, and proud to be part of what they are building, “ said Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol, Co-founders, Studio Sixty7.
Set on a private island in Noonu Atoll where Maldivian magic meets its most elevated expression, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is the flagship of Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, a five-star sanctuary where considered design, curated calm, and experiences crafted entirely to your taste come together effortlessly. Generous enough for families, intimate enough for romance, and restorative enough for those who need it most, the resort offers 15 dining and bar venues, an award-winning spa with over 165 treatments, and the largest diving centre in the region. The International Property Award for Hotel Suite Interiors recognises the resort’s newly reimagined Deluxe Water Villa, the first chapter of a resort wide design transformation under the creative direction of Studio Sixty7, and a fitting reflection of a place where every detail is an invitation to stay a little longer.
The new aesthetic introduces muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms — gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and breathable linen creating an atmosphere that is relaxed yet unmistakably elevated. Each villa is conceived as a frame for the ocean: open-plan, serene, with a bathroom offering direct lagoon views. Private decks with suspended hammocks and soft green accents invite stillness, while Horizon Water Villas add a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating spaces made for sunrise rituals and slow Maldivian afternoons.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline on Sri Lanka’s northeast shore, Sun Siyam Pasikudah is a boutique retreat of 34 contemporary pavilions and part of the Privé Collection under The House of Siyam. The resort underwent an extensive transformation and reopened in November 2023, reimagined from the ground up with new colour concepts, fittings, furnishings, and offerings, while preserving the original structure that gives the property its architectural character.
The International Property Award for Hotel Interiors — Sri Lanka reflects the depth and integrity of that renovation. Central to the design was a commitment to local craftsmanship: the transformation was realised in close collaboration with Sri Lankan artisans and community woodworkers, with bespoke furniture, handmade chandeliers, and joinery items created locally and woven throughout the interiors. The result is a property that feels genuinely rooted in its surroundings , not imported but grown from the island itself. Nearly 90 percent of the resort’s staff come from surrounding communities, a figure that speaks to a philosophy that extends well beyond interior design and into the daily life of the property.
News
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks Global Wellness Day with island wellbeing journey
In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to embrace a month of experiences inspired by the rhythms of island life. Guided by this year’s global theme, JoyMagenta, the programme celebrates joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude — from nourishing culinary experiences and mindful rituals to a reflective Full Moon gathering beneath the June Strawberry Moon.
Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s eight pillars, the month’s experiences encourage guests to slow down, cultivate awareness, and discover simple practices that support a balanced and joyful way of life amidst the natural beauty of the Maldives, under the guidance of the resort’s resident wellbeing practitioner, Dr Sharma.
Celebrating Global Wellness Day
On 13 June, guests are invited to take part in a thoughtfully curated programme inspired by Banyan Tree’s integrated approach to well-living and this year’s Global Wellness Day theme, JoyMagenta.
The day begins with Sunrise Yoga and a Facelift Home-care Workshop, encouraging movement, mindfulness and self-care through simple practices that can be incorporated into everyday life.
At Sangu Garden, a Wellness Cooking Class celebrates nourishment through fresh, healthy ingredients, while a Wellness Mixology Class at Naiboli Bar explores creativity through wellness-inspired mocktails crafted with local ingredients such as butterfly pea flower, coconut water, turmeric, ginger and tropical fruits.
As the sun begins to soften, a Grounded Beach Walk Meditation by the beach invites guests to slow down, tune into the natural surroundings and embrace the calming pace of island life.
Together, these experiences reflect the spirit of JoyMagenta, celebrating joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude while encouraging small, intentional practices that enrich everyday life.
International Yoga Day
Building on the month’s focus on joyful movement and mindful living, the celebration continues on 21 June with International Yoga Day, marked by a special Sunset Yoga session on the beach.
As sunset settles across the lagoon and the sound of the ocean waves fills the air, guests are invited to move with intention, focus on their breath, and embrace the tranquillity of the moment. Guided by the natural rhythm of the island, the session creates space to slow down, cultivate awareness and arrive fully in the present moment.
The Fire Within Full Moon Ritual
The month unfolds on 29 June with The Fire Within, a special Full Moon Ritual taking place beneath the Strawberry Moon.
Known as a moon of warmth, rhythm and renewal, the June full moon arrives as the ocean responds to its gentle pull and moonlight shimmers across the lagoon. Inspired by themes of growth, courage and new possibilities, The Fire Within combines sound healing and reflective practices that encourage guests to pause, reconnect and create space for new intentions. Set beneath the moonlit sky and immersed in the natural beauty of the Maldives, the ritual offers a meaningful opportunity to slow down, listen inward and move forward with greater clarity and purpose.
Discover the Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary
To complement the Full Moon Ritual, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru will offer a limited-time Full Moon Wellbeing Package from 26 to 30 June 2026. Designed for guests seeking a deeper immersion in the month’s experiences, the package combines a private yoga session, a personalised wellbeing treatment at Banyan Tree Spa, and participation in The Fire Within.
For guests wishing to extend their wellbeing journey, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers its Wellbeing Sanctuary experience — a curated retreat that brings together movement, mindful practices, nourishing cuisine and personalised spa therapies. Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s philosophy of connection with self, others and nature, the experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a more intentional rhythm of island life while embracing the restorative qualities of the Maldives.
“Wellbeing often begins by paying attention to the present moment,” said Dr Sharma, Resident Wellbeing Practitioner of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “Whether through movement, nourishment, time in nature or quiet reflection, these experiences invite guests to reconnect with what supports their wellbeing in ways that feel personal and meaningful.”
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised by guests in Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, placing the island among the top 1% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews and ratings.
For Milaidhoo, the recognition is especially meaningful as it comes directly from its guests. Their stories, shared experiences, and reviews have earned the island a place among travellers’ favourite destinations around the world.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was created for guests seeking a more personal and authentic Maldivian experience. With just 50 villas surrounded by turquoise waters and flourishing coral reefs, the island offers a sense of intimacy and freedom, encouraging guests to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with themselves.
“We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Milaidhoo and taken the time to share their experience,” said Paul van Frank. “To be recognised among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best is an honour, but what means the most to us are the memories behind each review, the anniversaries celebrated, the friendships formed, the marine encounters discovered and the moments of joy shared on our island. This recognition also belongs to our Milaidhoo Family, whose warmth, care and genuine passion create the heartfelt experiences our guests remember long after they leave. We are proud to share this achievement with every member of our team and every guest who has become part of the Milaidhoo story.”
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards recognise the highest-rated hotels around the world, based on authentic reviews collected over a 12-month period. As one of the world’s most trusted travel guidance platforms, Tripadvisor’s recognition reflects the voices of travellers and the experiences that resonate most strongly with them.
As Milaidhoo continues to welcome guests from around the world, the recognition serves as a reminder of what has always mattered most to the island: creating meaningful experiences, sharing the beauty of the Maldives, and making every guest feel at home.
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