Sirru Fen Fushi to host Eid al-Adha celebration from 27–29 May

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its “Eid in Harmony” programme for Eid al-Adha, scheduled from 27 to 29 May 2026, offering guests a series of curated experiences centred on dining, cultural elements and leisure activities.

The programme is designed to provide a structured yet relaxed approach to the celebration, with a focus on shared experiences and engagement with the island environment. According to the resort, the initiative aims to bring together cultural traditions and hospitality offerings within a resort setting.

A central feature of the programme will be the Eid al-Adha Feast, a dining experience presenting a selection of dishes prepared for the occasion. The event will be set in a themed environment reflecting elements associated with Eid.

The resort will also introduce an “Eid Gift with Purpose” initiative, positioned as a gesture aligned with the values of giving and reflection associated with the occasion.

In addition, guests will have the option to participate in a Guest Archery Competition, offering a recreational activity designed to complement the island setting and provide an alternative form of engagement during the celebration period.

Alongside the programme, the resort has launched an “Eid Island Escape” offer, which includes a range of inclusions for guests staying during the period. These include a 30-minute jet lag recovery massage, daily breakfast at Raha Market, dinner on a dine-around basis across selected restaurants, and a one-time floating breakfast experience.

In a statement, the resort’s management said the programme is intended to reflect the values of togetherness and reflection associated with Eid al-Adha, while offering guests opportunities to spend time with family and participate in shared experiences.

Through the three-day programme, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is presenting Eid al-Adha as a combination of dining, leisure and cultural activities within a resort environment.