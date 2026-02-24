Culture
Elegant island celebration: Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a thoughtfully curated program of experiences that brings families and loved ones together through culture, creativity, and refined island luxury. Unfolding across the resort’s signature venues, the celebrations feature an elegant calendar of culinary journeys, wellness rituals, immersive cultural moments, and family-friendly activities, all set against the serene natural beauty of the Fari Islands.
From 20th to 24th March 2026, guests are invited to experience a curated calendar of festive moments across the resort, celebrating Eid Al-Fitr through elevated dining, wellness rituals, family activities, and immersive cultural experiences.
Anchoring the celebration is Flowers by Harijanto, the multi-award-winning floral designer brings his masterful floristry to the resort between the 21st and 24th March. Blooming into spring in time for National Flower Day, Harijanto presents a series of immersive experiences including hands-on floral workshops, a botanical-inspired afternoon tea, and a culinary spectacle celebrating edible flowers paired with bespoke botanical cocktails.
Designed for guests of all ages, the program includes a dedicated mini-VIP floral workshop for children, while Harijanto’s signature touch extends throughout the resort, with bespoke in-villa Boenga floral arrangements crafted from local blooms and sustainably sourced materials, supporting the destination’s reduced carbon footprint.
Culinary Highlights
Guests can indulge in a refined selection of dining experiences throughout Eid Al-Fitr, including an Ocean Grill Buffet at Beach Shack, a Starlight Concert Dinner at EAU Bar, and a specially curated Arabic set menu at Mystique Garden. Interactive experiences include an Arabic Cooking Class at La Locanda, alongside floral-inspired afternoon teas and cocktail masterclasses.
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Festivities begin with a Resort Cocktail Party at Beach Shack on the 20th of March, setting the tone for elevated island evenings. Select nights feature live entertainment and themed dining experiences, offering an elegant yet celebratory atmosphere beneath the Maldivian sky. Families and couples can also enjoy a variety of daily recreational experiences, from curated watersports and guided diving excursions to private sandbank visits and indulgent floating breakfasts, all set against the backdrop of the turquoise ocean.
Wellness & Spa Experiences
The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a series of mindful wellness sessions for Eid Al Fitr, including sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation, and fitness rituals in scenic outdoor settings. Guests may also participate in hands-on spa workshops using Bamford products such as Face Yoga, Gua Sha Glow, and Spa Alchemist experiences, designed to restore balance and wellbeing during the holiday.
Among the highlights is the Bamford Signature Journey, exclusively designed for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. This immersive 150-minute ritual combines Japanese Shiatsu techniques with flowing Swedish massage movements to release tension and rebalance thebody’s’meridians, followed by wave-inspired strokes that echo the natural rhythm of the ocean.
Family, Teens & Ritz Kids
Families are at the heart of the Eid celebrations, with a full programme for younger guests. Ritz Kids can enjoy festive craft workshops, lantern-making, slime labs, treasure hunts, and Eid-themed creative sessions, while teens are invited to participate in architectural workshops, mosaic art, and interactive game challenges.
Nature & Marine Discovery
Led by the resort’s Naturalist Ladies and Dive Center, guests can connect with the surrounding marine environment through turtle, shark, and coral garden snorkeling, sunset cruises, traditional fishing, reef talks, and coral regeneration activities.
With its seamless blend of togetherness, creativity, and cultural appreciation, Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers an enriching and elegant island escape, where meaningful moments unfold in a truly exceptional setting.
Guests are invited to discover the Signature Villas and select the perfect island retreat, from Two-Bedroom Beach Villas set along pristine coves to Two-Bedroom Overwater Villas poised above turquoise waters, each featuring private pools, expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted ocean views, ideal for families or small groups seeking refined seclusion. Those desiring heightened privacy may retreat to the resort’s exclusive estate enclave, a secluded sanctuary offering expansive multi-bedroom villas, infinity pools, outdoor dining pavilions, and personalised service from a dedicated Aris Meeha, your island butler.
The Embrace Island Life offer, valid for stays from now until December 20, 2026, enriches every escape with half-board dining across the resort’s celebrated restaurants, showcasing Maldivian, Japanese, Southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese cuisine, along with return luxury shared speedboat transfers, curated welcome amenities, and 24-hour butler service, ensuring a seamless journey defined by effortless elegance from arrival to departure.
For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Culture
Kuda Villingili presents family-focused Eid al-Fitr experience in Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced a three-day Eid al-Fitr 1447 AH programme, inviting guests to celebrate the occasion from 19 to 21 March 2026 in a tranquil island setting that brings together family, reflection, and shared moments.
Following the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr at the resort is designed as a gentle transition into celebration, offering guests the freedom to mark the festival at their own pace. The programme brings together families, couples, and friends through curated dining experiences, relaxed island gatherings, and moments of quiet connection by the Indian Ocean.
Culinary experiences form the centre of the Eid programme. Celebrations begin with the Kuda Eid Feast Buffet Dinner at The Restaurant, featuring Middle Eastern and Maldivian dishes served under the stars, accompanied by soft island music. Guests can also gather at Spice for the Kuda Eid Lunch Feast, a five-course Middle Eastern fusion menu by the Qureshi brothers, inspired by traditional flavours and designed for sharing in the spirit of Eid. Evenings continue at The Bar with an Arabic Shisha Night, combining live DJ music with a relaxed social atmosphere.
Eid mornings at the resort offer a calmer start to the day, with a Signature Floating Breakfast served in the privacy of each villa pool. Guests can also enjoy Eid Signature Mocktails, created with floral and spice notes that reflect the season’s sense of gratitude and renewal. An interactive Art of Shisha Making experience is also available, encouraging conversation and shared storytelling.
The Eid programme has been curated to include guests of all ages. Younger visitors are welcomed at Kuda Fiyo, where Eid-themed creative workshops, treasure trails, storytelling sessions, games, and movement activities are organised to create memorable experiences while reflecting the cultural significance of the occasion.
For families and adventure-seekers, the resort also offers Eid al-Fitr Ocean Adventures. A personalised Big Game Fishing experience provides an opportunity to spend time together on the open sea, combining quiet reflection with exploration of the surrounding waters.
With its expansive island layout, eight dining destinations, and the Maldives’ largest swimming pool, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives presents an Eid al-Fitr celebration that blends tradition with contemporary island living, offering space, privacy, and a relaxed setting for guests seeking a meaningful Eid experience in the Maldives.
The full Eid al-Fitr 2026 programme can be viewed here. More information about the resort is available from the resort’s website.
Culture
SO/ Maldives illuminates Diwali with culinary delights, festive spirits, chic island vibes
This Diwali, SO/ Maldives is set to dazzle with a bold celebration that blends cultural tradition with the resort’s signature flair. Guests are invited to indulge in a day of flavor, music, and style, wrapped in the spirit of light and festivity.
The day begins at The Citronelle Club, where guests can immerse themselves in India’s sweetest traditions with a complimentary Gulab Jamun cooking class. This hands-on session not only celebrates the art of crafting one of India’s most iconic desserts but also offers guests a memorable experience of cooking and tasting together in true festive spirit.
Following the workshop, the culinary journey continues with an exclusive tasting of SO/ Maldives’ brand-new Indian à la carte menu. Bursting with bold flavors and modern interpretations, this exciting menu brings a fresh twist to traditional favorites, showcasing dishes designed to delight both seasoned gourmands and those discovering Indian cuisine for the first time.
As the afternoon rolls into evening, the celebrations flow seamlessly to Lazuli Beach Club and The Citronelle Club, where guests can savor the moment with 40% off select premium beverage bottles. Whether shared over a meal or enjoyed as a toast to togetherness, these indulgent pours elevate the festive mood with sophistication.
The evening comes alive with a vibrant lineup of cultural and family-friendly activities. Guests can express their creativity at a Family Diya Workshop, lighting up the night with personalized clay lamps that symbolize joy and prosperity. At Lazuli Beach Club, a Henna Workshop invites guests to adorn their hands with intricate patterns, while the beachfront transforms into a canvas for a Rangoli experience, where colorful designs bloom in the sand to celebrate the artistry and spirit of Diwali.
No Diwali celebration is complete without a golden-hour glow. At Lazuli Beach, the festivities shine brighter with 50% off saffron martinis during sunset, accompanied by live DJ beats. As the Maldivian sky turns to hues of orange and gold, guests can sip, sway, and soak in an electric yet elegant atmosphere, perfectly in tune with the spirit of Diwali.
“At SO/ Maldives, we reimagine cultural celebrations with a bold, chic island twist. This Diwali, we’ve curated a day that’s all about indulgence, flavors, music, and unforgettable moments,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager, SO/ Maldives. “It’s about honoring tradition while celebrating in style, surrounded by the natural beauty and energy of the Maldives.”
SO/ Maldives invites guests to light up their Diwali with this one-of-a-kind experience that blends the richness of Indian traditions with the resort’s signature playful luxury.
Celebrate light, flavor, and island chic this Diwali at SO/ Maldives.
Cooking
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
-
Cooking1 week ago
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
-
Love1 week ago
Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business1 week ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
News6 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Drink7 days ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
BBM expands retail presence with new Hulhumalé outlet