Elegant island celebration: Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a thoughtfully curated program of experiences that brings families and loved ones together through culture, creativity, and refined island luxury. Unfolding across the resort’s signature venues, the celebrations feature an elegant calendar of culinary journeys, wellness rituals, immersive cultural moments, and family-friendly activities, all set against the serene natural beauty of the Fari Islands.

Anchoring the celebration is Flowers by Harijanto, the multi-award-winning floral designer brings his masterful floristry to the resort between the 21st and 24th March. Blooming into spring in time for National Flower Day, Harijanto presents a series of immersive experiences including hands-on floral workshops, a botanical-inspired afternoon tea, and a culinary spectacle celebrating edible flowers paired with bespoke botanical cocktails.

Designed for guests of all ages, the program includes a dedicated mini-VIP floral workshop for children, while Harijanto’s signature touch extends throughout the resort, with bespoke in-villa Boenga floral arrangements crafted from local blooms and sustainably sourced materials, supporting the destination’s reduced carbon footprint.

Culinary Highlights

Guests can indulge in a refined selection of dining experiences throughout Eid Al-Fitr, including an Ocean Grill Buffet at Beach Shack, a Starlight Concert Dinner at EAU Bar, and a specially curated Arabic set menu at Mystique Garden. Interactive experiences include an Arabic Cooking Class at La Locanda, alongside floral-inspired afternoon teas and cocktail masterclasses.

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Festivities begin with a Resort Cocktail Party at Beach Shack on the 20th of March, setting the tone for elevated island evenings. Select nights feature live entertainment and themed dining experiences, offering an elegant yet celebratory atmosphere beneath the Maldivian sky. Families and couples can also enjoy a variety of daily recreational experiences, from curated watersports and guided diving excursions to private sandbank visits and indulgent floating breakfasts, all set against the backdrop of the turquoise ocean.

Wellness & Spa Experiences

The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a series of mindful wellness sessions for Eid Al Fitr, including sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation, and fitness rituals in scenic outdoor settings. Guests may also participate in hands-on spa workshops using Bamford products such as Face Yoga, Gua Sha Glow, and Spa Alchemist experiences, designed to restore balance and wellbeing during the holiday.

Among the highlights is the Bamford Signature Journey, exclusively designed for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. This immersive 150-minute ritual combines Japanese Shiatsu techniques with flowing Swedish massage movements to release tension and rebalance thebody’s’meridians, followed by wave-inspired strokes that echo the natural rhythm of the ocean.

Family, Teens & Ritz Kids

Families are at the heart of the Eid celebrations, with a full programme for younger guests. Ritz Kids can enjoy festive craft workshops, lantern-making, slime labs, treasure hunts, and Eid-themed creative sessions, while teens are invited to participate in architectural workshops, mosaic art, and interactive game challenges.

Nature & Marine Discovery

Led by the resort’s Naturalist Ladies and Dive Center, guests can connect with the surrounding marine environment through turtle, shark, and coral garden snorkeling, sunset cruises, traditional fishing, reef talks, and coral regeneration activities.

With its seamless blend of togetherness, creativity, and cultural appreciation, Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers an enriching and elegant island escape, where meaningful moments unfold in a truly exceptional setting.

Guests are invited to discover the Signature Villas and select the perfect island retreat, from Two-Bedroom Beach Villas set along pristine coves to Two-Bedroom Overwater Villas poised above turquoise waters, each featuring private pools, expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted ocean views, ideal for families or small groups seeking refined seclusion. Those desiring heightened privacy may retreat to the resort’s exclusive estate enclave, a secluded sanctuary offering expansive multi-bedroom villas, infinity pools, outdoor dining pavilions, and personalised service from a dedicated Aris Meeha, your island butler.

The Embrace Island Life offer, valid for stays from now until December 20, 2026, enriches every escape with half-board dining across the resort’s celebrated restaurants, showcasing Maldivian, Japanese, Southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese cuisine, along with return luxury shared speedboat transfers, curated welcome amenities, and 24-hour butler service, ensuring a seamless journey defined by effortless elegance from arrival to departure.

For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.