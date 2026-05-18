JOALI BEING reimagines family travel through immersive summer experiences

JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ well-living island where guests come to feel lighter, happier and more energised, has unveiled the 2026 edition of its annual B’Kidult Summer Programme, taking place from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Centred around the narrative of Transform, Recharge & Flow, this year’s programme reimagines family travel as a meaningful journey of movement, discovery and shared well-living.

Designed as a playground for curiosity, connection and self-discovery, the B’Kidult Summer Programme encourages young guests to explore the world around them through immersive, hands-on experiences. From ocean adventures and mindful movement to culinary exploration, artistic expression and sport, each activity is thoughtfully designed to nurture confidence, independence and joyful living.

Offered complimentary, the Summer Programme features immersive three-day journeys for children and teens, with thoughtfully curated morning and afternoon sessions.

Highlights from this year’s programme include:

Kitchen Quest: Young chefs explore mindful cooking and global flavours through hands-on culinary experiences designed to inspire curiosity and confidence in the kitchen.

Padel Champs: Young players develop coordination, technique and teamwork through dynamic padel sessions, progressing from fundamentals to friendly matches.

Football Camp: Young athletes develop teamwork and football skills through engaging drills, friendly matches and family tournaments designed around connection and fun.

Tennis Academy: Aspiring players build resilience, coordination and confidence while learning the fundamentals of tennis through engaging coaching sessions.

Muay Thai: Young guests discover the discipline of Muay Thai while developing confidence, agility and strength in a safe and supportive environment.

Fitness Academy: Children discover joyful movement through dynamic fitness, Pilates, yoga and mindfulness sessions designed to inspire balance and wellbeing.

Mini Marine Biologist: Through hands-on conservation experiences, children explore marine life, coral planting and turtle rescue efforts alongside the island’s marine experts.

Ocean Heroes: From snorkelling and kayaking to Seabob adventures and marine discovery, young explorers connect with the ocean through immersive water experiences.

Swim Stars: Guided by certified lifeguards from the Maldives Swimmers Association, children build confidence in the water through playful swim sessions focused on safety, technique and endurance.

Art Explorers Club: Guided by resident artist Kurahaa Rappe, young guests explore painting, paper art and nature-inspired expression through immersive artistic experiences.

While younger guests explore and grow through immersive experiences designed around discovery, connection and joyful well-living, parents are invited to reconnect and recharge through JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living. This balance between family connection and personal restoration lies at the heart of the island’s summer storytelling, creating space for shared moments alongside individual renewal. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts, personalised journeys allow adults to embrace restoration, reconnection and renewal while children discover the island’s many wonders.

The “Kids of JOALI” Offer invites families to create meaningful moments together, with up to two children aged 2–11 staying and dining with our compliments, alongside special rates on return seaplane transfers. Available for bookings made by 31 August 2026 for stays until 10 October 2026, the offer complements the B’Kidult Summer Programme.

The B’Kidult Summer Programme coincides with an year-round calendar of B’Kidult experiences, with all activities offered with compliments for guests of JOALI BEING. More information on the activities and schedule can be found here.

A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 1,928 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis. For bookings and further information, please visit www.joali.com/joali-being or contact reservations.being@joali.com.