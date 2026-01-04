News
Zara Larsson brings pop and tradition together at JOALI Maldives New Year event
Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson ushered in the New Year with a live performance at JOALI Maldives, marking the arrival of 2026 with an evening that blended international pop with Maldivian cultural expression.
Larsson performed as part of the resort’s New Year celebrations, held on 1 January 2026, delivering a set that included her fan-favourite track Symphony. A defining moment of the night saw the artist take to the stage wearing a traditional Maldivian feyli—a black-and-white striped sarong that holds cultural significance in the Maldives—adding a local touch to the festivities.
JOALI Maldives shared images and video highlights of the performance across its official social media channels, showing Larsson engaging with guests against the backdrop of the resort’s New Year programme. The singer also posted clips from her stay and celebrations on her own Instagram account, offering followers a glimpse into her Maldivian holiday.
Known for chart-topping tracks such as Lush Life and Never Forget You, as well as collaborations including This One Is for You and Ruin My Life, Larsson continues to enjoy strong global recognition. Her most recent single, Midnight Sun, was released in June 2025.
The New Year performance at JOALI Maldives adds to the resort’s growing profile as a destination for high-profile cultural and entertainment experiences, bringing together international artists and local traditions to mark key moments in the global festive calendar.
Amilla Maldives hosts ‘Around the World in Wonder’ New Year experience
Amilla Maldives welcomed the New Year with Around the World in Wonder, a globally inspired celebration beneath the Maldivian night sky.
The evening began with Around the World in a Glass, a beachfront cocktail journey with flavours from across the globe. A gourmet dinner buffet followed under the stars, each dish reflecting Amilla’s signature artistry. During the evening, Morgan Martinello, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, addressed the island with a warm welcome, sharing a few words of gratitude and reflection to set the tone for the night ahead.
The main stage, set over the pool, became the heart of the night bringing together an international line-up of performers. World rhythms flowed through the evening with DJ Elaiva, layered with vibrant saxophone interludes by Sharif and live sets from Australia’s Hamilton Band. Visual theatre unfolded around the stage as acrobats, aerialists and fire-led performances by Fiesta Creations brought movement and light, while cultural dance moments gently invited guests to join in. Throughout the night, Sid, the emcee, guided the celebration with warmth and an easy charm.
As midnight approached, the Hamilton Band led the countdown. Fireworks lit the sky above the lagoon, adding a dazzling finale to fire-lit performances and marking the arrival of 2026.
The celebration flowed into the early hours at Tessera, where DJ Kushan kept the rhythm alive, letting guests move seamlessly between music, conversation, and quiet moments by the sea.
Amilla Maldives’ Around the World in Wonder offered immersive, elegant, and personalised luxury, setting the tone for a year of connection, discovery, and island magic.
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
Huvafen Maldives is hosting an extraordinary wine experience in collaboration with Riedel, the world-renowned Austrian glassware company, led by 11th-generation CEO Maximilian J. Riedel. The exclusive event will take place in Vinum, Huvafen’s underground wine cellar – the first of its kind in the Maldives – offering guests a uniquely immersive setting to explore the art of wine enjoyment.
Over two evenings, Maximilian J. Riedel, the eleventh generation of family owned company RIEDEL, will personally guide an intimate group of guests through a sensory tasting of iconic wines using four distinct glasses from the RIEDEL Veloce collection, highlighting how the shape and size of each glass considerably influences aroma, texture and flavour – a hallmark of Riedel’s renowned approach to wine enjoyment.
Carrying forward a remarkable family legacy, Maximilian leads the Austrian glassware company with great success and a keen spirit for the Zeitgeist. He continues to redefine the so called Riedel Wine Glass Experience. Each year, these comparative tastings inspire, educate, and entertain more than 50,000 participants all over the world.
“Maximilian Riedel’s expertise brings an extraordinary dimension to wine enjoyment,” said General Manager, Noel Cameron. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of curating unforgettable, refined experiences for our guests, where every detail, from the wine to the glass, is considered.”
“A glass can make the wine shine or destroy its magic. This is why we at Riedel offer exclusively functional tools. Their only purpose is to support and present the wine in its best possible way,” said Maximilian Riedel. “I am looking very much forward to demonstrate which enormous difference glasses make, in this extraordinary underground setting of Huvafen Fushi. Guests will experience and enjoy how the functional glasses enhance their wine enjoyment.”
For reservations or to explore exclusive packages, please contact the resort’s reservations team at stay@huvafenfushi.com.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau rings in 2026 with ocean-inspired festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort welcomed 2026 with an extraordinary festive season inspired by the mysteries of the ocean, culminating in a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration themed “Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom.” Set against the turquoise backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort transformed into a world of myth, artistry, and immersive island experiences.
Throughout the festive period, guests were invited to journey through a thoughtfully curated programme that blended refined celebration with meaningful connection. From the ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting and joyful family moments to hands-on creative workshops, wellness experiences, and ocean-led adventures, the season unfolded as a celebration of togetherness, discovery, and mindful luxury.
The highlight of the festivities arrived on New Year’s Eve, where guests gathered for an elegant cocktail reception followed by a grand gala dinner beneath the stars. Inspired by the mythical splendour of Atlantis, the evening featured captivating live performances, artistic choreography, and immersive entertainment that brought the underwater legend to life. As midnight approached, the shoreline became the stage for a breath-taking starlit drone show, illuminating the night sky and marking the arrival of the New Year in radiant style.
Wellness and creativity were also woven seamlessly into the programme, with visiting specialists offering personalised movement sessions, celestial journeys under the night sky, and ocean-inspired art experiences that invited guests to slow down, reconnect, and create lasting memories.
Reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ commitment to True Hospitality for Good, the festive celebrations honoured both indulgence and intention, bringing guests together in a setting where celebration, nature, and storytelling coexist in perfect harmony.
As the final moments of the festive season faded into golden island mornings, Maamunagau stood as a place where meaningful experiences, shared joy, and timeless memories defined the start of a new year.
