Zara Larsson brings pop and tradition together at JOALI Maldives New Year event

Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson ushered in the New Year with a live performance at JOALI Maldives, marking the arrival of 2026 with an evening that blended international pop with Maldivian cultural expression.

Larsson performed as part of the resort’s New Year celebrations, held on 1 January 2026, delivering a set that included her fan-favourite track Symphony. A defining moment of the night saw the artist take to the stage wearing a traditional Maldivian feyli—a black-and-white striped sarong that holds cultural significance in the Maldives—adding a local touch to the festivities.

JOALI Maldives shared images and video highlights of the performance across its official social media channels, showing Larsson engaging with guests against the backdrop of the resort’s New Year programme. The singer also posted clips from her stay and celebrations on her own Instagram account, offering followers a glimpse into her Maldivian holiday.

Known for chart-topping tracks such as Lush Life and Never Forget You, as well as collaborations including This One Is for You and Ruin My Life, Larsson continues to enjoy strong global recognition. Her most recent single, Midnight Sun, was released in June 2025.

The New Year performance at JOALI Maldives adds to the resort’s growing profile as a destination for high-profile cultural and entertainment experiences, bringing together international artists and local traditions to mark key moments in the global festive calendar.