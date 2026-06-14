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BUBBLE offers immersive underwater dining at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi Maldives invites guests to discover an exclusive culinary destination nestled six-metres beneath the surface and surrounded by coral reefs and the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, BUBBLE offers an immersive dining experience where culinary excellence meets the wonders of the underwater world.
More than a restaurant, BUBBLE is a journey – one where guests can savour carefully curated menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner while watching tropical fish, sharks and other marine species glide past panoramic underwater views. Combining innovative gastronomy, elegant design and the natural beauty of the ocean, BUBBLE has quickly become one of Meyyafushi’s most captivating experiences.
At the heart of this culinary concept is Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director of Meyyafushi Maldives. With over two decades of international culinary experience across some of the world’s most respected hospitality brands, Chef Shiv brings a wealth of expertise, creativity and leadership to the resort’s dining. Having held senior culinary positions with renowned names including Oberoi Hotels, Taj Hotels and other international five-star properties, Chef Shiv is known for creating memorable dining experiences that blend innovation with authenticity. Throughout his career, he has successfully led multicultural culinary teams, developed award-worthy dining concepts and championed exceptional guest experiences.
“BUBBLE represents everything we love about dining in the Maldives,” says Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director at Meyyafushi Maldives. “The setting is naturally spectacular, but our goal is to ensure that the cuisine is equally unforgettable. Every dish has been thoughtfully crafted to complement the experience, combining premium ingredients, refined techniques and a sense of discovery that mirrors the underwater world surrounding our guests.”
The menus at BUBBLE celebrate exquisite flavours while drawing inspiration from the rich bounty of the Indian Ocean. Guests can expect beautifully presented dishes showcasing fresh seafood, premium meats, seasonal produce and contemporary culinary artistry, all paired with attentive service and breathtaking surroundings.
BUBBLE forms part of Meyyafushi Maldives’ growing collection of distinctive dining experiences, which include Mediterranean cuisine at Thaana, Asian specialities at Alif, the Raa Wine Cellar, and immersive culinary journeys designed to delight. Beyond exceptional dining, BUBBLE also provides a unique and memorable setting for life’s most cherished moments, available for exclusive private events, romantic underwater proposals, intimate celebrations, and even underwater wedding ceremonies, creating unforgettable experiences beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean.
As one of the Maldives’ newest luxury island destinations, Meyyafushi redefines hospitality through unique and meaningful experiences and creating memorable moments for guests.
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Kandolhu Maldives unveils exclusive dining collaboration with Chef Benjamin Peifer
This December, Kandolhu Maldives is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event in collaboration with celebrated German Chef Benjamin Peifer. Recently named Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, Peifer brings his highly distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives. His signature approach masterfully blends traditional Japanese techniques with carefully selected regional ingredients, with all dishes prepared over an open fire to create intense aromas and complex flavour profiles.
Benjamin Peifer’s journey from a baker’s apprentice to a two-star Michelin chef has forged a unique path in the world of high-end gastronomy. At his restaurant, Intense in Wachenheim, he creates an original fusion where traditional Palatinate pub fare meets Japanese haute cuisine. His goal is to deconstruct regional tastes into their core components and reimagine them, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and excitingly new.
Peifer’s culinary style is deeply connected to his personal history. After an unfulfilling start as a baker, he found his calling in the restaurant industry, drawn to its creativity and immediate feedback. He honed his skills at establishments like Zum Schwanen and Ketschauer Hof before opening Intense in 2017 with his wife, Bettina, who serves as the restaurant’s maître d’ and sommelier. He is known for reinterpreting everyday ingredients with exceptional technique and imagination, aiming to showcase the potential of what is readily available.
The collaboration features two distinct evenings of epicurean excellence, both beginning with a personal Meet & Greet. The first event on Saturday, 26 December, presents a bespoke four-course dinner, while the second evening on Tuesday, 29 December, offers an elevated five-course Wine & Dine experience. In keeping with Chef Peifer’s “no menu, trust the chef” philosophy, guests are invited to embrace a spontaneous and immersive culinary journey.
Discerning travellers and epicureans are encouraged to secure their reservations early to partake in this perfect blend of Maldives luxury and Michelin-starred artistry.
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Nova Maldives introduces plant-based culinary journey inspired by Maldivian heritage
Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.
As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.
“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”
Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.
Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.
Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.
The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.
The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.
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Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
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