BUBBLE offers immersive underwater dining at Meyyafushi Maldives

Meyyafushi Maldives invites guests to discover an exclusive culinary destination nestled six-metres beneath the surface and surrounded by coral reefs and the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, BUBBLE offers an immersive dining experience where culinary excellence meets the wonders of the underwater world.

More than a restaurant, BUBBLE is a journey – one where guests can savour carefully curated menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner while watching tropical fish, sharks and other marine species glide past panoramic underwater views. Combining innovative gastronomy, elegant design and the natural beauty of the ocean, BUBBLE has quickly become one of Meyyafushi’s most captivating experiences.

At the heart of this culinary concept is Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director of Meyyafushi Maldives. With over two decades of international culinary experience across some of the world’s most respected hospitality brands, Chef Shiv brings a wealth of expertise, creativity and leadership to the resort’s dining. Having held senior culinary positions with renowned names including Oberoi Hotels, Taj Hotels and other international five-star properties, Chef Shiv is known for creating memorable dining experiences that blend innovation with authenticity. Throughout his career, he has successfully led multicultural culinary teams, developed award-worthy dining concepts and championed exceptional guest experiences.

“BUBBLE represents everything we love about dining in the Maldives,” says Chef Shiv Negi, Culinary Director at Meyyafushi Maldives. “The setting is naturally spectacular, but our goal is to ensure that the cuisine is equally unforgettable. Every dish has been thoughtfully crafted to complement the experience, combining premium ingredients, refined techniques and a sense of discovery that mirrors the underwater world surrounding our guests.”

The menus at BUBBLE celebrate exquisite flavours while drawing inspiration from the rich bounty of the Indian Ocean. Guests can expect beautifully presented dishes showcasing fresh seafood, premium meats, seasonal produce and contemporary culinary artistry, all paired with attentive service and breathtaking surroundings.

BUBBLE forms part of Meyyafushi Maldives’ growing collection of distinctive dining experiences, which include Mediterranean cuisine at Thaana, Asian specialities at Alif, the Raa Wine Cellar, and immersive culinary journeys designed to delight. Beyond exceptional dining, BUBBLE also provides a unique and memorable setting for life’s most cherished moments, available for exclusive private events, romantic underwater proposals, intimate celebrations, and even underwater wedding ceremonies, creating unforgettable experiences beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean.

As one of the Maldives’ newest luxury island destinations, Meyyafushi redefines hospitality through unique and meaningful experiences and creating memorable moments for guests.