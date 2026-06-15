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From Shipwreck to Living Reef: Siyam World launches ambitious marine restoration project
Siyam World Maldives has unveiled one of the newest and most exciting wreck dives in the Maldives. Created from a former Maldivian tuna freighter, the 66.36-metre vessel now rests beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll, offering divers the opportunity to explore a remarkable new underwater attraction while laying the foundations for something even bigger. Over time, through natural coral growth and dedicated restoration efforts, the wreck will gradually transform into a thriving living reef, creating new habitat for marine life and supporting the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem. This journey from shipwreck to living reef forms the foundation of Wreck to Reef, Siyam World’s new annual conservation initiative under the Sun Siyam Cares sustainability platform.
Taking place from June 11 to 15, 2026, the inaugural edition of Wreck to Reef will bring together divers, marine conservationists, scientists, content creators, ocean advocates, and guests to celebrate both the launch of the wreck and the beginning of its transformation into a living underwater ecosystem. The shipwreck may be the headline grabber, but Wreck to Reef is the real story.
At the heart of the initiative lies a former Japanese-built tuna freighter from the 1980s. Measuring 66.36 metres in length and weighing 499 tonnes, the vessel once transported Maldivian tuna across the atolls to Malé and local canneries before being given a second life beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll. Once responsible for transporting Maldivian tuna across the atolls to Malé and local canneries, the vessel has now been given a second life and a far more exciting retirement plan. The story began in 2021 when Sun Siyam Group Founder and Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed shared a vision of creating something truly meaningful beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll, a dive experience that would not only attract visitors but also contribute to the future of the marine environment. What followed was an ambitious journey to source, prepare, and purposefully sink a vessel that could serve as both a world-class dive site and the foundation for a future reef ecosystem.
After being located in Lhaviyani Atoll, carefully cleaned and prepared near Malé, and following government approval, the vessel was transported to Noonu Atoll and purposefully sunk within Siyam World’s territorial waters in October 2024. Of course, no great story happens without a twist.
During the sinking process, trapped air caused the vessel to settle upside down on the seabed. Not exactly the plan. Undeterred, a skilled local team from Miladhoo spent weeks using giant air bags, ropes, and plenty of determination to carefully rotate the wreck upright. Mission accomplished. Today, the bow points dramatically towards the reef at 10 metres while the stern descends to 24 metres, creating an exciting and accessible dive for certified divers. Marine life has wasted no time claiming its new address. Already recorded around the wreck are guitar sharks, blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, lemon sharks, grey reef sharks, Napoleon wrasse, eagle rays, stingrays, turtles, moray eels, octopus, groupers, snappers, boxfish, batfish, angelfish, nudibranchs, and large schools of jackfish. Soft and hard corals have also begun colonising the steel structure, signalling the start of its transformation into a thriving underwater ecosystem. For a site that officially opened only recently, the speed at which marine life has adopted the wreck has exceeded expectations, reinforcing its potential to become one of the Maldives’ most exciting artificial reef projects.
But here’s the thing. The ship was never the end goal. It was always the starting point. Unlike a traditional dive attraction, Wreck to Reef has been designed as a long-term conservation initiative that will continue to evolve year after year. The ambition is not simply to create one of the Maldives’ most exciting wreck dives, but to establish a living underwater ecosystem that guests can actively help build, monitor, and watch grow over time.
Through guided coral planting experiences, guests will be invited to contribute coral fragments directly onto the wreck, helping create new habitat for marine life while supporting the reef’s ongoing development. Every coral fragment planted becomes part of a much bigger story, one that will continue long after the dive is over. Because let’s be honest, most holiday souvenirs end up on a shelf. This one grows into a reef.
As the project develops, guests will be able to follow its progress through future editions of Wreck to Reef, updates from Sun Diving’s marine experts, and a structured reef monitoring programme led by resort Marine Biologist Mariyam Thuhufa (Thuhu). Coral growth, biodiversity, and the overall development of the ecosystem will be documented and assessed every three months, providing measurable insights into the transformation of the wreck into a thriving living reef. The goal is to create a lasting connection between travellers and the marine environment, transforming visitors into active participants in ocean restoration while ensuring the project’s environmental impact can be monitored, measured, and shared for years to come.
The first edition of Wreck to Reef will feature a packed programme of activities including the official opening dives on the wreck, coral planting dive sessions, marine conservation discussions, local island visits, beach and reef clean-up initiatives, reef observation dives, blue-light night diving experiences, community engagement activities, and a closing gala celebrating the ocean and the people dedicated to protecting it.
Delivered under the Sun Siyam Cares sustainability platform, the initiative reflects the group’s commitment to creating meaningful environmental impact while giving guests the opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves. With official approval to cultivate coral fragments directly onto the wreck, the site will serve as a living laboratory for reef restoration, biodiversity enhancement, marine education, and long-term conservation.
Commenting on the launch, Sara, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts, said: “Wreck to Reef is probably the boldest story we have ever set out to tell from Siyam World, and definitely the most patient one. This is not a single event, nor is it simply the launch of a new dive site. It is the beginning of a long-term commitment to reef restoration, ocean conservation, and meaningful guest participation. Every guest who plants a coral fragment becomes part of a story that will continue growing long after they leave our shores.”
For Siyam World, the project perfectly reflects the spirit of the resort itself: adventurous, unconventional, and deeply connected to the Maldives. It is a place where guests can experience the thrill of exploring a brand-new shipwreck one day and contribute to the creation of a thriving marine ecosystem the next. Because at Siyam World, adventure does not stop at the waterline. Sometimes, it begins twenty-four metres below it.
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OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
Tripadvisor has named OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO among the top 10% percent of hotels worldwide in its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards. Unlike honours determined by industry panels or internal juries, this recognition originates from a more direct source: the aggregated feedback of guests who have stayed, dined, and lingered on these island shores.
Over thousands of individual reviews, travellers from across the globe have shaped the reputation of both properties. Their collective voice, measured through rating consistency and recency of feedback, has placed THE OZEN COLLECTION alongside an elite cohort of international hospitality leaders.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are unique in that no submission or nomination is required. Rankings are derived algorithmically from the volume, quality, and recency of guest reviews. For OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, this translates to sustained excellence as measured not by a single visit, but by thousands of stays over time.
Where many ultra-luxury resorts operate on a model of à la carte pricing with added fees, THE OZEN COLLECTION pioneered an alternative approach. Both properties operate on all-encompassing holiday plans designed to eliminate unexpected charges and streamline the guest journey.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO operates under the INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited dining across multiple restaurants, premium wines and spirits, a signature spa treatment per guest, and curated excursions – all bundled into a single upfront rate. Guests have access to the underwater M6m restaurant, house reef snorkelling, and other activities without additional charges.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers the RESERVE™ Plan, which adds a dedicated Hiyani butler operating 24 hours daily, private catamaran airport transfers, unlimited access to the CUVEÉ wine library, and bespoke dining experiences. All villas include private pools, with select overwater units featuring slides providing direct lagoon access.
As THE OZEN COLLECTION looks ahead, this recognition serves not as a final destination but as a quiet reaffirmation of purpose. To every guest who has taken the time to share their experience – whether a sentence or a story – we remain deeply grateful. Your words guide us. Your trust sustains us. And your return is the only accolade we continue to seek. We look forward to welcoming you back to our shores, again and again, for many years to come.
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Niyama invites travellers to explore the Maldives with new summer escape package
With summer approaching, Niyama transformed, and the Maldives more stunning than ever, those in search of epic adventure and unfettered exploration are invited to visit the world’s most luxurious playground.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives launches its signature escape just in time for summer, with more and more benefits for longer bookings allowing guests to experience the Maldives in all its surreal beauty.
Stays in its sensual beach and overwater villas begin with a welcome bottle of champagne. Half-board dining is included, with nothing ordinary about either breakfast – with its mimosa and gelato bars – or dinner with its sizzling safari game one night and the world’s favourite street foods another. And guests are invited to surrender themselves to the most mesmerising of sunsets at the new Surf Shack with a complimentary cocktail.
Days drift by criss-crossing the resort’s two jungle islands by bicycle, kayaking across the dazzling lagoon in search of baby reef sharks, and snorkelling the outer reef where the corals bloom a riot of colour and the occasional sea turtles stop by to graze.
Stays in the resort’s pavilions are even more decadent, with not only everything bigger and better, but every detail personalised, from the warm welcome of a personalised board out front and a cool coconut waiting inside, to the luxury of breakfast in bed each day. A floating breakfast out in the full-sized pool, sunrise dappling on the water, is also quintessential Maldives in every way – yet out of this world.
For stays of five nights or more, Niyama amps things up with a magical movie night under the stars. Heading to a secret cove on the beach, guests settle into oversized beanbags for a private screening of their choice, a Thakuru (Villa Host) on hand throughout the night to bring icy drinks and unlimited amounts of popcorn.
And finally, for seven nights or more, the spa treatment of each guest’s choice lets any tension drift away with the tide and a sense of renewal to bathe them. Then as sunset paints the sky the most dramatic shades of ochre and flamingo, guests can embark on the adventure of a lifetime, cruising in search of dolphins that dance and play in the boat’s wake.
Nature’s Playground has never been more enticing, as across its two islands its facilities are refurbished, including all of its villas. Avant-garde restaurant Nest is unveiled as a treetop culinary dream, showcasing the fire and spice of Asia, while colourful beach bar Dune is an invitation to laidback lingering. Subsix, meanwhile, surrounded by nothing but open ocean, presents the world’s first and most exquisite underwater Nikkei tasting menu.
Signatures escapes begin at three nights priced at USD 730++ per night. For reservations or more information, call +960 676 22 22 or email reservations@niyama.com
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Global Wellness Day at Joy Island features giant floating breakfast experience
Joy Island Maldives transformed Global Wellness Day into an unforgettable celebration of well-being, connection, and island living, bringing together wellness experiences, healthy cuisine, and joyful moments in a day designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul.
The celebrations began as the first rays of sunlight painted the Maldivian skies in shades of gold and pink. Guests were welcomed aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, gently anchored in the crystal-clear waters surrounding the island, for a serene Sunrise Gentle Hatha Flow Yoga Session. Surrounded by endless ocean views and the soothing rhythm of the sea, participants moved through a mindful practice focused on breath, balance, and connection with the natural elements. The gentle morning breeze, the warmth of the rising sun, and the calming sounds of the ocean created an atmosphere of complete tranquility, allowing guests to reconnect with themselves and the beauty of the world around them.
Following the yoga session, guests returned to the island for the highlight of the day: a spectacular wellness-inspired breakfast experience unlike anything ever seen before.
Taking centre stage at the resort’s Main Pool was a breathtaking 24-foot floating breakfast, believed to be the largest floating breakfast tray ever created in the world. Designed and curated by Joy Island Maldives’ Executive Chef and culinary team, the extraordinary floating display featured an abundant selection of wholesome breakfast favourites, freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, nutrient-rich dishes, healthy refreshments, and a dedicated herbal tea station.
Beautifully arranged and adorned with the iconic Joy Island Maldives logo, the floating breakfast was more than a culinary experience, it was a celebration of wellness, creativity, and the joy of sharing meaningful moments together. Guests gathered around the impressive floating installation, enjoying nutritious cuisine while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the island.
The day continued with a lively Healthy Mocktail Making Competition, where members of the resort team showcased their creativity, passion, and talent through a collection of refreshing wellness-inspired beverages. Featuring fresh tropical ingredients, herbs, fruits, and innovative flavour combinations, the competition brought guests and team members together in a fun and interactive experience while highlighting the skill and personality of the Joy Island family.
“Global Wellness Day is about taking a moment to appreciate the importance of living well and embracing a healthier lifestyle,” said Ahmed Jihad (Jay), Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “At Joy Island Maldives, we wanted to create experiences that celebrate wellness in a joyful and memorable way. From greeting the sunrise through a peaceful Hatha Flow Yoga session on a traditional dhoni, to unveiling what we believe to be the world’s largest floating breakfast, and celebrating the creativity of our team through healthy mocktail creations, the day perfectly reflected the spirit of Joy.”
The Global Wellness Day celebrations formed part of Joy Island Maldives’ ongoing commitment to creating meaningful experiences that inspire guests to slow down, reconnect with nature, embrace wellness, and discover the simple joys of island life.
Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, pristine beaches, and endless shades of blue, Joy Island Maldives continues to redefine the art of hospitality through innovative experiences that bring people closer to themselves, to nature, and to one another.
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