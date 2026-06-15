From Shipwreck to Living Reef: Siyam World launches ambitious marine restoration project

Siyam World Maldives has unveiled one of the newest and most exciting wreck dives in the Maldives. Created from a former Maldivian tuna freighter, the 66.36-metre vessel now rests beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll, offering divers the opportunity to explore a remarkable new underwater attraction while laying the foundations for something even bigger. Over time, through natural coral growth and dedicated restoration efforts, the wreck will gradually transform into a thriving living reef, creating new habitat for marine life and supporting the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem. This journey from shipwreck to living reef forms the foundation of Wreck to Reef, Siyam World’s new annual conservation initiative under the Sun Siyam Cares sustainability platform.

Taking place from June 11 to 15, 2026, the inaugural edition of Wreck to Reef will bring together divers, marine conservationists, scientists, content creators, ocean advocates, and guests to celebrate both the launch of the wreck and the beginning of its transformation into a living underwater ecosystem. The shipwreck may be the headline grabber, but Wreck to Reef is the real story.

At the heart of the initiative lies a former Japanese-built tuna freighter from the 1980s. Measuring 66.36 metres in length and weighing 499 tonnes, the vessel once transported Maldivian tuna across the atolls to Malé and local canneries before being given a second life beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll. Once responsible for transporting Maldivian tuna across the atolls to Malé and local canneries, the vessel has now been given a second life and a far more exciting retirement plan. The story began in 2021 when Sun Siyam Group Founder and Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed shared a vision of creating something truly meaningful beneath the waters of Noonu Atoll, a dive experience that would not only attract visitors but also contribute to the future of the marine environment. What followed was an ambitious journey to source, prepare, and purposefully sink a vessel that could serve as both a world-class dive site and the foundation for a future reef ecosystem.

After being located in Lhaviyani Atoll, carefully cleaned and prepared near Malé, and following government approval, the vessel was transported to Noonu Atoll and purposefully sunk within Siyam World’s territorial waters in October 2024. Of course, no great story happens without a twist.

During the sinking process, trapped air caused the vessel to settle upside down on the seabed. Not exactly the plan. Undeterred, a skilled local team from Miladhoo spent weeks using giant air bags, ropes, and plenty of determination to carefully rotate the wreck upright. Mission accomplished. Today, the bow points dramatically towards the reef at 10 metres while the stern descends to 24 metres, creating an exciting and accessible dive for certified divers. Marine life has wasted no time claiming its new address. Already recorded around the wreck are guitar sharks, blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, lemon sharks, grey reef sharks, Napoleon wrasse, eagle rays, stingrays, turtles, moray eels, octopus, groupers, snappers, boxfish, batfish, angelfish, nudibranchs, and large schools of jackfish. Soft and hard corals have also begun colonising the steel structure, signalling the start of its transformation into a thriving underwater ecosystem. For a site that officially opened only recently, the speed at which marine life has adopted the wreck has exceeded expectations, reinforcing its potential to become one of the Maldives’ most exciting artificial reef projects.

But here’s the thing. The ship was never the end goal. It was always the starting point. Unlike a traditional dive attraction, Wreck to Reef has been designed as a long-term conservation initiative that will continue to evolve year after year. The ambition is not simply to create one of the Maldives’ most exciting wreck dives, but to establish a living underwater ecosystem that guests can actively help build, monitor, and watch grow over time.

Through guided coral planting experiences, guests will be invited to contribute coral fragments directly onto the wreck, helping create new habitat for marine life while supporting the reef’s ongoing development. Every coral fragment planted becomes part of a much bigger story, one that will continue long after the dive is over. Because let’s be honest, most holiday souvenirs end up on a shelf. This one grows into a reef.

As the project develops, guests will be able to follow its progress through future editions of Wreck to Reef, updates from Sun Diving’s marine experts, and a structured reef monitoring programme led by resort Marine Biologist Mariyam Thuhufa (Thuhu). Coral growth, biodiversity, and the overall development of the ecosystem will be documented and assessed every three months, providing measurable insights into the transformation of the wreck into a thriving living reef. The goal is to create a lasting connection between travellers and the marine environment, transforming visitors into active participants in ocean restoration while ensuring the project’s environmental impact can be monitored, measured, and shared for years to come.

The first edition of Wreck to Reef will feature a packed programme of activities including the official opening dives on the wreck, coral planting dive sessions, marine conservation discussions, local island visits, beach and reef clean-up initiatives, reef observation dives, blue-light night diving experiences, community engagement activities, and a closing gala celebrating the ocean and the people dedicated to protecting it.

Delivered under the Sun Siyam Cares sustainability platform, the initiative reflects the group’s commitment to creating meaningful environmental impact while giving guests the opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves. With official approval to cultivate coral fragments directly onto the wreck, the site will serve as a living laboratory for reef restoration, biodiversity enhancement, marine education, and long-term conservation.

Commenting on the launch, Sara, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts, said: “Wreck to Reef is probably the boldest story we have ever set out to tell from Siyam World, and definitely the most patient one. This is not a single event, nor is it simply the launch of a new dive site. It is the beginning of a long-term commitment to reef restoration, ocean conservation, and meaningful guest participation. Every guest who plants a coral fragment becomes part of a story that will continue growing long after they leave our shores.”

For Siyam World, the project perfectly reflects the spirit of the resort itself: adventurous, unconventional, and deeply connected to the Maldives. It is a place where guests can experience the thrill of exploring a brand-new shipwreck one day and contribute to the creation of a thriving marine ecosystem the next. Because at Siyam World, adventure does not stop at the waterline. Sometimes, it begins twenty-four metres below it.