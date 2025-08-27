Excursions
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
At Canareef Resort Maldives, one of the most popular experiences for guests is the dolphin tour. The abundant presence of dolphins in the surrounding waters ensures that each cruise offers a remarkable encounter with these marine creatures, creating lasting memories for visitors.
Every dolphin tour at Canareef provides an opportunity to observe pods of dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves. Guests often describe the sight of spinner dolphins darting through the clear ocean as a defining image of the Maldives’ natural marine beauty.
Morning cruises and sunset tours alike are guided by experienced staff, who share insights as dolphins appear in their natural environment. Many guests recount moments when dolphins swim alongside the boat, a spectacle that creates a unique sense of connection.
The activity is regarded as more than just an excursion; it is considered a celebration of nature and a highlight of a stay at Canareef. It allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that underlines why dolphins are seen as ambassadors of the islands.
For travellers seeking encounters with dolphins amid turquoise waters, Canareef presents an ideal opportunity. The resort also offers seasonal promotions, including early booking discounts for the remainder of this summer, next winter, and summer 2026.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
Action
OBLU NATURE Helengeli guests witness rare Ornate Eagle Ray
The Maldives is renowned for its surprises and in what can only be called a one-in-a-lifetime experience, on the 30th July a couple of lucky guests out snorkelling at OBLU NATURE Helengeli were treated to a cameo appearance of one of the most elusive sea creatures known. Whilst out taking in the wonders of Helengeli islands vibrant house reef, an Ornate Eagle Ray appeared, one of only a handful reported annually around the world.
The Ornate Eagle Ray, often dubbed the “unicorn of the sea”, is one of the rarest ray species known to humans, with fewer than 60 confirmed sightings globally to date. Despite a wide range of habitat from Indian Ocean to West Pacific, confirmed encounters remain extremely scarce according to sources including BBC Wildlife, Marine Megafauna Foundation and Oceanographic Magazine. The population is under surveillance by the ‘International Union for Conservation of Nature’ (IUCN), and this particular species of ray has an existence status of ‘Critically Endangered’, with population declines observed in conservation reports claims IUCN.
Explaining the uniqueness of this special sighting and of OBLU NATURE Helengeli’s location, TGI Maldives dive centre Operations Manager Greta Marcelli commented, “The guest sighting, made while snorkelling just metres from shore, adds to the limited tally of known observations in Maldivian waters, marking an extraordinary occurrence for both the guest and marine conservation alike.
“Sighting such a rare creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray is truly a remarkable experience to witness and one highly unlikely to ever repeat. That said, interestingly in 2025 at our sister islands of OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi also both in North Male’ Atoll, sightings had been made earlier this year in January. A staff member had spotted this ray species in the main boat lagoon at Sangeli island, and a guest posted a picture of one whilst on Ailafushi island – possibly completely unaware of just how rare these creatures are.”
This sighting underscores the importance of reef systems like Helengeli’s in offering refuge for rare species, even critically endangered ones such as the Ornate Eagle Ray. While rays are protected under Maldivian law since 2014, specific species-level monitoring remains limited.
Marine Boiologist Georgia Maggioni adds, “As resident marine biologists here in the Maldives, we are thrilled by these reports of rare sightings, it speaks volumes about the health and productivity of our island resorts reefs ecosystems. Although sightings of this species are exceptionally rare, its presence here signals encouraging progress in our conservation efforts, as we continue to support coral reef restoration around our resorts in both shallow lagoons and deeper waters”.
According to the IUCN that monitors the natural world and publishes ‘Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species’, latest research reports have been highlighting concerns for the Ornate Eagle Ray. In 2023, the last IUCN report published stated that ‘despite extensive baited remote underwater video surveying sharks and rays across 391 coral reefs in 67 nations and territories between 2009 and 2019, the Ornate Eagle Ray was only recorded three times, two off the Western Australia and one in Palau’.
Remaining as one of the ocean’s most mysterious species, very little is known about the ray’s migration patterns due to its rarity. However, scattered sightings across the Indo-Pacific, from the Maldives and Seychelles to Australia and the Philippines, suggest that this elusive ray may undertake wide-ranging movements through tropical reef systems. Its preference for shallow coastal waters, sandy bottoms, and coral-rich environments indicates possible seasonal migrations linked to breeding or feeding.
Greta concludes, “Due to its critically endangered status and the scarcity of confirmed data, each new sighting of a creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray plays a vital role in helping better understand the species’ range and behaviour. We are very lucky to have our guests document this encounter and capture the colours and importantly back print of the ray as this pattern is a unique identifier we share with our marine biology colleagues to better analyse migration and population.”
Excursions
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
-
News1 week ago
Unforgettable sunsets of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
-
News1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura Malé celebrates World Photography Day with #PortraitsAtNasandhura
-
Drink1 week ago
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
-
News4 days ago
Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort
-
Business6 days ago
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
-
Celebration1 week ago
Season of wonder and connection: festivities at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives