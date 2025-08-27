Maldives beaches rated among world’s best for rest and rejuvenation

Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced its festive programme, ‘A Season by the Sea’, which will take place from Thursday 18 December 2025 to Wednesday 7 January 2026. The programme combines seasonal traditions with experiences designed for guests of all ages.

The celebrations begin on 18 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, where guests can enjoy festive treats and live music. The following day, children will have the chance to take part in a gingerbread house decorating workshop.

A range of wellness and leisure activities will be available throughout the festive season, including sunrise power yoga, Pilates by the water’s edge, and tennis sessions in the evenings. Holiday tournaments will add a competitive edge for sports enthusiasts. Marine activities will also feature prominently, with options such as the Ocean Wonders Christmas morning snorkelling excursion, Dolphin Quest cruises, and private nurse shark encounters.

Dining experiences form a central part of the programme. Guests can take part in themed events including an Oyster and Caviar Dinner, a Maldivian Sharing Beach Dinner, and a private Festive High Tea. Christmas Eve will be marked with a Gala Gathering followed by the Olhahali Oceanside Gala Dinner, with live music, performances, and a festive menu. On Christmas Day, the resort will host a Poolside Brunch featuring seasonal dishes.

New Year’s Eve will be celebrated with a soirée at the heart of the island, followed by the resort’s signature Gala Dinner at Glow, which will feature a specially curated menu and entertainment. The celebrations continue on New Year’s Day with a Beachside Brunch, and the week that follows will include events such as the Chef’s Table at Kayto, highlighting Nikkei cuisine, and Taste of India at Glow, showcasing Indian culinary traditions.

To complement the programme, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers a range of villas suitable for couples, families, and larger groups. Options include one-bedroom overwater and beach villas with private pools, rooftop terraces, and direct ocean access, as well as two- and three-bedroom residences such as the signature MIRI Villa. These larger accommodations feature spacious living areas, multiple bedrooms, and infinity pools set over the lagoon or beach, designed to create a setting for shared celebrations during the festive season.