Featured
Maldives beaches rated among world’s best for rest and rejuvenation
Following a rise in searches for ‘calmcations’, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag have revealed the best destinations for a tranquil escape in 2025, with the Maldives named among the world’s most serene beachside getaways.
According to Travelbag, 72 per cent of British travellers go on holiday to relax and recharge, while 47 per cent seek experiences that help them feel more grounded and mindful. Searches for the term ‘calmcation’ – holidays focused on peace, quiet, and switching off – have doubled in the past three months, reflecting a growing shift away from busy itineraries towards more restorative travel.
To identify the most relaxing destinations, Travelbag analysed 36 global locations and ranked them against key serenity indicators, including noise and light pollution, cleanliness, the quality of green spaces, and local travel congestion.
Queenstown, New Zealand, secured first place as the world’s ultimate destination for tranquillity. Framed by the Southern Alps and Lake Wakatipu, the town recorded exceptionally high scores for cleanliness (91.7) and quality of green spaces (94.4), alongside low levels of travel congestion and minimal noise and light pollution.
The Seychelles followed in second position, celebrated for its unspoiled natural beauty and exceptionally low noise and light pollution score of 16.7. Its islands, including La Digue, Praslin and Silhouette, remain havens of peace and natural charm.
Cairns, Australia, rounded out the top three, combining tropical serenity with well-maintained green spaces and an impressive cleanliness score of 69.6.
Also ranking among the top global destinations is the Maldives, long regarded as one of the world’s premier escapes for those seeking peace and seclusion. With its iconic turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and private island resorts, the country continues to attract travellers in search of restorative experiences.
According to Travelbag’s analysis, the Maldives achieved an impressive average beach rating of 4.63, placing it alongside the world’s leading beachside destinations. Beaches such as Bikini Beach, Baros Beach, and Reethi Beach were highlighted as examples of the country’s serene appeal.
Danny Hugill, Destination Executive for the Maldives at Travelbag, commented: “The Maldives is one of our most cherished destinations – an idyllic collection of tiny islands that offer unmatched opportunities to unwind. Long celebrated as a top honeymoon destination, it remains the ultimate place to escape, slow down, and enjoy the tranquillity of nature.”
The findings underline the Maldives’ continued appeal in a market increasingly shaped by wellness, mindfulness, and relaxation. While destinations such as New Zealand and the Seychelles excel in specific indicators of serenity, the Maldives’ unique combination of luxurious seclusion, natural beauty, and consistently high-rated beaches ensures its position as a global ‘calmcation’ favourite for 2025.
Featured
October at Soneva: culinary journeys, wellness retreats and world-class guests
As the golden light softens the edges of the day and autumn arrives in the Maldives, Soneva’s resorts are inviting families to embrace a slower pace. Surrounded by settings where jungle meets shoreline and barefoot living is part of everyday life, October brings immersive experiences, diverse dining and guest appearances designed to create memorable moments.
Soneva is renowned for its sense of space – and this October, that space is offered as a place to connect, explore and dream. Guests are accommodated in expansive villas, whether set above the water or nestled within the forest, with each generation free to follow their own rhythm. Younger visitors are welcomed at The Den, where activities include chocolate-making, coral reef discovery and storytelling beneath the stars. Adults are offered opportunities such as sailing excursions, wine tastings by the beach and relaxed days defined by a tropical tempo.
The Soneva Stars programme in October features a notable guest line-up. Tennis player Andy Murray will lead sessions on the courts, Olympic swimmer Therese Alshammar will conduct family swimming classes, and British astronaut Tim Peake will introduce guests to stargazing alongside stories from his career in space. The atmosphere is intended to remain relaxed, with experiences that are both engaging and uncommon.
Culinary experiences remain central to the Soneva offering. October’s highlights include Michelin-starred chefs joining the Soneva Stars programme: Tim Siadatan of Trullo and Padella will appear at Soneva Fushi for the first time, while Chet Sharma of Bibi will prepare a Diwali dinner at both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani. Dining venues range from Flying Sauces, a treetop experience reached by zipline, to So Hands On by Chef Akira, an intimate six-seat sushi counter crafted in sake-finished pine. At Soneva Secret, each villa includes a private chef, offering a personalised dining experience.
For guests seeking tranquillity, October also marks the return of the SOUL Festival at Soneva Fushi, taking place from 9 to 13 October. This retreat gathers global figures in wellness, movement and transformation, offering barefoot rituals, sunrise breathwork and reflective discussions.
October at Soneva is framed by golden hours and starlit nights, with experiences designed to be shared across generations.
Family
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme
Kuramathi Maldives has introduced the new Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme, designed to inspire creativity, nurture curiosity, and create memorable holidays for children. The two-week programme, which began on 25 August, offers a wide range of engaging activities for children of different ages and interests. Bageecha Kids Club aims to create lasting memories, build friendships, and enhance family holidays. With this initiative, Kuramathi Maldives continues its commitment to delivering enriching experiences for guests of all ages.
The pirate-themed club is specially designed for children aged 3 to 12 years and operates daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Families travelling with children under the age of three may request babysitting services at an additional charge, ensuring that younger guests are also well cared for during their stay at Kuramathi.
Week 1:
- Monday – Art & Nature Day: Activities include a scavenger hunt, nature crafts, and fitness games. Children can build sandcastles on the beach, take part in pool activities, enjoy splash pad games, and explore watercolour painting.
- Tuesday – Ocean Adventures: Young participants can enjoy reef crafts, pool activities, and an underwater wildlife masterclass, concluding with fish tattoos and aquatic-themed fun.
- Wednesday – Sports Day: The day features mini-Olympics, children’s yoga, and beach volleyball, followed by pool time and a BBQ lunch.
- Thursday – Pirate & Mermaid Day: Children create treasure maps, embark on a treasure hunt, and learn to make pirate hats and mermaid crowns. The day concludes with splash games and a film.
- Friday – Superhero Adventure: Children design their own costumes, take part in beach games, and enjoy kite flying, before ending the day with a superhero disco.
- Saturday – Tropical Explorers: The programme includes animal crafts, jungle walks, coconut bowling, and pool activities, followed by a cinema session with popcorn.
- Sunday – Maldivian Culture & Heritage: Children are invited to learn Dhivehi phrases, craft miniature Dhonis, and practise traditional drumming. Palm leaf weaving and poolside activities round off the day.
Week 2:
- Monday – Eco & Green Day: Children make bookmarks and recycled art, alongside beach games, pool activities, and a nature walk.
- Tuesday – Underwater Wonders: Activities include underwater crafts, painting seascapes, a reef quiz, and laboratory time at the Eco Centre.
- Wednesday – Beach Olympics: The day features yoga, beach activities, pool time, a BBQ lunch, dance and movement sessions, hydroponic gardening, and a mini triathlon.
- Thursday – Creative Mind: Budding artists work on a group mural and nature journals, alongside pool adventures, water games, and a dance party.
- Friday – Animal Kingdom: The schedule includes animal-themed crafts, a relay race, pool activities, board games, and a paper plane contest.
- Saturday – Pirate Adventure: Children take part in crafts, pool games, and a treasure hunt, designing their own ship as part of the day’s activities.
- Sunday – Adventure & Fun: The final day brings a dance competition, superhero quiz, memory games, an obstacle course, and relay races.
The Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme provides children with the opportunity to experience creativity, fun, and cultural discovery, ensuring a memorable holiday for families at Kuramathi Maldives
Celebration
‘A Season by the Sea’: Jumeirah Olhahali Island reveals holiday calendar
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced its festive programme, ‘A Season by the Sea’, which will take place from Thursday 18 December 2025 to Wednesday 7 January 2026. The programme combines seasonal traditions with experiences designed for guests of all ages.
The celebrations begin on 18 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, where guests can enjoy festive treats and live music. The following day, children will have the chance to take part in a gingerbread house decorating workshop.
A range of wellness and leisure activities will be available throughout the festive season, including sunrise power yoga, Pilates by the water’s edge, and tennis sessions in the evenings. Holiday tournaments will add a competitive edge for sports enthusiasts. Marine activities will also feature prominently, with options such as the Ocean Wonders Christmas morning snorkelling excursion, Dolphin Quest cruises, and private nurse shark encounters.
Dining experiences form a central part of the programme. Guests can take part in themed events including an Oyster and Caviar Dinner, a Maldivian Sharing Beach Dinner, and a private Festive High Tea. Christmas Eve will be marked with a Gala Gathering followed by the Olhahali Oceanside Gala Dinner, with live music, performances, and a festive menu. On Christmas Day, the resort will host a Poolside Brunch featuring seasonal dishes.
New Year’s Eve will be celebrated with a soirée at the heart of the island, followed by the resort’s signature Gala Dinner at Glow, which will feature a specially curated menu and entertainment. The celebrations continue on New Year’s Day with a Beachside Brunch, and the week that follows will include events such as the Chef’s Table at Kayto, highlighting Nikkei cuisine, and Taste of India at Glow, showcasing Indian culinary traditions.
To complement the programme, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers a range of villas suitable for couples, families, and larger groups. Options include one-bedroom overwater and beach villas with private pools, rooftop terraces, and direct ocean access, as well as two- and three-bedroom residences such as the signature MIRI Villa. These larger accommodations feature spacious living areas, multiple bedrooms, and infinity pools set over the lagoon or beach, designed to create a setting for shared celebrations during the festive season.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
-
News1 week ago
Unforgettable sunsets of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Eight irresistible reasons to trade Winter for Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
-
News1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura Malé celebrates World Photography Day with #PortraitsAtNasandhura
-
Drink1 week ago
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
-
Business6 days ago
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
-
News4 days ago
Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort