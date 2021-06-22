Veligandu Island Maldives crowned world’s best beach

Veligandu Island Resort & Spa has won the title of world’s best beach.

The resort won all four rounds of the World Championship of Beaches, organised by Kiwi.com, and went through to the final, competing with Anse Cocos in Seychelles. Voting in the final round was open for 24 hours.

After an incredible final match, Veligandu Island’s beach can now claim to be the best beach in the world.

“Commiserations to Anse Cocos who fought so, so well; it was an unbelievably close match,” the organisers said, in announcement on Instagram.

“We’ve only just got our breath back! Both communities got massively involved in what was a thrilling final.”

The secluded haven of Veligandu Island Resort & Spa in the North Ari Atoll, a property of the Crown & Champa Resorts’ collection, has distinguished itself as one of the leading resorts in the country, voted among the top resorts for romance in Asia and the Maldives.

With 91 tastefully appointed accommodations, including overwater and beach villas, an impressive array of entertainment, facilities, and activities, as well as the warm Maldivian hospitality the resort is renowned for, guests are guaranteed a truly authentic and memorable holiday experience in this secluded paradise.