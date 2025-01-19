Featured
Exclusive offers and curated experiences at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives
Imagine a tiny island nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where warm sand meets gently lapping waves, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable moments. Whether celebrating love or finding time to reconnect, this idyllic dream can become a reality with a limited-time offer at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. Guests can enjoy discounts of up to 75% and partake in curated experiences designed to make every moment as memorable as the surroundings.
A recent guest at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives recounted his enchanting experience on the Platinum Island. He described being dropped off at a secluded sandbank in the middle of the vast ocean—just the waves, the sky, and the two of them. As he knelt and opened the ring box, the look on his partner’s face made the moment truly unforgettable. Her “yes” became the pinnacle of their journey, leaving him feeling like the luckiest person alive.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts specialises in crafting dream proposals with impeccable attention to detail. From a pathway illuminated by flickering candles to an elegantly set table under the open sky, every aspect is meticulously arranged. Fresh floral decorations and chilled sparkling wine are thoughtfully included, ensuring a magical experience for those looking to make a life-changing declaration.
For couples not planning a proposal, the resorts offer numerous ways to elevate romantic getaways. Guests can indulge in a decadent four-course lobster dinner paired with sparkling wine or enjoy a private beach BBQ night, where freshly grilled seafood and premium meats are prepared to perfection.
For travellers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure, the Maldives provides an unparalleled playground. Diving enthusiasts can explore the vibrant house reef at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, recognised by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s top diving destinations. Meanwhile, adrenaline seekers can enjoy activities such as jet skiing, wakeboarding, or surfing at the iconic Pasta Point near Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. Those preferring a slower pace can opt for a sunset dolphin-watching cruise or experience the thrill of big-game fishing in the Indian Ocean. One notable catch involved a majestic sailfish, nearly 1.5 meters in length, which left both the guest and the resort’s expert fishing guide in awe.
With January to March offering the Maldives’ finest weather and picturesque days, this is the perfect time to turn dreams into reality. The offer is available for bookings made between January 17 and February 2, 2025, for stays from January 17 to March 31, 2025. Guests can unlock up to 75% off their stay and discover the Maldives just as they have always envisioned it.
Whether it’s about reconnecting, celebrating milestones, or indulging in the beauty of paradise, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts provides the perfect canvas for extraordinary memories.
Action
Family fun meets Premier League coaching: Kuramathi and Campioni experience
Families seeking the ultimate summer escape in 2025 will find the perfect destination with Kuramathi and Campioni. These two exceptional partners offer a holiday experience where children can combine their love for football with the thrill of training alongside former Premier League players and UEFA coaches at breathtaking resorts. The exclusive Campioni football training camps cater to children aged 4-15 years, running across two weeks with three football legends. Liverpool and England star John Barnes MBE, accompanied by a UEFA coach, will lead sessions from July 28th to August 1st. Meanwhile, England icons Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce MBE will join from August 4th to August 8th, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for budding young footballers.
Campioni’s ethos, “Train Like A Pro,” offers a unique chance for children to be coached for two hours daily by some of English football’s most celebrated figures. These interactive and engaging sessions focus on fundamental skills while emphasising teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. With personalised guidance provided throughout, participants gain invaluable insights from the experts and create unforgettable memories.
While children hone their skills on the pitch, parents are free to unwind in a variety of ways. They can relax on the beach, explore the island, work out in the gym, visit the spa, or simply enjoy the vibrant energy of the training sessions from the sidelines.
The Campioni experience extends beyond football. Families are invited to participate in additional activities, such as welcome drinks at the start of the week, a mid-week parents’ game featuring the football legends, and an end-of-week medal and certificate presentation. These events ensure everyone in the family enjoys a dynamic and engaging holiday.
Kuramathi, a renowned Maldivian resort, serves as the ideal backdrop for this unique experience. Famous for its winding white sandbank and tropical jungle spanning the 1.8km island, the resort features 12 room categories, 12 restaurants, 6 bars, evening entertainment, and an array of facilities. Options range from one-bedroom Beach Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses to overwater villas perched above the island’s turquoise lagoon, making it a perfect choice for families.
Off the field, Kuramathi’s complimentary Bageecha Kids’ Club caters to children aged 3-12 years with indoor and outdoor play areas, arts and crafts, splash pads, and a large swimming pool. Activities for older children include badminton, football, ping pong, baseball, and basketball. For couples seeking a romantic evening, extended kids’ club hours are available at an additional charge, alongside 24-hour babysitting for younger children.
The resort also offers unique environmental activities, such as eco-centre presentations, hermit crab trails, tree planting, and visits to hydroponics gardens, encouraging younger guests to learn about sustainable practices.
For adventurous families, Kuramathi provides a fully equipped dive school with multilingual instructors who guide participants through PADI and SSI courses, including options for children as young as eight. Guests can also explore the ocean through snorkelling safaris, turtle discovery trips, dolphin excursions, and semi-submarine tours. Water sports such as windsurfing, dinghy sailing, and catamaran lessons are available for children aged 12 and above.
While children are occupied, parents can relax at the spa or enjoy evening cocktails at the Champagne Loft or pool bars. Dining options include international cuisine at the buffet restaurant and specialty venues like The Reef, La Belle Vie, and Siam Garden. Nightlife on the island is vibrant, with live music, beachside movie nights, DJ performances, and more.
Kuramathi and Campioni promise a summer holiday filled with excitement, learning, and relaxation, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Awards
Sun Siyam Resorts honoured at Target Taste Awards 2024
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced its receipt of the prestigious 2024 Target Taste Award for ‘Overseas Island Hotel Group.’ The accolade was presented during the ‘Target Taste’ awards ceremony in December 2024, held in Beijing. This event celebrated innovation and excellence within the luxury lifestyle industry.
The 2024 awards, themed ‘Revolutionise and Innovate,’ gathered leading brands and visionaries to highlight advancements in high-end hospitality, design, travel, and culinary arts. Sun Siyam Resorts was honoured for its commitment to redefining island luxury through exceptional guest experiences, sustainable practices, and innovative offerings.
Ashley Zhang, Regional Marketing & Communications Manager for China, accepted the award on behalf of the company, marking a significant milestone for the group.
Target Taste, a prominent Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine established in 2013, has consistently recognised industry pioneers. Its awards serve as a hallmark of innovation, elegance, and excellence in the luxury sector.
Claudia Klingbeil, Group Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts, stated: “This recognition is deeply meaningful to all of us at Sun Siyam Resorts. It reflects the passion, dedication, and heart that our team pours into creating memorable experiences for our guests, and this recognition fuels our commitment to constantly evolve and innovate.”
Celebration
Tropical elegance meets cultural heritage: SO/ Maldives’ festive celebration
Step into a realm of unparalleled luxury and avant-garde elegance as SO/ Maldives prepares to celebrate Chinese New Year in high style from 28 January to 31 January 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this iconic celebration promises a curated experience of haute cuisine, holistic indulgence, and captivating festivities, transforming the holiday into a statement of sophistication.
Renowned for vibrant celebrations and rich heritage, this year’s Chinese New Year program offers an unforgettable lineup. Highlights include a spectacular light-up ceremony, spellbinding cultural performances, a chic DJ party, and elegant festive fairs, all steeped in glamour and refinement.
The theme for 2025, “Ushering Fortune and Unity for a Prosperous New Year,” emphasises joy, harmony, and good fortune. Anchored in multiculturalism and diversity, the festivities aim to bring families and couples together for a stylish celebration of new beginnings. Through vibrant events and a glamorous ambiance, SO/ Maldives sets the stage for a bright and prosperous year.
Guests can immerse themselves in a fusion of cultural traditions and tropical luxury. Highlights include the energetic Lion Dance, which winds through the resort, and thrilling adventures such as snorkelling in crystal-clear waters. Culinary experiences like the Asian Street Market and Beach BBQ showcase Chinese-inspired gourmet delights, while creative workshops such as Handmade Pottery and Canvas Bag Painting ensure magical moments for younger guests.
SO/ Maldives elevates the festive allure with dazzling red lantern installations and breathtaking dragon dance performances on pristine beaches. Villas adorned with bespoke Chinese New Year decor blend cultural heritage with contemporary chic, creating an atmosphere of bold sophistication.
“At SO/ Maldives, we reinvent luxury celebrations, merging vibrant traditions with a cutting-edge, fashion-forward perspective. This Chinese New Year, the experience will be as bold and dazzling as the Year of the Wood Snake itself,” says Olivier MOIESDELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives.
SO/ Maldives invites guests to embrace the finer things in life, where every taste, touch, and moment sparkles with creativity and glamour.
