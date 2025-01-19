Exclusive offers and curated experiences at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Imagine a tiny island nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where warm sand meets gently lapping waves, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable moments. Whether celebrating love or finding time to reconnect, this idyllic dream can become a reality with a limited-time offer at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. Guests can enjoy discounts of up to 75% and partake in curated experiences designed to make every moment as memorable as the surroundings.

A recent guest at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives recounted his enchanting experience on the Platinum Island. He described being dropped off at a secluded sandbank in the middle of the vast ocean—just the waves, the sky, and the two of them. As he knelt and opened the ring box, the look on his partner’s face made the moment truly unforgettable. Her “yes” became the pinnacle of their journey, leaving him feeling like the luckiest person alive.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts specialises in crafting dream proposals with impeccable attention to detail. From a pathway illuminated by flickering candles to an elegantly set table under the open sky, every aspect is meticulously arranged. Fresh floral decorations and chilled sparkling wine are thoughtfully included, ensuring a magical experience for those looking to make a life-changing declaration.

For couples not planning a proposal, the resorts offer numerous ways to elevate romantic getaways. Guests can indulge in a decadent four-course lobster dinner paired with sparkling wine or enjoy a private beach BBQ night, where freshly grilled seafood and premium meats are prepared to perfection.

For travellers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure, the Maldives provides an unparalleled playground. Diving enthusiasts can explore the vibrant house reef at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, recognised by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s top diving destinations. Meanwhile, adrenaline seekers can enjoy activities such as jet skiing, wakeboarding, or surfing at the iconic Pasta Point near Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. Those preferring a slower pace can opt for a sunset dolphin-watching cruise or experience the thrill of big-game fishing in the Indian Ocean. One notable catch involved a majestic sailfish, nearly 1.5 meters in length, which left both the guest and the resort’s expert fishing guide in awe.

With January to March offering the Maldives’ finest weather and picturesque days, this is the perfect time to turn dreams into reality. The offer is available for bookings made between January 17 and February 2, 2025, for stays from January 17 to March 31, 2025. Guests can unlock up to 75% off their stay and discover the Maldives just as they have always envisioned it.

Whether it’s about reconnecting, celebrating milestones, or indulging in the beauty of paradise, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts provides the perfect canvas for extraordinary memories.