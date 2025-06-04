Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts introduces curated all-inclusive getaways in Maldives

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is redefining stress-free travel with a trio of curated, all-inclusive offers across its Maldives properties. Each resort—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives—presents a unique experience, ranging from surfside excitement to secluded luxury, with every aspect of the stay carefully bundled for a seamless holiday.

At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests are invited to enjoy five nights of barefoot luxury, with packages starting at USD 3,499 nett for double occupancy in a Water Bungalow or USD 3,999 nett in an Over Water Suite. Tailored for travellers seeking a balance of adventure and relaxation, the offer includes:

Return speed boat transfers

A 4-course beach dinner featuring steak or seafood

A 30-minute spa treatment

Snorkelling and swimming experiences

A local island visit

Unlimited laundry services

Premium All-Inclusive privileges

For those in search of tranquillity, the adults-only Platinum Wing at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a refined escape. With a minimum stay of seven nights in a Platinum Water Bungalow, the package is available at USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy and features:

Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access

A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach

A 45-minute spa treatment

An island-hopping adventure

A welcome bottle of wine, fruit basket, and bed decorations

Unlimited laundry services

Premium All-Inclusive privileges

At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests can indulge in serene overwater luxury with a seven-night stay starting from USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy in Water Bungalows and higher categories. The package highlights include:

Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access

Premium All-Inclusive privileges

A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach

A 45-minute spa treatment

An island-hopping adventure

A dolphin-watching excursion

Unlimited laundry services

These exclusive offers are available for stays between 1 June and 31 October 2025, with bookings now open.

Whether it’s catching waves at the iconic Pasta Point at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, enjoying a sunset over the tranquil lagoon at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, or exploring the pristine waters surrounding Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, each resort promises a distinct and immersive experience. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts delivers three unforgettable all-inclusive escapes, designed for effortless relaxation with every detail expertly managed.