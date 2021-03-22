Indulge in adults-only Easter celebrations at Hurawalhi Maldives

If you’re dreaming of indulging in an exotic Easter escape, where adults get all the fun, and kids simply aren’t allowed, Hurawalhi Maldives invites you for an adults-only Easter.

Celebrations and events from April 2-4 will guarantee an Easter to remember, chocolate at every opportunity and even a chance to win a trip back to Hurawalhi!

Those seeking relaxation and much-needed ‘me time’ will love the specially crafted Chocolate Easter experience at Duniye Spa which will let your soul sing and your body melt. Two hours of pure bliss, harvesting the beautifying benefits of dark chocolate and coffee beans.

Greet the new day with sunrise yoga and even underwater meditation at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant.

For a decadent adventure, join the resort team on Bella, the resort’s luxury yacht for a Champagne Cruise, while thrill-seekers can embark upon a jet ski safari in search of dolphins, join a bioluminescent night dive to see the reef glow and join snorkel trips to swim with green sea turtles and manta rays.

The Beach BBQ of lobster under the stars, Yum Char lunch at Kashibo with live music, Cloudy Bay Chefs Table Wine Dinner, Maldivian buffet and zombie dance cultural show, and the three-course Chocolate Dessert and Wine Tasting at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant will tempt your tastebuds, offering exquisite dining experiences throughout the Easter weekend.

If bubbles and chocolate is your idea of heaven, sip Rosé Champagne and devour chocolate Easter eggs at the Champagne Pavilion and then off-set the guilty pleasures with a daily boot camp at Dream Island!

Dance the nights away with DJ AJ and live band ‘Shadow Atoll’ but save some energy for an Easter Pool Party you’ll never forget with ice-cream canapes, bubbles, cool cocktails, jelly shots, eats from JFK and summer beats for the perfect party atmosphere.

Relax under a blanket of stars at an outdoor cinema, burn some calories by joining the Padel Tennis tournament, and have fun at the Easter Arcade.

However you choose to spend your Easter at Hurawalhi, be sure not to miss the Adults Easter Egg Hunt for a chance to win a free one-week stay at Hurawalhi, lunch for two at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, a couples massage and much, much more!

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation.

The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life.