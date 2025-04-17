Family
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa unveils enhancements for Easter celebrations
For those who have already marked their calendars for the much-anticipated Easter celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, get ready; the experience is about to get even more magical. Building upon the original announcement, the resort has unveiled key enhancements that will elevate its Easter Island Wonderland festivities into an even more immersive and unforgettable escape.
As we know from before, the resort is inspired by the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland, and the island will be transformed into a vibrant and whimsical paradise, where the curious and the extraordinary come to life. Guests can now explore a full brochure of activities and events, carefully curated to blend fantasy, creativity, and indulgence, all against the dreamy backdrop of the Maldives.
What’s new? A series of dynamic collaborations have been confirmed to take this year’s celebration to another level. Internationally acclaimed illusionist Ming Da will headline the entertainment line-up with a series of performances and live shows that promise to blur the lines between reality and imagination. Known for his signature charm and mind-bending illusions, Ming Da has captivated audiences across Asia and beyond, bringing an elevated theatrical flair to this season’s celebrations.
Joining the experience is O3 Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in the region. Specializing in immersive character performances and themed entertainment, O3 will bring Wonderland to life through playful interactions with guests, costumed performers, and pop-up surprises that delight both children and adults. Their presence will ensure that every corner of the resort feels like a page pulled straight out of a fantastical storybook.
While the core of the experience still revolves around the highly anticipated Wonderland-themed gala dinner, cocktail hours, and DJ-led after-parties, guests can now look forward to even more interactive experiences and playful encounters led by a cast of Wonderland characters, elevating the sense of fantasy woven throughout the resort.
Follow the resort’s partners for a sneak peek of the magic ahead:
- Ming Da – Magician & Illusionist: One of Asia’s most sought-after magicians, Ming Da is known for his blend of modern sleight-of-hand and theatrical storytelling, performing across international stages and luxury venues.
- O3 Entertainment: An entertainment company specializing in immersive performance art and interactive character shows, O3 is renowned for transforming spaces into fully realized fantasy worlds.
For a full overview of the enhanced Easter programming, guests are invited to view the official brochure here.
Family
Oaga Art Resort’s Easter celebration: Case of Detective Kuku
Oaga Art Resort is set to transform the Easter holiday into an extraordinary artistic and cultural experience with Easter Week taking place from April 15th to 22nd, 2025. This meticulously crafted event promises a fusion of traditional Easter festivities with the resort’s signature artistic and musical flair, creating a unique and unforgettable island escape, centred around the “Detective Kuku” mystery.
Adding an element of playful intrigue to your Easter getaway is the unfolding case of “Detective Kuku” and the missing eggs. Families are specially invited to become sleuths in this island-wide whodunit, collaborating to decipher clues strategically scattered across the resort. The investigation officially commences with “The Sundown Brief” cocktail soirée on April 19th, where the puzzling details of the Easter Bunny’s disappearance will be unveiled. The following day, the hunt intensifies as families embark on a trail of riddles and engaging challenges, interacting with a cast of quirky characters who may hold the key to solving the mystery. This collaborative adventure promises fun and excitement for guests of all ages, culminating in “The Debrief” Easter pool party where the truth behind the missing eggs will finally be revealed.
Beyond the captivating mystery, the resort’s Suvasthi Art Studio will be a hub of creativity, hosting daily “Free Flow” sessions where guests can explore various artistic mediums. From crafting bunny ears and Easter sun-catchers to exploring watercolour techniques with local artists, these sessions offer a unique opportunity for artistic exploration. The “Roots in Motion – Easter Edition” dance program will provide a dynamic range of dance styles, including Tutting, Dancehall, and House, catering to all skill levels and ages, with dedicated sessions for beginners, intermediate, and advanced dancers.
Evenings will be alive with music and entertainment, featuring performances by local bands like Vaguthee Trio, Affan and the King Coconuts, and Sandpaper, as well as solo acts like Naffah and Isse. The “O’Fire Night” and “Breeze & Bass” beach party will provide vibrant nightlife experiences, while the “Starlit Cinema” offers a more relaxed evening under the stars.
For families, the Fiyoh Club will offer a dedicated program of Easter-themed activities, including arts and crafts sessions, while children and teens can participate in the 10-day “Roots in Motion” dance program.
Oaga Art Resort warmly invites guests to partake in an Easter celebration like no other. Easter Week at Oaga guarantees a week of artistic immersion, cultural exploration, and joyful festivities in the breathtaking Maldivian islands.
Don’t miss out! Book your stay at Oaga Art Resort and experience the redefined limits of all-inclusive with the Greatest All-Inclusive plan. Enjoy Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, Floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and more.
Visit www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
Family
Refined island Easter celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
This Easter, guests at Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru are invited to celebrate the season with a curated mix of seaside tradition and tropical charm.
At Dhawa Ihuru, families can enjoy relaxed beachfront festivities including egg hunts, face painting, interactive cooking for little ones, and more.
Across the lagoon, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers understated elegance with Easter-themed beachfront barbecues, Maldivian traditions and a seasonal culinary Sakura Signature Omakase at its award-winning overwater restaurant, Madi Hiyaa.
From playful mornings to candlelit dinners by the sea, Easter is reimagined in a setting that is both vibrant and serene.
Experience the Original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a secluded tropical sanctuary for the senses in North Malé Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Its 48 newly refurbished all-pool villas blend Maldivian heritage with sustainable design. At the heart of its sustainability commitment, the Marine Lab has been a pioneer of ocean stewardship since 2004. Savour a Dine-Around gourmet experience across three exceptional restaurants: Sangu Garden, Saffron, award-winning Madi Hiyaa, elevated by the beachfront Naiboli bar. Vabbinfaru is also home to the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa and offers the exclusive Twin-Island experience at sister property Dhawa Ihuru.
Unwind in style at the all-inclusive Dhawa Ihuru in the Maldives. Set on North Malé Atoll, just a swift 25 minutes complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru is a distinct island retreat of its own, where abundant nature, local culture and warm hospitality meet with stylish comfort and modern design, ideal for the new generation of independent travellers.
Cooking
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
