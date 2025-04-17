Pullman Maldives Maamutaa unveils enhancements for Easter celebrations

For those who have already marked their calendars for the much-anticipated Easter celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, get ready; the experience is about to get even more magical. Building upon the original announcement, the resort has unveiled key enhancements that will elevate its Easter Island Wonderland festivities into an even more immersive and unforgettable escape.

As we know from before, the resort is inspired by the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland, and the island will be transformed into a vibrant and whimsical paradise, where the curious and the extraordinary come to life. Guests can now explore a full brochure of activities and events, carefully curated to blend fantasy, creativity, and indulgence, all against the dreamy backdrop of the Maldives.

What’s new? A series of dynamic collaborations have been confirmed to take this year’s celebration to another level. Internationally acclaimed illusionist Ming Da will headline the entertainment line-up with a series of performances and live shows that promise to blur the lines between reality and imagination. Known for his signature charm and mind-bending illusions, Ming Da has captivated audiences across Asia and beyond, bringing an elevated theatrical flair to this season’s celebrations.

Joining the experience is O3 Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in the region. Specializing in immersive character performances and themed entertainment, O3 will bring Wonderland to life through playful interactions with guests, costumed performers, and pop-up surprises that delight both children and adults. Their presence will ensure that every corner of the resort feels like a page pulled straight out of a fantastical storybook.

While the core of the experience still revolves around the highly anticipated Wonderland-themed gala dinner, cocktail hours, and DJ-led after-parties, guests can now look forward to even more interactive experiences and playful encounters led by a cast of Wonderland characters, elevating the sense of fantasy woven throughout the resort.

Follow the resort’s partners for a sneak peek of the magic ahead:

Ming Da – Magician & Illusionist: One of Asia’s most sought-after magicians, Ming Da is known for his blend of modern sleight-of-hand and theatrical storytelling, performing across international stages and luxury venues.

O3 Entertainment: An entertainment company specializing in immersive performance art and interactive character shows, O3 is renowned for transforming spaces into fully realized fantasy worlds.

For a full overview of the enhanced Easter programming, guests are invited to view the official brochure here.