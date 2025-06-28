Siyam World kicks off August with star-studded football camps

No shoes, no stress, just goals! This August, Siyam World Maldives is turning up the heat with not one, not two, but three football legends taking over the island for exclusive five-day Football Residence Camps – Wayne Bridge, Kean Bryan, Andrew Johnson.

Wayne Bridge | August 1–5

A former England international and Premier League left-back with over 300 top-flight appearances, Wayne is best known for his time at Chelsea, Manchester City, and Southampton. His elite-level experience, from Champions League nights to FA Cup triumphs, makes him the ultimate coach for young players looking to level up.

Kean Bryan | August 11–15

A midfield dynamo with a Premier League pedigree, Kean’s career includes spells at Manchester City, Sheffield United, and West Brom. Known for his technical skill and tactical brain, he brings a youth-focused approach packed with energy, precision, and motivation.

Andrew Johnson (AJ) | August 17–21

A former England striker and Crystal Palace legend, AJ lit up the Premier League with his pace and goal-scoring flair. His sessions will bring fast-paced drills, goal-scoring tips, and a whole lot of fun to the pitch.

Each 5-day camp for kids between 5 and 12 years, takes place on the resort’s own World Sports Arena, as part of their exclusive Football Residences programme, designed to inspire the next generation of football stars while having the time of their lives in paradise. Spots are limited, and trust us, they’ll go fast. Give your child the chance to train with football legends, make lifelong friends, and experience the magic of the Maldives—because this is one match they won’t want to miss.

Siyam World has already hosted some of the biggest names in football, with past camps featuring stars like: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger or Esteban Cambiasso. Joining this incredible lineup, those football legends in August are making Siyam World the go-to destination for football-obsessed kids and their families.