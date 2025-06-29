Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins top honour for Water Villas at World Travel Awards
Angsana Velavaru has been honoured as Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort at the prestigious World Travel Awards, cementing its reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for overwater luxury. The accolade highlights a growing recognition of travel experiences that blend privacy, spacious design, and understated elegance.
Situated in the serene South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is home to the renowned InOcean Pool Villas—a collection of standalone overwater villas entirely surrounded by open sea and detached from the island’s main area. This thoughtful separation ensures an exceptional level of privacy and uninterrupted ocean vistas, creating an atmosphere that is both tranquil and refined.
Available in one- and two-bedroom configurations, the InOcean Pool Villas are designed for both flexibility and comfort. Each villa spans two levels and features a private infinity pool, an open-air deck, and generous living spaces. The rooftop terrace offers an additional retreat—ideal for sunset drinks, casual barbecues, or simply enjoying the panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. These villas cater equally to couples in search of serenity and families desiring meaningful togetherness.
Guests also benefit from proximity to Azzurro Restaurant and Bar, an elegant Mediterranean-inspired dining venue perched over water. The restaurant delivers a carefully curated menu in a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance, complemented by sweeping sea views that enhance the overall dining experience.
Reflecting on the recognition, General Manager Ahmed Zahir expressed gratitude: “This award is a reflection of the unwavering dedication of our entire team. At Angsana Velavaru, we strive to offer a thoughtful and personalised stay. The InOcean Pool Villas represent a unique proposition in the Maldives—space, serenity, and a slower pace that deeply resonates with our guests. This honour encourages us to further elevate our standards and remain aligned with what matters most to those who choose to stay with us.”
This award stands as a significant milestone for Angsana Velavaru, underscoring its continued commitment to delivering ease, comfort, and heartfelt hospitality. In a destination famed for overwater accommodations, the InOcean Pool Villa experience distinguishes itself through simplicity, spaciousness, and a seamless connection with the natural world.
Awards
Baros Maldives wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort title at 2025 World Travel Awards
Baros Maldives has been honoured as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2025 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a recognition that underscores the resort’s enduring dedication to delivering heartfelt and intimate experiences that are quintessentially Baros.
Nestled in the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, the Baros Water Villas are a refined expression of effortless luxury and seclusion. Each villa has been thoughtfully crafted to offer direct access to the turquoise lagoon, spacious sun-drenched decks ideal for peaceful reflection, and, in select accommodations, private pools with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Every element is designed to foster connection—with nature, with oneself, and with the timeless essence of Baros.
Beyond the villas lies Baros’ legendary house reef—teeming with vibrant marine life and coral gardens. Guests are invited to explore this underwater wonder through serene morning swims or sunset snorkelling sessions alongside turtles and schools of colourful reef fish.
Proudly Maldivian-owned and welcoming guests for over five decades, Baros Maldives has built a legacy of authentic hospitality and understated elegance. With just 75 villas, a team known for its warm, personalised service, and curated island experiences, the resort continues to offer stays that feel deeply personal and memorable.
Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, expressed gratitude on behalf of the resort, “Our heartfelt thanks go to our guests, partners and the entire Baros team. This recognition is an honour and a wonderful reminder that the spirit of Baros continues to resonate with those who return to our shores time and again.”
As Baros celebrates this milestone, travellers are warmly invited to experience—or rediscover—the quiet magic that makes the island an enduring favourite in the Maldives.
Action
Consistently awarded, beyond compare: Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef
Recently recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, the house reef at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection (formerly known as Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa), offers an extraordinary experience for divers and snorkelers alike. The South Ari Atoll in the Maldives is renowned for its exceptional diving sites, snorkelling, and marine adventures, and the resort’s house reef only enhances this natural beauty with its rich marine biodiversity, thriving coral gardens, and easy access from the shore.
The Machchafushi house reef is approximately five times larger than the island itself, encircling a breathtaking lagoon. Most of the coral reef lies on a gentle slope, descending to depths of 15 – 20m, where it then flattens out into a sandy seabed. At around 30m from the top of the reef, guests can explore a remarkable shipwreck. This sunken treasure is home to a variety of marine species, including glassfish, stonefish and nurse sharks.
Among the largest coral species found on any house reef, the Machchafushi house reef is home to rare varieties such as Acropora granulosa and Acropora latistella, found exclusively on the wreck. The surrounding coral gardens showcase vibrant Blue Coral and Staghorn Coral, creating a stunning display of marine biodiversity.
Marine life thrives around the house reef, with seven resident Nurse sharks, including three adults, one sub-adult, and three juveniles. White Tip Reef sharks, the most curious of the reef’s sharks, are often seen coming close to snorkelers and divers. Other notable species include
Black Tip sharks, Lemon sharks, Leopard sharks, Guitar sharks, and various rays. The Black Blotched Stingrays, known for their friendly nature despite their large size, are a common sight, especially around feeding areas and the reef’s shallow waters. The barbless male rays are particularly known for their gentle interactions with guests.
Sustainability is at the heart of Machchafushi Island Resort’s philosophy. Coral protection, reef conservation, and restoration projects are continuously rolled out, ensuring that the house reef remains a thriving ecosystem for future generations. Guests are regularly educated about the reef’s delicate ecosystem, its abundant marine life, and the resort’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices.
Sharing his views, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa, Francesco Pompilio said, “This honour reflects not only the natural beauty of our house reef, but also the unwavering commitment of our team to its protection and preservation. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to safeguarding this vibrant marine sanctuary for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our guests for their continued trust and patronage.”
Experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef, where exceptional diving, vibrant coral gardens, and abundant marine life meet, all set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unparalleled natural beauty.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures top spots in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been honoured in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, securing top rankings in two highly sought-after categories:
- #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives
- #4 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives
These accolades underscore the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing immersive, meaningful, and luxurious experiences for guests of all ages.
Celebrated for its expansive villas tailored with families in mind, Sirru Fen Fushi offers serene sanctuaries in beach, jungle, and overwater settings. Accommodations include the unique Safari Tented Villas, Sirru Residences, and spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, along with deluxe family lodgings—each offering privacy, ample space, and direct access to either the lagoon or beach.
Beyond its thoughtfully designed accommodations, the resort presents a range of family-friendly experiences. Guests can enjoy an interactive Kids’ Club, curated cultural and nature-based activities, hands-on art and sustainability workshops, and unforgettable marine adventures such as turtle discovery, snorkelling safaris, guided dolphin cruises, and stargazing. Each offering is crafted to inspire connection, learning, and joy across generations.
Ranked as the #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi features an awe-inspiring 200-meter infinity pool that spans from the island’s eastern to western shores, symbolically linking sunrise to sunset. Framed by soft white sands and boundless ocean views, the pool has become an iconic centerpiece of the resort—captivating photographers, influencers, and leisure seekers from around the world.
Nestled on a pristine, untouched island, Sirru Fen Fushi seamlessly blends the quintessential Maldivian experience with sustainability, artistic expression, and cultural immersion. With this latest recognition, the resort continues to set new standards for modern luxury through meaningful travel and exceptional hospitality.
