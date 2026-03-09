Angsana Velavaru plans Easter weekend of activities and dining

Angsana Velavaru is inviting guests to celebrate Easter with a two-day island programme featuring family activities, ocean experiences and seasonal dining from 4 to 5 April 2026.

Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort will host a series of activities designed for families, couples and travellers seeking a seasonal getaway by the sea. The programme includes a combination of wellness sessions, marine experiences and leisure activities intended to bring guests together during the Easter holiday period.

Mornings begin with yoga sessions overlooking the lagoon, followed by opportunities to explore the island’s marine environment through guided snorkelling excursions and discovery experiences organised by the Endheri Marine Centre.

Throughout the day, guests can take part in a range of recreational activities across the island. These include beach kite flying, aqua aerobics sessions and bird feeding at the island’s sanctuary. Adventure-focused experiences are also available, with water sports such as family tube rides and sunset cruises offering guests the opportunity to explore the surrounding lagoon.

Dining experiences form a central part of the Easter programme. Guests can participate in interactive activities including cocktail-making sessions and the Wok & Toss dining experience, which allows visitors to engage with the resort’s culinary team. The programme also includes Easter buffet lunch and dinner at Kaani Restaurant, where seasonal dishes are served in a relaxed island setting.

Evening entertainment includes live music performances, DJ sessions and outdoor film screenings under the stars, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and socialise.

Children’s activities are organised through the Ranger’s Club, where a dedicated Easter programme features creative workshops such as bunny mask making, Easter egg painting and string art. Traditional activities including Easter egg hunts and beach races are also planned for younger guests.

The Easter programme at Angsana Velavaru combines marine exploration, family-friendly activities and seasonal dining experiences, offering guests an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the island’s natural surroundings.