Angsana Velavaru plans Easter weekend of activities and dining
Angsana Velavaru is inviting guests to celebrate Easter with a two-day island programme featuring family activities, ocean experiences and seasonal dining from 4 to 5 April 2026.
Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort will host a series of activities designed for families, couples and travellers seeking a seasonal getaway by the sea. The programme includes a combination of wellness sessions, marine experiences and leisure activities intended to bring guests together during the Easter holiday period.
Mornings begin with yoga sessions overlooking the lagoon, followed by opportunities to explore the island’s marine environment through guided snorkelling excursions and discovery experiences organised by the Endheri Marine Centre.
Throughout the day, guests can take part in a range of recreational activities across the island. These include beach kite flying, aqua aerobics sessions and bird feeding at the island’s sanctuary. Adventure-focused experiences are also available, with water sports such as family tube rides and sunset cruises offering guests the opportunity to explore the surrounding lagoon.
Dining experiences form a central part of the Easter programme. Guests can participate in interactive activities including cocktail-making sessions and the Wok & Toss dining experience, which allows visitors to engage with the resort’s culinary team. The programme also includes Easter buffet lunch and dinner at Kaani Restaurant, where seasonal dishes are served in a relaxed island setting.
Evening entertainment includes live music performances, DJ sessions and outdoor film screenings under the stars, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and socialise.
Children’s activities are organised through the Ranger’s Club, where a dedicated Easter programme features creative workshops such as bunny mask making, Easter egg painting and string art. Traditional activities including Easter egg hunts and beach races are also planned for younger guests.
The Easter programme at Angsana Velavaru combines marine exploration, family-friendly activities and seasonal dining experiences, offering guests an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the island’s natural surroundings.
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
You & Me Maldives unveils curated Premium All Inclusive programme
You & Me Maldives, the adults-only luxury retreat under The Cocoon Collection, has announced the launch of its new Premium All Inclusive experience, aimed at enhancing island stays through a more seamless and comprehensive offering in the Indian Ocean.
The Premium All Inclusive experience is designed to begin from the point of arrival. Guests receive complimentary access to The Cocoon Collection Lounge at the seaplane terminal at Velana International Airport, where services are provided to ensure a smooth transition before the journey to the resort.
On arrival at the island, guests are welcomed in their villas with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and a selection of canapés. The Premium All Inclusive plan includes unlimited premium beverages by the glass, featuring a curated range of wines, signature cocktails, top-shelf spirits, international beers and non-alcoholic options. The in-villa minibar is replenished daily with soft drinks, international beers, red and white wines, as well as assorted snacks. For stays of five nights or more, guests also receive two bottles of premium liquor from a selected list, provided once during the stay.
The experience further includes a range of activities. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are offered one sunset cruise and one snorkelling excursion per stay, while those staying seven nights or more are entitled to a catamaran cruise. Unlimited use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports, including canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, is also included, subject to weather conditions.
Dining forms a central part of the Premium All Inclusive concept. Guests can enjoy three themed dining evenings, including a seafood barbecue under the stars featuring prawns, lobster and oysters. For stays of five nights or more, guests may also take part in a complimentary group cooking class, with a choice between ethnic or Italian cuisine, led by the resort’s culinary team.
Wellness offerings are also incorporated into the programme, with guests able to participate in up to three complimentary sunrise yoga sessions per stay, subject to availability.
The introduction of the Premium All Inclusive experience reflects the resort’s focus on personalised service and carefully curated stays. The offering is positioned to appeal to couples seeking relaxation, romance or activity-led experiences within an adults-only island setting.
Eid celebrations at SO/ Maldives blend Arabic tradition and Maldivian culture
SO/ Maldives is inviting global travellers this season to reimagine Eid not merely as a holiday, but as an immersive island escape. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the fashion-forward private island retreat sets the stage for a celebration where cultural heritage, contemporary luxury and tropical glamour come together.
At the centre of the festivities is an authentic culinary experience at Hadaba, the resort’s award-winning Arabic restaurant. Guests are offered Levantine flavours, artisanal mezze and traditional recipes presented with a modern approach, creating a setting for shared dining and celebration. As part of the resort’s dine-around concept, Hadaba can be included in a wider culinary journey across the island, allowing guests to experience Arabic cuisine alongside the resort’s other dining venues.
As evening falls, celebrations move to Lazuli Beach Club, where shisha rituals and Arabic-inspired refreshments are served in a beachfront setting. Traditional performances are complemented by Maldivian Boduberu drumming and fire dance displays, creating a cultural programme designed to appeal to international travellers seeking meaningful experiences.
Across the island, Eid is marked through a series of curated activities aimed at encouraging connection and creativity. Cultural workshops, including palm-leaf artistry and henna sessions, offer opportunities to explore heritage, while younger guests are engaged through themed crafts, interactive games and sweet treat decorating. The overall atmosphere remains celebratory while maintaining a relaxed pace that reflects the resort’s character.
Beyond the festive programme, the resort positions the long weekend as a fully immersive island retreat. Guests stay in beach and overwater villas featuring private pools and ocean views, with interiors inspired by high fashion. Time is spent between spa treatments, lagoon activities, beach club experiences and sunset dining, balancing celebration with seclusion.
To mark the season, the resort has introduced two limited-time stay offers. The One Night on Us offer provides savings of 33 per cent on stays of three nights or more, along with daily breakfast, complimentary transfers and spa privileges. The Soo Summer package offers preferential rates combined with spa experiences, curated dining inclusions and additional benefits for water villa stays.
Welcoming travellers from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond, the resort presents Eid as a global celebration where Arabic traditions, Maldivian culture and contemporary design are brought together. This season, guests are invited to exchange routine for island surroundings and experience Eid through a redefined island perspective.
